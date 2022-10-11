Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held for New Courtroom in Raleigh County Courthouse

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Mountain State has a new way to go to trial – and it’s rolling out at the Raleigh County Courthouse.

The new courtroom will be the first of 6 satellite courtrooms that will be introduced throughout the state.

These courtrooms will be used by the state’s Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Dan Greear, Chief Justice of the Intermediate Court, spoke about the impact this and the other courtrooms will have.

“This project here, these satellite courtrooms are one of the things I’m most excited about to give access to our appellate courts, to citizens in their neighborhoods, their areas, without requiring them to come to Charleston,” said Greear. “We think it’s going to be a tremendous convenience to litigants throughout West Virginia.”

While going to trial will be more convenient, the outcome of trials won’t be affected.

Chief Justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, John Hutchinson, says the courtroom should make trials fairer.

“People feel and understand that they’ve gotten a fair hearing, that’s the key,” said Hutchinson. “People need to understand and feel that they have gotten a fair hearing on their issues, even if win, lose or draw, they need to feel that it’s been fair.”

Hutchinson says the Supreme Court’s caseload will be reduced due to these courtrooms.

The satellite courtrooms will see cases on issues ranging from family court to worker’s comp.

