Cumberland County, PA

abc27.com

Breakdown of the monthly update report for downtown Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Community & Business Development office of Carlisle released their updated monthly report of various projects and changes coming to its downtown and gateway corridors on October 14, 2022. The following are the new and updated portions of this months ‘Pertinent Prospects’ report:...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

York County orchard feeling the effects of inflation

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — September’s inflation report confirmed what so many Americans already know — the price of almost everything is on the rise. Consumer costs, which jumped 8.2-percent in the past year, are having a big impact on small businesses across the Midstate. “There are just...
DILLSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Trick-or-treat 2022 in central Pa.: When can the kids get their Halloween candy in your town?

Get the costumes and candy bags ready, because trick-or-treat night is coming - or rather, trick-or-treat nights, plural. There is still no single agreed-upon night for trick-or-treat events in our region, though there are several dates that are shared by several townships and boroughs. Some schedule their trick-or-treat nights on Halloween itself, while others have continued to select another date in October for the costumed celebrations.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

An expansion is brewing at central Pa. distillery

“Adventurously Brewed” is the motto of Lindgren Craft Brewery, and a more fitting motto could not be found. The brewery specializes in bringing together local ingredients to make brews one might not expect but will enjoy. Now on the Lindgren family farm, the brewery purchased the former PNC bank at 9 North Market St. in the square of Duncannon and plans to expand.
DUNCANNON, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County Arby’s shutting down

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Arby’s restaurant, located in Lower Paxton Township, at 5101 Jonestown Road, will be closing its doors to the public on Sunday, Oct. 23. The manager of the establishment refused to comment on why the business is closing. The location has been proposed...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New store coming to ‘The Point’ in Central Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Since 2019, after closing all 145 of its stores, the vacant A.C. Moore store at The Point Shopping Center will be opening up a new AutoZone. The new AutoZone will be in a 24,890-square-foot space, according to True Commercial Real Estate. The new store...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County barn damaged by fire Friday night

A Lancaster County barn was damaged by a fire late Friday night. Crews were called to the area of Pool Road and West Metzler Road in West Earl Township around 11:30 p.m. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm. According to emergency dispatchers, it took more than an...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Woman crashes vehicle into structure, police investigating

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Oct.13, at 10:57 p.m., the Penn Township Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash into a structure in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street, Hanover, Pa. According to police, the 26-year-old female drove the vehicle through Pine Creek Structures causing damage to the structures...
HANOVER, PA
abc27.com

New store coming to the Delco Plaza in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Sierra store, owned by TJX Companies will be coming to the Delco Plaza in York County soon. This is according to a large orange banner on the front doors of the space that reads “coming soon”. Sierra is going to be located in space #200 in the plaza, which is a 20,571 square foot space.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Duncannon EMS unit gets taken off the critical list

Kraig Nace of the Duncannon EMS delivered good news during the Oct. 3 Wheatfield Twp. supervisors’ meeting. Nace said his organization has achieved adequate staffing levels, and all pre-COVID fundraising efforts have been fully restored, including Sunday dinners and bingo. Bingo is Monday nights starting at 6:45, with the...
DUNCANNON, PA
WGAL

Fire damages two homes in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Fire damaged two homes in Harrisburg. Crews were called around 10:45 a.m. Friday to the 2300 block of North Fifth Street. No one was hurt, authorities said. Two people were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 66-year-old man is dead after driving in the wrong direction down the highway causing a multi-vehicle crash in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County on Thursday night. Police say, Walter Larson, of Hershey, was driving westbound in the left lane of Route 283 eastbound on...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Ramp closure on Pa. Turnpike near Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a ramp on Interstate 76 that leads to US 11 in Carlisle, Cumberland County. According to the turnpike, the on-ramp from U.S 11 North to the turnpike has reopened. However, the offramp from the turnpike to U.S 11 North remained closed for several hours. All ramps have since been reopened.
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

Pedestrian struck in Dauphin County, officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Authorities in Dauphin County are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Wednesday evening. According to officials, it happened by the Burger King near Mountain Road and Route 22 in Lower Paxton Township. There is no word on the condition of the pedestrian.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
