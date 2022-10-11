Former LORD Corp. property could be cited by Erie City Code Enforcement

The property owner of an empty lot near West 12th Street and Greengarden Road could soon be cited by the City of Erie Code Enforcement.

The lot is a former LORD Corporation plant that has sat vacant for more than five years. LORD Corporation no longer owns the property and hasn’t for years.

City of Erie Code Enforcement inspectors took a look at the property, sent out notices, and filed citations.

“We take the 12th Street corridor pretty seriously. It is an industrial way through the City of Erie. We would like to see it developed. We’ve had inquiries on it and what they could do and so forth, but nothing really panned out that we’re aware of as of today,” said Andy Zimmerman.

Once notified, the property owner will have several days to correct the issue.

