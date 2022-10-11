Read full article on original website
BBC
'There's nothing better than proving people wrong' - Lampard
Frank Lampard says he has enjoyed Everton's start to the season, not least because they were written off by certain people before the campaign began. Everton have 10 points from their opening nine games and sit 12th in the early Premier League table after being tipped to be fighting relegation.
BBC
Guardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield
Pep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
BBC
Conceding first - how big is the issue?
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has pointed to a tendency to conceded the first goal in games as a "concern". Analysis by Nielsen Gracenote shows the Reds have conceded first in six of their eight matches this season. That means in every match in which Liverpool have conceded a goal at all, the opposition have scored first.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Predicted Line-Ups
Chelsea take on Aston Villa on Sunday, and these are the predicted line-ups for the game.
CBS Sports
Europa League scores: Man United need late strike to beat Omonoia; Arsenal win while AS Roma draw Betis
Matchday 4 of Europa League play has seen the teams heading to the round of 32 from Group B decided as Fenerbache's 2-1 victory over AEK Larnaka and Rennes' defeating Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 putting both victors through. Arsenal also took control of Group A despite only playing three games so far with a 1-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt. Freiburg and Real Sociedad booked their spots in the knockout stages while Manchester United left it late as a goal from Scott McTominay secured a surprisingly close 1-0 victory over Omonia. Also, with a draw against Roma, Real Betis did just enough to qualify for knockouts while Jose Mourinho's side will worry as Ludogorets won 2-0 over HJK, seeing the Italian side stay in third place.
UEFA・
BBC
Saturday's gossip: Mbappe, Costa, Guimaraes, Felix, Mudryk
Real Madrid are not yet considering another move for Paris St-Germain's 23-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe, however the Spanish giants are monitoring former midfielder Xabi Alonso's performance as Bayer Leverkusen manager with interest. (ESPN) Mbappe is considering buying himself out of his contract in January. (L'Equipe via Mail) Meanwhile, PSG...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Liverpool honour bittersweet, says Lord Mayor
The Lord Mayor of Liverpool said winning Eurovision was "bittersweet" and vowed to do his utmost to honour the Ukrainian sister city. Councillor Roy Gladden has written to the Mayor of Odesa after Liverpool secured the right to host the 2023 European Song Contest last week. The city won a...
BBC
Robertson issues warning for City visit
Andy Robertson has warned Liverpool must find their very best form when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday. The Reds excelled against Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday but have struggled in the Premier League having pushed City to the wire last season. "It's a massive game,...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
Premiership Rugby not ruling out more clubs being suspended over finances
Premiership Rugby has refused to rule out more clubs joining Worcester and Wasps in being suspended from the league on financial grounds
