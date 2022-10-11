Shakhtar vs. Real Madrid: Antonio Rudiger puts head on line with bloody collision to score last-gasp equalizer

Jorginho’s ever talkative agent, João Santos revealed to TuttoMercatoWeb that his main client’s priority remains to renew with Chelsea, which is in line with all the noises we’ve heard from the midfielder’s camp over the past few months. The 30-year-old’s contract is up at the end of the season, and while he will be able to talk to other teams in January, right now Chelsea are the only team he wants to talk to.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO