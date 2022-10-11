ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

US restricts visas for Taliban members over repression of women and girls

By Sarakshi Rai
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cx7tJ_0iV2S4cg00
(Photo by Nava Jamshidi/Getty Images) KABUL, AFGHANISTAN – AUGUST 13: Taliban fighters fired into the air as they dispersed a rare rally by women as they chanted “Bread, work and freedom” and marched in front of the education ministry building, days ahead of the first anniversary of the hardline Islamists’ return to power, on August 13, 2022 in Kabul, Afghanistan. The collapse of the economy and the freezing of Afghan and donor funds after the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021 created a humanitarian crisis. Most art, culture and pastimes have been banned. The female population have also had to quit jobs and young girls after the age of 12 can no longer go to school or complete further education. (Photo by Nava Jamshidi/Getty Images)

The U.S. has put a visa restriction policy in place for members of the Taliban over the repression of women and girls in Afghanistan, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In a statement, Blinken noted Tuesday that despite previous assurances that the Taliban would respect the human rights of all Afghans, they have “issued and enforced a series of policies or edicts that effectively bar women and girls in Afghanistan from full participation in public life, including access to secondary education and work in most industries.”

Blinken cited a long list of policies the Taliban have imposed against women and girls since they came to power, including limiting access to secondary or higher education, preventing them from working and choosing their careers, and placing restrictions on their movement, expression and privacy.

He also highlighted the Taliban’s violence and harassment against women and girls.

The visa restriction policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act will apply to current and former Taliban members, members of nonstate security groups, and other individuals believed to be involved in repressing women and girls in Afghanistan through restrictive policies and violence.

Immediate family members of those sanctioned may also have their visas restricted, the State Department added.

“As a grim example, for more than a year, Afghanistan remains the only country in the world where girls are systemically barred from attending school beyond the sixth grade, with no return date in sight,” Blinken said.

“The United States strongly supports the Afghan people and remains committed to doing all we can to protect and promote the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Afghans, including women and girls,” he said.

Afghan women and groups around the world have been calling for the U.S. to impose visa restrictions on Taliban officials for months.

Afghan women also recently took to Twitter and Instagram to call on the international community to take action against Taliban officials, using the hashtag “BanTalibanTravel,” which calls on the United Nations to reapply a travel ban on the Taliban’s senior leadership.

Comments / 5

JustMyThoughts
3d ago

Why would ANY Taliban ever be given a visa in the first place? There shouldn't be a restriction, it should be a permanent ban.

Reply
2
Related
The Hill

An end to US military support for Saudi Arabia is long overdue

Saudi Arabia’s recent move to collaborate with Russia in cutting oil production has prompted a flurry of calls from members of Congress to cut off U.S. arms and military support for the Kingdom. Noting how the reduction in oil output would help sustain Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), has said that “As chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I will not green light any cooperation with Riyadh until the Kingdom reassesses its position with respect to the war in Ukraine.”
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Visas#State#Afghans
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Newsweek

North Korea Tells U.S. to 'Keep Its Mouth Shut' as It Denies Arming Russia

North Korea has warned the U.S. to "keep its mouth shut" after denying that it exported weapons to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. Recent Russian military supply difficulties have forced Moscow to purchase millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, according to a New York Times report citing declassified U.S. intelligence this month. North Korea has openly sided with Russia during the war, being the only country besides Syria and Russia to officially recognize the independence of the pro-Russian breakaway "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk.
MILITARY
Newsweek

How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb

"Biden and Putin have veto power over the continued existence of life on earth and Xi Jinping appears to be trying to join them in this lethal perversity."
INDIA
International Business Times

Over 2,000 Russian Soldiers Have Requested To Surrender To Ukraine Army

More than 2,000 Russian soldiers have contacted the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to request an opportunity to surrender amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive operations, according to an intelligence official. Speaking on the Freedom TV Channel, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine,...
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

725K+
Followers
84K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy