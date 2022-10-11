ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faith and Society lecture addresses culture of disillusionment

By Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
Brandon Rickabaugh, a research scholar in public policy, will present “Knowing Jesus in a Culture of Disillusionment” during the latest edition of Ashland University’s Faith and Society lecture series at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The presentation will take place inside Ronk Auditorium at the Dwight Schar College of Education. It is free and open to the public.

Rickabaugh is an assistant professor of philosophy and research scholar in public philosophy at Palm Beach Atlantic University. His research focuses on the nature of consciousness and how it informs understanding of human nature, the reality and activity of God and human flourishing.

Rickabaugh has given lectures at some of the top universities in the U.S. and has published articles in scholarly journals on topics such as the nature of human consciousness and intentionality, the reality of the human soul, natural theology, interpersonal knowledge of God, neuroscience and Christian spiritual formation.

The Faith and Society lecture series, sponsored by the Hilda E. Bretzlaff Foundation, is designed to give Ashland students and the Ashland community the opportunity to hear experts discuss critical topics of faith and its implications in contemporary society.

For more information, contact Dennis Monokroussos at dmonokro@ashland.edu or 419-289-5154.

