Shakhtar vs. Real Madrid: Antonio Rudiger puts head on line with bloody collision to score last-gasp equalizer

BBC
Guardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield
Pep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
BBC
'I'm growing into my face like a fine wine' - Chelsea manager Graham Potter on his 'glow up'
Chelsea boss Graham Potter joked that he is "growing into his face like a fine wine" when it was suggested he has had a 'glow up' since arriving at Stamford Bridge. During Potter's news conference before Chelsea's trip to Aston Villa on Sunday, his sartorial choices were an unexpected point of discussion.
BBC
Robertson issues warning for City visit
Andy Robertson has warned Liverpool must find their very best form when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday. The Reds excelled against Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday but have struggled in the Premier League having pushed City to the wire last season. "It's a massive game,...
SB Nation
Jorginho still ‘prioritizing’ Chelsea renewal over all other options
Jorginho’s ever talkative agent, João Santos revealed to TuttoMercatoWeb that his main client’s priority remains to renew with Chelsea, which is in line with all the noises we’ve heard from the midfielder’s camp over the past few months. The 30-year-old’s contract is up at the end of the season, and while he will be able to talk to other teams in January, right now Chelsea are the only team he wants to talk to.
BBC
Conceding first - how big is the issue?
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has pointed to a tendency to conceded the first goal in games as a "concern". Analysis by Nielsen Gracenote shows the Reds have conceded first in six of their eight matches this season. That means in every match in which Liverpool have conceded a goal at all, the opposition have scored first.
Mo Salah scores fastest ever hattrick in Champions League history as Liverpool thrashes Rangers
Mo Salah completed a remarkable hattrick in just six minutes and 12 seconds -- the fastest ever in Champions League history -- as Liverpool routed Rangers 7-1 at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on Wednesday.
