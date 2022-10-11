Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Breakdown of the monthly update report for downtown Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Community & Business Development office of Carlisle released their updated monthly report of various projects and changes coming to its downtown and gateway corridors on October 14, 2022. The following are the new and updated portions of this months ‘Pertinent Prospects’ report:...
Here’s why traffic is moving very slowly on I-81N in Dauphin and Cumberland counties
Traffic is moving very slowly and in some places not really moving at all from Harrisburg to around Exit 61 in Hampden Township on Interstate 81 North. And if you’re wondering why, it’s because of planned construction. The construction is expected to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
abc27.com
York County orchard feeling the effects of inflation
DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — September’s inflation report confirmed what so many Americans already know — the price of almost everything is on the rise. Consumer costs, which jumped 8.2-percent in the past year, are having a big impact on small businesses across the Midstate. “There are just...
Trick-or-treat 2022 in central Pa.: When can the kids get their Halloween candy in your town?
Get the costumes and candy bags ready, because trick-or-treat night is coming - or rather, trick-or-treat nights, plural. There is still no single agreed-upon night for trick-or-treat events in our region, though there are several dates that are shared by several townships and boroughs. Some schedule their trick-or-treat nights on Halloween itself, while others have continued to select another date in October for the costumed celebrations.
An expansion is brewing at central Pa. distillery
“Adventurously Brewed” is the motto of Lindgren Craft Brewery, and a more fitting motto could not be found. The brewery specializes in bringing together local ingredients to make brews one might not expect but will enjoy. Now on the Lindgren family farm, the brewery purchased the former PNC bank at 9 North Market St. in the square of Duncannon and plans to expand.
4th person charged in deadly N.J. car rally that killed central Pa. woman
Police have arrested a fourth individual in connection with the H2oi car rally in Wildwood last month that left two people dead and another seriously injured, authorities said. Joshua Bocchino, 19, of Long Branch, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer at the weekend rally on Sept. 24, according...
abc27.com
Dauphin County Arby’s shutting down
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Arby’s restaurant, located in Lower Paxton Township, at 5101 Jonestown Road, will be closing its doors to the public on Sunday, Oct. 23. The manager of the establishment refused to comment on why the business is closing. The location has been proposed...
Pennsylvania State Police still investigating disappearance of Perry County man
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania State Police are trying to bring renewed awareness to the disappearance of Isaac Daniel Seidel. Seidel was last seen on Sept. 12, 2021 at 6 p.m. at 1106 Three Springs Road, Blain, Jackson Township in Perry County. Seidel is an avid hiker and bicyclist...
abc27.com
New store coming to ‘The Point’ in Central Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Since 2019, after closing all 145 of its stores, the vacant A.C. Moore store at The Point Shopping Center will be opening up a new AutoZone. The new AutoZone will be in a 24,890-square-foot space, according to True Commercial Real Estate. The new store...
Get a drone’s eye view of this central Pa. corn maze: video
The fall season is officially in full swing and PennLive is bringing you a taste of autumn from the skies of central Pa. this season with a drone’s eye view of some of the most popular corn mazes in the region. Strites Orchards, located at 1000 Strites Road in...
WGAL
Lancaster County barn damaged by fire Friday night
A Lancaster County barn was damaged by a fire late Friday night. Crews were called to the area of Pool Road and West Metzler Road in West Earl Township around 11:30 p.m. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm. According to emergency dispatchers, it took more than an...
local21news.com
Woman crashes vehicle into structure, police investigating
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Oct.13, at 10:57 p.m., the Penn Township Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash into a structure in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street, Hanover, Pa. According to police, the 26-year-old female drove the vehicle through Pine Creek Structures causing damage to the structures...
abc27.com
New store coming to the Delco Plaza in York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Sierra store, owned by TJX Companies will be coming to the Delco Plaza in York County soon. This is according to a large orange banner on the front doors of the space that reads “coming soon”. Sierra is going to be located in space #200 in the plaza, which is a 20,571 square foot space.
Duncannon EMS unit gets taken off the critical list
Kraig Nace of the Duncannon EMS delivered good news during the Oct. 3 Wheatfield Twp. supervisors’ meeting. Nace said his organization has achieved adequate staffing levels, and all pre-COVID fundraising efforts have been fully restored, including Sunday dinners and bingo. Bingo is Monday nights starting at 6:45, with the...
WGAL
Fire damages two homes in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Fire damaged two homes in Harrisburg. Crews were called around 10:45 a.m. Friday to the 2300 block of North Fifth Street. No one was hurt, authorities said. Two people were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Turnpike to remove temporary bridge in Dauphin County
LOWERS SWATARA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) has announced that on Sunday, Oct 16, crews will be removing a temporary bridge that spans the roadway at mile marker 250 on Interstate 76 of the turnpike. A new bridge has been built and the temporary bridge is...
1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 66-year-old man is dead after driving in the wrong direction down the highway causing a multi-vehicle crash in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County on Thursday night. Police say, Walter Larson, of Hershey, was driving westbound in the left lane of Route 283 eastbound on...
abc27.com
Ramp closure on Pa. Turnpike near Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a ramp on Interstate 76 that leads to US 11 in Carlisle, Cumberland County. According to the turnpike, the on-ramp from U.S 11 North to the turnpike has reopened. However, the offramp from the turnpike to U.S 11 North remained closed for several hours. All ramps have since been reopened.
local21news.com
Pedestrian struck in Dauphin County, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Authorities in Dauphin County are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Wednesday evening. According to officials, it happened by the Burger King near Mountain Road and Route 22 in Lower Paxton Township. There is no word on the condition of the pedestrian.
Hershey man dies in 4-vehicle Dauphin County crash
One man died in a four-vehicle crash on the night of Oct. 13, Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg said Friday.
