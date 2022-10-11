ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

LaShonda Holloway challenges Aaron Bean to debate in CD 4 race

By Jake Stofan, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A1Ema_0iV2QIpB00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — LaShonda Holloway, the Democratic candidate vying for Florida’s newly redrawn Congressional District 4 is calling on her Republican opponent, Aaron Bean, to debate her in a public forum.

Holloway eked out a surprise victory over her primary challenger Tony Hill, winning by just 207 votes back in August.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“I qualified to get on the ballot by petition. You know that’s no easy feat.”

There was a lot of coverage of CD 4 earlier this year, but most of the coverage focused on the redistricting process and the controversial decision to dismantle the old CD 5, which was a minority access district.

Holloway said she believes this race has been largely ignored or written off by many as a lost cause, because the newly drawn 4 is expected to perform for Republicans.

The district would have gone 53%-46% for Trump in the 2020 election.

“It’s no secret that the governor drew, he introduced a map that was favorable to my opponent,” said Holloway.

But Holloway is hoping to get the spotlight back on the race by issuing a formal challenge to Bean to debate her in a public forum.

“The future constituents in Clay County, Nassau County and Duval County should hear the issues, and they should hear from the candidates,” said Holloway.

We reached out to Bean’s communications team and asked whether he would accept Holloway’s challenge.

“This is the first we have heard from our opponent on this or anything quite frankly. Senator Bean has been on the campaign trail nonstop since June and has done many interviews and speaking engagements,” said Sarah Bascom, a PR consultant representing Bean.

Action News Jax extended an offer to both candidates to host a CD4 debate.

Holloway said she “welcomed the opportunity.”

Bean’s campaign didn’t offer a direct comment on the proposal.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Governor Ron DeSantis signs executive order to help voters

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian victims are trying to return to as much of a normal routine as possible, and that includes voting in the upcoming election. The General Election process in Florida is already underway. Election offices began mailing ballots to voters in late September. Governor Ron Desantis is trying to keep […]
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis hits seven-day spending record, holds 21 times more cash than Charlie Crist

Billionaires, builders and business bigwigs turned out in droves for America's youngest Governor in the last week of September. Gov. Ron DeSantis put further financial distance between himself and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in the last week of September, when he amassed $5.9 million thanks to massive infusions from the GOP, Seminole Tribe, and a passel of deep-pocketed donors in and out of Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Elections
City
Jacksonville, FL
Duval County, FL
Government
Clay County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Clay County, FL
County
Duval County, FL
County
Nassau County, FL
Duval County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Nassau County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
thewestsidegazette.com

LaShonda “L J” Holloway is the real deal.

The 52-year-old Black woman attorney is the Democratic Party nominee for the Florida 4th Congressional District, that includes all of two suburban counties, Nassau, and Clay and about one-third of Jacksonville. The new district was gerrymandered by Governor Ron DeSantis so that a formerly Black congressional seat, would elect a white Republican power broker.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Bean
Action News Jax

DEO waives certain benefit registration requirements in St. Johns and Putnam for Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced last week that work search reporting, waiting week, and Employ Florida registration requirements for Reemployment Assistance claims have been temporarily waived for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian in FEMA disaster-declared counties. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Eligible...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Here's what the 3 amendments on Florida ballot would do

As part of our Commitment 2022 promise, WESH 2 News political reporter Greg Fox has broken down three proposed amendments on the November ballot. Recommendations from two Central Florida lawmakers give additional insight into each amendment. Here's a look:. Amendment 1. With images of Hurricane Ian's aftermath, and the continued...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Action News#Republicans#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Democratic
Action News Jax

Little Skipper’s Kid Zone at the Northeast Florida Boat Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Freedom Boat Club will be sponsoring and hosting the Little Skipper’s Kid Zone at the Northeast Florida Boat Show this Saturday and Sunday at the J Tech Institute at 8813 Western Way in Baymeadows. Kids of all ages are invited to visit and take part in the games, enjoy some giveaways from Freedom Boat Club and climb into the Freedom Sea’dan, Freedom Boat Club’s boat car.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements

DALLAS — (AP) — As schools across the South grapple with teacher shortages, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training. Alabama administrators increasingly have hired educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to sidestep certification last school year.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
floridapolitics.com

Big donors give lift to Lakesha Burton in Jax Sheriff race

Political committee cash keeps coming in for Democrat in Special Election. Democrat Lakesha Burton still has fundraising ground to make up in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s race, but all indications are that her major donors are staying the course. Burton’s supportive political committee Make Every Voice Count raised $204,000 between...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
115K+
Followers
130K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy