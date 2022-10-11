ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Majority of Black voters think Trump should face criminal charges: poll

By Cheyanne M. Daniels
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39kwXY_0iV2S05m00
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A new poll has found that a majority of Black voters believe former President Trump should face criminal charges for how he handled classified documents after leaving office.

The poll, released Tuesday as part of the HIT Strategies monthly BlackTrack survey, found 81 percent of Black voters support the Department of Justice’s investigation into Trump and 80 percent want to see him charged.

Trump held more than 300 classified documents after leaving the White House, and an unsealed warrant in August revealed federal authorities were investigating him for possible violations of the Espionage Act.

But the number of Black voters who want to see the former president charged is significantly higher than the numbers of other voters who feel the same.

An August poll by The Economist and YouGov showed only 54 percent of the general population approved of the probe and only 45 percent believed Trump should face criminal charges. At the time, only 59 percent of Black voters believed he should face criminal charges.

“It’s likely a widely held understanding that the justice system operates one way for the rich and powerful and another way for everyone else,” Jermaine House, senior director of communications for HIT Strategies, said in a statement to The Hill.

“Holding insurrectionists accountable for breaking into the Capitol, and Donald Trump here, for his flagrant abuses of power, is important to Black voters. They know if someone from their community committed similar crimes, legal action would be harsh and swift,” House continued.

The BlackTrack survey also showed support for President Biden and Congressional Democrats has increased. Fifty-six percent of Black voters said Biden has made progress on issues affecting Black voters, an increase of 12 points since July’s survey.

Much of that comes from the 60 percent of Black voters who “strongly supported” Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. Another 26 percent “somewhat supported” it.

“President Biden’s loan forgiveness plan represents another promise fulfilled on one of the most critical economic priorities for Black voters,” said Terrance Woodbury, a founding partner at HIT Strategies. “Now, the President must message this plan directly to voters and continue to illustrate how his policies are improving the economic well-being of Black America.”

Eighty-two percent of Black voters said they plan to vote in November, an increase of 3 percentage points from August. And 67 percent now believe their vote has the power to effect change on the issues most important to them.

“Black voters’ increasing perceptions of political power is a direct combination of President Biden’s recent victories on major policy issue priorities for Black communities, like student loans and climate change, as well as other achievements over the past two years,” House said.

“The more that Black voters hear and learn of policy successes, the more they believe their vote means something and creates an environment for real change,” House added.

The survey was conducted online from Sept. 15 to Sept. 19 and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

Comments / 1279

Vight Tagina
3d ago

Put politics to the side for one second and think. Wesley Snipes went to prison for tax evasion and I am sure he committed far lesser of tax crimes than Trump. Give me your best response to why Trump shouldn't go to prison and leave politics out of it

Reply(173)
180
Ron
3d ago

I would think that a majority of all voters, as least those with a self functioning brain, would think that he should face criminal charges. He admittedly stole classified documents. THAT is a crime. He wanted Hillary locked up claiming, without evidence as usual, that she did a similar thing. The sad part is that we will never know to which of our enemies he the information. He has continually attempted to ruin our country from inside and out. SAD.

Reply(85)
143
Dino Gutierrez
3d ago

the Democrats are afraid of Donald Trump because he does great things for America and reduce their taxes when he was in office he did a lot more for us as Americans. this is all set up by democrats they want for us to dislike Donald J Trump and besides Democrats is running eradicate of destroying America which you and I live in today. so don't let the damn fool you they just try to not let president Donald Trump in office again. Democrats don't care about you and me all they care is about their money and power they don't have one sympathy for us as a nation. let's all vote together as one and get America to the right direction period.

Reply(39)
98
Related
Daily Beast

Trump Really Hates That a Black Woman Is Prosecuting Him

There is no one for whom Donald Trump holds more disdain than Black women. Even for a small, petty man whose presidency was almost singularly focused on insult-tweeting between golf and crimes, Trump seemed to reserve his greatest condescension and disdain for Black women, invoking racist and sexist language to demean their intelligence and capabilities.
POTUS
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
POTUS
The Independent

Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC

Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Terrance Woodbury
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
TheDailyBeast

Melania Trump Now Insists She’s ‘Profoundly Serious’ About Christmas

Melania Trump wants to “set the record straight” on her attitude toward Christmas, two years after she was heard in an explosive audio leak asking her former senior adviser “who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” “While I was serving as first lady of our country, Stephanie Wolkoff secretly recorded several of our conversations. Wolkoff then spitefully edited and released our conversation to create the perception that Christmas is not significant to me,” Trump tweeted Wednesday, insisting that the portion of the conversation edited out focused on her desire to reunite migrant children split from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border, months after her husband instated the “Zero Tolerance” policy, which separated thousands of families. “Christmas is an important time for me, my family, and the American people, and my devotion to the holiday is personal and profoundly serious,” Trump wrote in her statement. Her comments come as she’s selling $35 to $45 Christmas ornaments on her website, with some of the proceeds going toward a scholarship program for children in foster care.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Americans#Espionage Act#Democrats#Racism#Blacktrack#Trump And#The White House#Insurrectionists
AOL Corp

2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections

Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Nancy Pelosi told reporters on camera that she wouldn't address Joe Biden2024. Her spokesman clarifies: She's "enthusiastically" supporting him.

"I'm not going into politics about whether the president should run or not," she had said earlier Thursday. What's happening: It sounded earlier Thursday like Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hedging on her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run again in 2024, after dodging the question during a press conference.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Business Insider

George Conway said Trump is threatening to incite violence if he gets indicted: 'It's just like January 6 all over again'

George Conway accused former President Donald Trump of threatening to incite violence again. Conway said he's acting like he's "being persecuted for no valid reason" in relation to Mar-a-Lago. "He is absolutely encouraging people to engage in violence," Conway said on CNN. Conservative lawyer George Conway said former President Donald...
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
POTUS
Business Insider

Oath Keepers' founder will put Donald Trump at the center of his defense as he faces seditious conspiracy charges stemming from the Capitol riot

Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes' lawyers plan to argue that he shouldn't be convicted over charges relating to the Capitol riot as he was waiting for orders from then-President Donald Trump, which never came, the Associated Press reports. Rhodes, who has been charged with seditious conspiracy, plans to take...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

725K+
Followers
84K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy