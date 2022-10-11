Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida charges against Spanevelo dropped in Cassie Carli case, but Alabama may take over
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Prosecutors in Florida have dropped charges against Marcus Spanevelo in the Cassie Carli case, court records show. However, a court document indicates authorities in Alabama may yet prosecute a case against Spanevelo in the disappearance and death of Carli. The trial of Spanevelo, who...
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida prosecutors drop Marcus Spanevelo’s charges with links to Cassie Carli’s death
NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - Many people were shocked when Florida prosecutors dropped the charges against Marcus Spanevelo Friday. They accused him of tampering and destroying evidence in connection with the disappearance and death of Cassie Carli, the mother of his child. Her body was found in a shallow grave in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local farmers are thankful for Wednesday’s rain following weeks without it
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) - We finally got some much-needed rain Wednesday, and farmers were among the ones who benefitted from it the most. Terry Landry’s farm is one of many that provides the area with pecans. But this season has been one like no other. Especially when it comes to the weather and the rain.
WALA-TV FOX10
State representative says simple possession marijuana pardons will help Mississippi’s economy
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - President Joe Biden pardoned thousands convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. “People are convicted for marijuana possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result of that conviction,” Biden said. State Rep. Jeffrey Hullum III believes the president’s latest move...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
ACT releases report showing composite test scores are lowest in 30 years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Scores on the ACT college admission test dropped to the lowest they’ve been in 30 years, according to the latest report. The national average composite score was under 20 for the first time since 1991. “It doesn’t surprise me,” said James Bondurant, a math teacher...
WALA-TV FOX10
Appeals court refuses to intervene in ‘Serial’ ruling
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland appeals court has refused to intervene in a lower court’s decision to free a man who served over 20 years in prison for a high school student’s killing. The decision came in a case chronicled by the groundbreaking “Serial” podcast.
WALA-TV FOX10
Protests at state capitol calling for prison reform in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protesters returned to the state capitol Friday to show support for inmates still on strike inside Alabama’s prisons. They want to call out the state for the dilapidated conditions inside state facilities and the low percentage of parolees. Protestors had the opportunity to tell their...
WALA-TV FOX10
Nearly two years into presidency, Biden still hasn’t nominated U.S. attorneys in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - President Joe Biden is closing in on the halfway point of his first term and, yet, still has not nominated anyone for the three U.S. attorney positions in Alabama. Going back to Jimmy Carter, only President Bill Clinton took longer to nominate a top federal prosecutor...
Comments / 0