Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
ourquadcities.com
New Festival chief having a sugar plum ball
It’s not Halloween yet, but since back to May, Kim Van Scyoc has had Christmas on the brain. That’s when the super friendly Park View woman took on the formidable task as Festival of Trees (FOT) administrator for Quad City Arts. That beloved holiday tradition (coming up Nov. 19-27 at the Davenport RiverCenter) is the largest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit, which serves six counties in the region.
ourquadcities.com
Warm up to Frieze talks for Rock Island library’s 150th
To kick off the 150th anniversary year of the Rock Island Public Library, the 25th-annual Frieze Lecture series focuses on ideas that had a profound impact in their own times – much like the opening of the Rock Island library, the first tax-supported public library to open in Illinois.
ourquadcities.com
Changes ahead for Rock Island, thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funding
Big changes are ahead for the City of Rock Island, thanks to help from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Samantha Gange, project manager for ARPA funds for Rock Island, dropped by Local 4 to tell us all about planned investments for changing the community for the better. For more...
ourquadcities.com
QC music school partners with cafe on benefit
Music feeds our soul and food keeps us alive. These two necessities will combine in a special fundraiser next Thursday, Oct. 20 at Sound Conservatory, 1600 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Andrzej Kozlowski — who owns the seven-month-old music school and store — is playing his part to help bring an...
ourquadcities.com
WIU composer to premiere new vibraphone work tonight
Percussionist Tony Oliver will be performing composer James Romig’s new 77-minute vibraphone solo “Spaces” tonight at the Figge Art Museum (225 W. 2nd St., Davenport) starting at 6 p.m. “Tony Oliver is a marvelous percussionist whose performances are both musically sensitive and technically accurate — exactly the...
ourquadcities.com
QC city selected to be part of North America Marine Litter Project
There is a problem of litter in our water ways. Davenport is one of only three cities in North America to be selected to participate in a Marine Litter Project. Local 4 News spoke with Lauren Roy, the leader of the project from Commission of Environmental Cooperation. Roy says Davenport was selected because of the focus the Quad Cities has on pollution.
ourquadcities.com
Big band, burlesque back at Speakeasy
The totally renovated Circa ’21 Speakeasy reopens in a big way tonight with the return of the Manny Lopez Big Band at 7 p.m. Admission is $18, at 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Bottoms Up Quad City Burlesque will return on Saturday, Oct. 15 with an 8 p.m. show. You must be 18 or older to attend. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show.
ourquadcities.com
Auditor announces new Facebook link
Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins has announced another way to communicate via social media with the Scott County Iowa Auditor’s Office Facebook page. “As more people turn to other communication sources, we want to provide another option. This allows us to get quick and relevant information out to the public,” she said in a news release.
ourquadcities.com
New stars honor Hero Street legacy: John Deere creates rededicated tribute
Major General Jeffrey Jurasek describes Hero Street in Silvis as shaped by heartbreak and tragedy, but also a place of reverence and celebration. Those gathered Wednesday for the re-dedication of Hero Street could feel all of those emotions. New, permanent gold stars now sit in front of each of the homes of the Hero Street 8.
ourquadcities.com
Geneseo Gets The Road Victory at Rock Island, 36-22
See the highlights from Geneseo’s 36-22 win over Rock Island in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
ourquadcities.com
Free session set on preventing heart disease
UnityPoint Health – Trinity continues its commitment to getting people on the right track to living more heart healthy with the upcoming Heart to Heart Community Education Series event on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Param Singh, MD, Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C., will present “ABCD’s of Preventing Heart. Disease” on...
ourquadcities.com
QC labor Hall of Fame inducts new members
The 31st-annual East Central Iowa Northwestern Illinois AFL-CIO Hall of Fame Banquet will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Isle Casino Hotel, 1888 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. Hosted by the Quad City Federation of Labor, the event cocktail hour with a cash bar will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and the Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard 669 Rock Island Chapter will begin the banquet at 7 p.m.
ourquadcities.com
County earns top financial-report awards
Ken Beck, chair of the Scott County Board of Supervisors, has announced that Scott County has been awarded the Popular Annual Financial Report (Fiscal Year 2021) in addition to already being awarded the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (Fiscal Year 2021), and the Annual Budget Report (Fiscal Year 2023). The county...
ourquadcities.com
QC child care facility owner opens a new QC center
Child care can drain a family’s budget. Also, a lot of parents have a hard time finding a place to take care of their kids. A local child-care center owner is determined to help put a dent in the daycare shortage in the Midwest. Local 4 News spoke with...
ourquadcities.com
Groundbreaking set Monday for new youth justice center
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Scott County Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the new building, 4715 Tremont Ave., Davenport. Parking is available on the site or in the Davenport Public Works Parking lot, a news release says. Scott County Board Chair Ken Beck, the YJRC Director Jeremy Kaiser, architect Roger Schroepfer from Wold Architects and Engineers, and contractor Bill Bruce from Bruce Builders will give brief remarks.
ourquadcities.com
Moline Football Wins The Western Big Six Title
Moline beats Sterling at home, 33-21, to capture the Western Big Six Title. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
ourquadcities.com
QC Crime Stoppers 5K helps fund key element for school safety
Jon Leach and Jamey Fah joined Local 4 News This Morning to discuss the QC Crime Stoppers 5K run. It’s happening on November 5 at Bass Street Landing in Moline. Leach, who is with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, and Fah, the School Resource Officer at Pleasant Valley High School, explained how the event helps fund the P3 app, where the general public and students can anonymously report tips — “a key element to our school safety strategy.”
ourquadcities.com
QC Night to Honor Israel set for Saturday
The 19th annual Quad Cities Night to Honor Israel will be Saturday at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m. at New Life Church, 2345 19th St., Moline. A free-will offering will directly assist Ukrainian Jewish families fleeing the war in Ukraine and immigrating to Israel, a news release says.
ourquadcities.com
Pleasant Valley Football Stays Undefeated With Win Over Dubuque Senior
Pleasant Valley stays undefeated on the season with a win at home over Dubuque Senior, 49-7. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
ourquadcities.com
City approves $26.5 million in ARPA money
Rock Island City Council members on Monday approved a resolution adopting the city’s plan for allocating $26.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. After numerous planning sessions and meetings with city staff, council members, Mayor Mike Thoms and the results of a public survey, ARPA guiding principles were established to allocate funding to projects and programs meant to have positive and long-lasting impacts for the city.
