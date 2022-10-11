Read full article on original website
13 Investigates: Hundreds of gun cases tossed in dope testing battle
Our investigation found 1,100 times in the last three years where police charged suspects with unlawfully carrying a weapon, but a judge tossed the case.
Baytown mom shot 5 times talks only to ABC13 about surviving shooting rampage that killed 4 people
A woman speaks only to ABC13 about the night her life almost ended in what ultimately turned into a shooting rampage that claimed four lives in Baytown.
A search for answers: Who killed Devian Dunbar?
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of a young man who was gunned down at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 9, 2022, Devian Dunbar and another person were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Westcreek Ln.
Missing Humble mom's body was in car involved in chase with son driving, source tells ABC13
Authorities haven't confirmed whether an Humble mom who disappeared Thursday is the body found three states away where her son was involved in a chase.
Anahuac man charged with murder
On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., a Chambers County deputy responded to a call for service in reference to a shooting that had occurred in Harris County a few days prior. During the course of the on scene investigation, the deputy made contact with Harris County Sheriff’s Office...
Deputies searching for missing Texas mother and son
The search continues Friday morning for a missing Humble mother and her son.
Houston Police union president says pro-Hidalgo constable 'not a real police officer'
Douglas Griffith said she's "Another [D]emocrat... not a real police officer, just another politician."
Police make arrest in Sept. 23 L’Auberge Boulevard homicide
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Humble, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 23 homicide at the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Boulevard. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responding to the intersection on the afternoon of Sept. 23 found a vehicle crashed into a tree. The vehicle was occupied by one person, who officers found was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Couple ambushed, attacked by armed robbers in Tanglewood community, police say
HOUSTON — A Houston community is on alert after their neighbors were allegedly robbed at gunpoint while taking out the trash and then attacked. This happened Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m. in the Tanglewood area. The community's HOA sent out a message saying three armed suspects ambushed a man...
Sister of elderly man shot, killed in SE Houston said she received a mysterious call moments before
Bessie Osborn, said that the caller's voice was unfamiliar and that he asked for $200 cash, coincidentally the same day her brother was paid.
Human trafficking investigators at home in Fort Bend County
Only ABC13 was in the Fort Bend County neighborhood where multiple law enforcement officers with long guns were seen fixed on one home.
Woman found dead after shooting at SE Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead outside of her apartment. It happened around 11 p.m. Friday at the Almeda Park Apartments on Tanner Park Court near Gulf Freeway and Kingspoint Road. Police said they were responding to a call of gunfire in...
SW Houston shooting wounds 15-year-old girl in the face, police say
Houston police tweeted that the girl is hospitalized in critical condition, but Eyewitness News has learned she was wounded in the face.
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
Humble mother and son missing: Pair last seen late Thursday morning, deputies say
The pair, who were last seen late Thursday morning, are believed to pose a "credible threat to their own health and safety," a DPS alert stated.
15-year-old mother in critical condition after shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old mother in critical condition Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7200 block of Kings Gate around 4:20 p.m. According to HPD Lt. Crowson, the girl got into an argument or some sort...
Law enforcement apprehend eight subjects following vehicle pursuit in Pierce, Texas
PIERCE, Texas – Wharton County officials apprehend eight subjects who entered the United States illegally following a vehicle pursuit. On Thursday, Oct. 13, at approximately 3:07 a.m., a member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Pickup on US 59 near CR 465 in Pierce, Texas. The vehicle displayed a license...
Man arrested 3 years later, charged with murder for death of Demetris Lincoln in 2019
HOUSTON - Three years later, a suspect has been arrested for a woman's death back in 2019. Police say Carl Franklin Tates, 61, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with murder for the death of 44-year-old Demetris Lincoln. According to reports, Lincoln disappeared from 5000 Caplin Street in northeast...
Woman accused of dragging a Waller County deputy by her car during a hit-and-run arrested
Authorities were able to catch up a 25-year-old driver whom officers say ignored commands and dragged a deputy several feet.
The dangers of breaking the 'Move Over or Slow Down' law
HOUSTON — If you’ve ever been stranded on the side of the road, you know how scary it is to have cars and trucks whizzing by you at highway speeds. Those who have been hit say it’s one thing to imagine it, it’s another to see the aftermath.
