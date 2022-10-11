ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'﻿There's nothing better than proving people wrong' - Lampard

F﻿rank Lampard says he has enjoyed Everton's start to the season, not least because they were written off by certain people before the campaign began. E﻿verton have 10 points from their opening nine games and sit 12th in the early Premier League table after being tipped to be fighting relegation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

G﻿uardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield

P﻿ep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

C﻿onceding first - how big is the issue?

L﻿iverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has pointed to a tendency to conceded the first goal in games as a "concern". Analysis by Nielsen Gracenote shows the Reds have conceded first in six of their eight matches this season. That means in every match in which Liverpool have conceded a goal at all, the opposition have scored first.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lundstram
Person
Didier Drogba
Person
Mohamed Salah
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United need late strike to beat Omonoia; Arsenal win while AS Roma draw Betis

Matchday 4 of Europa League play has seen the teams heading to the round of 32 from Group B decided as Fenerbache's 2-1 victory over AEK Larnaka and Rennes' defeating Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 putting both victors through. Arsenal also took control of Group A despite only playing three games so far with a 1-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt. Freiburg and Real Sociedad booked their spots in the knockout stages while Manchester United left it late as a goal from Scott McTominay secured a surprisingly close 1-0 victory over Omonia. Also, with a draw against Roma, Real Betis did just enough to qualify for knockouts while Jose Mourinho's side will worry as Ludogorets won 2-0 over HJK, seeing the Italian side stay in third place.
UEFA
BBC

Saturday's gossip: Mbappe, Costa, Guimaraes, Felix, Mudryk

Real Madrid are not yet considering another move for Paris St-Germain's 23-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe, however the Spanish giants are monitoring former midfielder Xabi Alonso's performance as Bayer Leverkusen manager with interest. (ESPN) Mbappe is considering buying himself out of his contract in January. (L'Equipe via Mail) Meanwhile, PSG...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Liverpool honour bittersweet, says Lord Mayor

The Lord Mayor of Liverpool said winning Eurovision was "bittersweet" and vowed to do his utmost to honour the Ukrainian sister city. Councillor Roy Gladden has written to the Mayor of Odesa after Liverpool secured the right to host the 2023 European Song Contest last week. The city won a...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

R﻿obertson issues warning for City visit

Andy Robertson has warned Liverpool must find their very best form when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday. The Reds excelled against Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday but have struggled in the Premier League having pushed City to the wire last season. "It's a massive game,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Reds#Champions League Group#Bbc Sport#The Champions League#European#Borussia Dortmund#Midfie
BBC

Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy