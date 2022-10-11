Read full article on original website
Related
WAFB.com
22-year-old pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting to kill 3,000 women at a university
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A 22-year-old man could spend the rest of his life in prison after he pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” 3,000 women at an Ohio university. Tres Genco of Hillsboro, Ohio, has been in custody since his arrest...
WAFB.com
Appeals court refuses to intervene in ‘Serial’ ruling
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland appeals court has refused to intervene in a lower court’s decision to free a man who served over 20 years in prison for a high school student’s killing. The decision came in a case chronicled by the groundbreaking “Serial” podcast.
Comments / 0