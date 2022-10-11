Matchday 4 of Europa League play has seen the teams heading to the round of 32 from Group B decided as Fenerbache's 2-1 victory over AEK Larnaka and Rennes' defeating Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 putting both victors through. Arsenal also took control of Group A despite only playing three games so far with a 1-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt. Freiburg and Real Sociedad booked their spots in the knockout stages while Manchester United left it late as a goal from Scott McTominay secured a surprisingly close 1-0 victory over Omonia. Also, with a draw against Roma, Real Betis did just enough to qualify for knockouts while Jose Mourinho's side will worry as Ludogorets won 2-0 over HJK, seeing the Italian side stay in third place.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO