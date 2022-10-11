Read full article on original website
GM Ventures Partner Appointed To OneD Board Of Directors
California-based technology company OneD Battery Sciences has announced that John Du, Partner, GM Ventures and former Director of General Motors Research and Development, has been appointed to the OneD Battery Sciences board of directors. The appointment follows the conclusion of Series C funding for the California tech company, which GM Ventures participated in.
Chevy Silverado EV To Offer Bidirectional Charging Capability
All-electric vehicles offer myriad benefits, not the least of which is impressive energy storage capabilities. That includes the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV, which will offer bidirectional charging capable of providing backup energy to a home when properly equipped. GM recently announced a collaborative effort with residential solar technology and energy...
2024 Polestar 3 Electric Crossover Debuts As Cadillac Lyriq Rival
Polestar just unveiled the 2024 Polestar 3, an all-electric performance crossover offered as the brand’s first utility vehicle and rival to the Cadillac Lyriq. The exterior of the 2024 Polestar 3 incorporates styling cues pulled from the Polestar Precept concept vehicle, while also incorporating a variety of aerodynamic optimization features. The front end is characterizes by dual blade headlights with full LED lighting elements, while a set of 21-inch wheels is equipped as standard.
Vehicle ADAS Satisfaction Needs Improvement, Says New Study
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) account for 13 percent of total car industry problems, says a new study performed by J.D Power. In the inaugural J.D Power 2022 ADAS Quality and Satisfaction Study, ADAS account for 23.1 PP100 (problems per 100 vehicles), with lane departure warning/lane keeping assistance and forward collision warning/automatic emergency braking leading the pack, with 6.3 PP100 and 4.6 PP100, respectively.
GMC Average Transaction Price Down 2.5 Percent In September 2022
The average transaction price (ATP) for a new GMC vehicle fell 2.5 percent year-over-year in September, while the industry new-vehicle ATP declined month-to-month for the first time in five months. As reported by Kelley Blue Book and Cox Automotive, the ATP for a new GMC vehicle was recorded at $60,081...
Chevy Corvette Sales Lose Market Share During Q3 2022
CORVETTE -21.91% 7,939 10,166 +2.55% 25,380 24,748. In Canada, Chevrolet Corvette deliveries totaled 416 units in Q3 2022, a decrease of about 43 percent compared to 733 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of the year, Corvette sales decreased about 40 percent to 1,129 units. MODEL...
Chevy Silverado Sales Slip To Third Place In Segment During Q3 2022
SILVERADO -4.77% 117,198 123,067 -7.98% 381,337 414,389. Silverado 1500 (light duty) sales decreased 28 percent to 63,629 units. Silverado Heavy Duty (2500 HD and 3500 HD) sales increased 58 percent to 51,334 units. Silverado Medium Duty (4500 HD, 5500 HD and 6500 HD) sales increased one percent to 2,235 units.
All-New 2024 Chevy Trax Announced In Canada
Shortly after revealing the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax on October 12th in Detroit, General Motors announced Chevrolet‘s upcoming entry-level crossover in Canada. The automaker confirmed the arrival of the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax in the country, which along with Mexico was one of the first countries in the world where the Bow Tie brand began selling the first-generation Trax in late 2012. The totally redesigned 2024 Trax will hit the Canadian market simultaneously with the US market in the spring of 2023, starting at $21,699 excluding the destination freight charge that should amount to $1,995.
GMC Yukon Discount Offers Interest-Free Financing In October 2022
For October 2022, a GMC Yukon discount continues offering interest-free financing for 36 months on 2022 Yukon and 2023 GMC Yukon models, including the extended-length GMC Yukon XL. Local market leases are also available as well on those models, with examples listed below. GMC Yukon Discount Offers. GMC Yukon discount...
