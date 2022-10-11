ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elim, AK

WALA-TV FOX10

State representative says simple possession marijuana pardons will help Mississippi’s economy

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - President Joe Biden pardoned thousands convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. “People are convicted for marijuana possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result of that conviction,” Biden said. State Rep. Jeffrey Hullum III believes the president’s latest move...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

ACT releases report showing composite test scores are lowest in 30 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Scores on the ACT college admission test dropped to the lowest they’ve been in 30 years, according to the latest report. The national average composite score was under 20 for the first time since 1991. “It doesn’t surprise me,” said James Bondurant, a math teacher...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Appeals court refuses to intervene in ‘Serial’ ruling

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland appeals court has refused to intervene in a lower court’s decision to free a man who served over 20 years in prison for a high school student’s killing. The decision came in a case chronicled by the groundbreaking “Serial” podcast.
MARYLAND STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Protests at state capitol calling for prison reform in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protesters returned to the state capitol Friday to show support for inmates still on strike inside Alabama’s prisons. They want to call out the state for the dilapidated conditions inside state facilities and the low percentage of parolees. Protestors had the opportunity to tell their...
ALABAMA STATE

