ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Alaska cancels snow, king crab season over population concerns

By Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3avvwb_0iV2S1yV00
A crab trap with lots of Alaskan king crab. ( iStock)

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has canceled the Bristol Bay king crab season for a second year in a row and called off the winter hunting season for smaller snow crabs.

Officials scrubbed the hunting seasons out of concern for king and snow crab populations following the release of a summer survey showing that the abundance of both species is declining.

“Understanding crab fishery closures have substantial impacts on harvesters, industry, and communities, ADF&G must balance these impacts with the need for long-term conservation and sustainability of crack stocks,” the agency said in a statement announcing the cancellation of the Bering Sea snow crab.

“Management of Bering Sea snow crab must now focus on conservation and rebuilding given the condition of the stock.”

Many Alaskan crab fishers were devastated by the decision.

“Many members of Alaska’s fleet will face bankruptcy, including second- and third-generation crabbers whose families are steeped in the culture of this industry,” said the trade association Alaskan Bering Sea Crabbers in a statement on Tuesday. “Long-time crew members who have worked these decks for decades will be jobless. “

Biologists and fishery managers have long warned of declining snow and crab populations, with many pointing to warming waters linked to climate change as the culprit.

The results of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration survey of the Bering Sea Continental Shelf show that while total crab numbers increased from a record low in 2021, the number of mature male crabs was still low in 2022.

According to the survey, the total combined estimate of mature male biomass for all crab stocks was 64,894 tons, an 11 percent increase from last year’s number.

Survey crafters determined the mature male snow crab population decreased by 22 percent from last year’s numbers, while mature female snow crab numbers fell by 33 percent.

While fisheries only harvest male crabs of a certain size, noting the female population can give insight into the likelihood of a population rebounding.

The survey also found that the number of juvenile male and female snow crabs has skyrocketed since last year, jumping by 138 percent and 3,902 percent respectively, which could mean that in time the species could recover.

Comments / 189

Jan Smedley
3d ago

yet Russia is still allowed to fish and American fisherman can't. sounds like the democrats are working overtime to make sure everyone lives on gov assistance. one way to keep the slaves in check

Reply(22)
117
Vinny207
3d ago

If it's not a global effort then stop with the nonsense, it's just like going green and eliminating toxic waste in the U.S. What does China, India, Russia, and other countries do? Other countries are the worst on the ocean and environment, but they keep doing what they do and we get all the limits and law changes.

Reply(5)
33
darryl ireland
3d ago

they'll just sell em elsewhere. and a ban on fishing for them will only hurt American fisherman. has to be a global effort to save them.

Reply
40
Related
Thrillist

Thousands of Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on the Alaskan Shore

Cooler connoisseurs rejoice! Thousands of pricey Yeti coolers are washing up on the shores of Alaska after a cargo ship unintentionally sent a few cases overboard. All told, 109 cooler containers dropped into the sea near Washington's Olympic Peninsula last year. Now, residents of the Last Frontier are setting off...
ALASKA STATE
IFLScience

New Lakes Are Springing Up In Alaska, Bubbling With A Nasty Suprise

Newly formed lakes created by thawing ice in Alaska are teeming with methane-belching bacteria, as shown by a recent expedition by NASA scientists. Since methane is a potent greenhouse gas, the creation of these bubbling lakes is further fuelling the climate crisis and leaving the local environment in disarray,. They’re...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
realitytitbit.com

Did Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher get hurt in 2022?

Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher shared a video to his Instagram which mentioned an “incident”, and now fans are wondering whether he was injured in 2022. He was hurt during a snow storm, as seen on the recent episode. “Say hi to my friends if I don’t...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#King Crab#Crab Fisheries#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#Crabs#Alaskan
CBS Sacramento

Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Alaska hunter fatally shoots brown bear after attack left boy, 9, with ‘serious injuries’

One child was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after a brown bear launched an attack against the juvenile and an adult male, Alaska troopers said.The nine-year-old boy and 41-year-old-man were hunting in a game refuge area north of Anchorage when they were attacked by a lone bear on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by Alaska State Troopers.The brown bear was believed to have attacked the boy, causing the adult to shoot and kill the bear at the scene, the statement said.Both troopers and emergency medical services immediately respond to the scene upon receiving a call of a...
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Alaska reality star injured while cleaning up storm damage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A reality television star and Iditarod musher was injured this week while helping clean up storm damage along Alaska’s western coast. Jessie Holmes, who since 2015 has starred in “Life Below Zero,” a show about life in rural Alaska produced by National Geographic TV, was injured by falling debris in a building in the community of Golovin on Wednesday, the Anchorage Daily News reported. He was flown for treatment to Nome and then sent on to an Anchorage hospital. Holmes was treated and released, Providence Alaska Medical Center spokesperson Mikal Canfield said in an email Friday to The Associated Press. Holmes lives in the remote Brushkana area of Alaska, located off the Denali Highway, about 150 miles (241.40 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage.
GOLOVIN, AK
Outdoor Life

Famous Bull Moose Killed in Fight with Even Bigger Bull

Three women were walking a trail in the Chugach State Park during a rainy, foggy day on Sept. 20. Willow leaves were turning yellow, the air had grown chillier, and the moose rut was nearing its peak. The friends were going through thick forest when they found a dead bull moose lying atop another bull moose. They knew if there was a bear around there’d be a good chance it would become aggressive.
ANIMALS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snow potential up north this weekend

October is one of the biggest transition months of the year for Wisconsin weather and this weekend is no exception. Along with falling temperatures, the chance for snow will move through northern Wisconsin and especially in parts of Canada Friday night, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes region will allow for colder arctic air to plunge farther south and drop much of the region into below-average temperatures.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

The Hill

725K+
Followers
84K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy