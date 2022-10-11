Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Steam Gives Mobile App a Much-Needed Overhaul
Valve has finally given the Steam mobile app a much-need makeover. Over the years, the app had failed to keep up with the modernization of the main Steam application warranting a completely new framework. Users will still be able to browse the store, get Steam Guard codes and confirm trades,...
hypebeast.com
Here Are the New PCs Microsoft Announced at Its Surface Event Today
Following up from their Silicon Valley rivals Apple, Google and Meta’s own recent announcements, Microsoft held their Fall Event 2022 today and continued to show that the first half of the season isn’t just for fashion weeks, but also a time for big tech to let us know what they’ve been cooking. Billed as a Surface event — Microsoft’s flagship range of touchscreen devices — the Washington-based brand announced three new PCs, a range of new accessories, and some software.
The new shooter from the makers of Bulletstorm is delayed to 2023
Witchfire was supposed to be out near the end of this year but is being extensively redesigned as an open-world game.
hypebeast.com
'Naruto: Shippuden' Joins Secretlab for Two Gaming Chairs
Award-winning chair brand Secretlab makes another splash in the world of anime with the introduction of a collaborative Naruto: Shippuden duo of gaming chairs. The launch follows previous franchise collaborations with the likes of Pokémon, The Witcher and Attack on Titan. Now, gamers are invited to walk the path of the Shinobi with Naruto Uzumaki and Akatsuki-themed gaming chairs.
Digital Trends
Nvidia expands DLSS 2 support, but DLSS 3 remains elusive
Nvidia has shared some happy news today — the library of games that support DLSS is about to expand. With updates coming to plenty of new titles, there’ll be more opportunities to try out DLSS for yourself. Unfortunately, Nvidia’s cutting-edge DLSS 3 tech is still quite elusive. Only...
The best smartwatches for every occasion
Which kind of smartwatch is right for you? From athletes to fashionistas, there’s a smartwatch for everybody.
Engadget
Microsoft accuses UK regulator of adopting Sony's complaints in Activision probe
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Microsoft's $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard will have to gain approval from various regulators around the world before the deal can go through, including the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The CMA, which first announced its investigation in July, published a summary of its initial probe in September and recommended a more in-depth inquiry. As Ars Technica notes, a Phase 2 investigation could end up prohibiting a merger or requiring the entities involved to sell parts of a company. Now, shortly after the CMA published the full text (PDF) of its decision, Microsoft released a scathing response (PDF), accusing the regulator of relying "on self-serving statements by Sony."
AdWeek
Brave Commerce Podcast: Navigating Remote Work Environments
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. In this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, author Rishad Tobaccowala joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss navigating remote work environments. Rishad opens by explaining the value of working from home and how the Covid-19 pandemic forced companies to utilize technologies they had at their disposal to make remote work fully functional. He explains how many companies are quick to come back to the office and return to life pre-pandemic.
hypebeast.com
Jehucal’s Latest Drop Is as Smooth as "Clockwork"
Jehucal is an emerging, London-based streetwear label that specializes in tracksuits, accessories, shell suits, and unique T-shirt designs. The label also presents its designs with off-the-cuff marketing tactics — such as a “Key Stage Three ‘Till Forever’ physics guide — which has garnered a cult following that takes over Jehucal’s immersive pop-up stores that allow attendees to print their own T-shirts with reworked Jehucal graphics. Now, the British brand is following up on its recent collaboration with U.K. rap up-and-comer Wax with a new drop that focuses on a cozy tracksuit that is ready to tackle the U.K.’s chilly winter.
hypebeast.com
TJ Sawyerr Puts Google Search’s New Feature to the Test
With Google you can now use your phone’s camera or an image to search, meaning you no longer have to type out searches, giving you the ability to find things you might not have the words to describe. In partnership with Hypebeast, Google has tapped London-based stylist and visual...
Engadget
Learn Python programming in 113 hours with this $40 bundle
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. When choosing your first programming language, one thing you should consider is the type of projects you want to work on, whether that’s web development or automation. But if you’re not sure which to specialize in, picking up a versatile language like Python can give you flexibility when exploring the fields you enjoy most.
TechCrunch
Analytics operating system Redbird makes data more accessible to non-technical users
Redbird, formerly known as Cube Analytics, serves as an analytics operating system by connecting all of an organization’s data sources into a no-code environment that non-technical users can use to perform analysis, reporting and other data science tasks. The new funding will be used to add more no-code capabilities. It also plans to build out its marketplace, where users and developers can exchange apps they create using Redbird.
CNET
Google Pixel 7 Pro Review: Familiar but Fantastic
Google's Pixel 6 Pro was a superb bit of kit last year, with a major design shift from the Pixel 5, Tensor-powered performance and great cameras leading me to give it a CNET Editors' Choice award. Now Google's following it up with the $899 (£849, AU$1,299) Pixel 7 Pro, which has only a few changes from last year, but a complete overhaul isn't something Google needed to do this time.
TechCrunch
SecuriThings is bringing order to IoT device management with $21M investment
Today the company announced a $21 million Series B. Roy Dagan, company CEO and co-founder, says that while companies are spending inordinate amounts of money on this equipment, they often don’t know if they are even working because they lack visibility. “We built the ultimate system to help them automate the management of these devices at scale, and really provide the equivalent of an IT type of system for managing these kinds of devices,” Dagan told TechCrunch.
getnews.info
Netooze® Best In Class Cloud Computing Service in 2022
Trying to choose a cloud hosting provider can be difficult because there are so many of them. However, if you know what requirements and solutions you need, you can locate a cloud hosting provider that has the ideal combination of cloud computing services for your organization and the finest uptime and dependability.
This $50 peripheral lets you plug and play Game Boy cartridges on your Steam Deck
It feels sacrilegious, like playing GameBoy games on a PSP.
hypebeast.com
Bremont Launches Supernova, Fury and Audley Watches
British watch brand Bremont has launched three new models powered by movements it has manufactured itself, in a move the brand is calling the “most significant launch” in its history. The Supernova, Fury and Audley watches each use 40mm cases and are powered by the ENG300 movement that...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Closed early-access product Relay raises $5M seed round to ‘tackle collaborative workflows’
If you’re joining us at Disrupt next week, here’s an incentive for turning up early — we’re recording our podcasts live onstage, and you can be in the audience! Fun fun fun! — Christine and Haje. The TechCrunch Top 3. Automation nation: Jacob Bank knows...
Phys.org
Liquid crystal templated chiral nanomaterials, a comprehensive review
Chirality is omnipresent in living organisms and nature. Chiral architectures can be found at a variety of hierarchical levels, ranging from atomic and molecular to supramolecular, macroscopic, and galactic scales. However, chirality at a molecular scale is inherently weak, and extending the chirality from molecules to nanomaterials could bring many new opportunities for the design and synthesis of emerging chiral functional nanomaterials with a remarkable improvement in chiroptical properties.
Streakwave Australia Introduces Tarana’s Next-Generation Fixed Wireless Access (ngFWA) Platform, Becomes First Official G1 Distributor in the Region
MELBOURNE, Australia & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Streakwave, a value-added distributor of wireless communication equipment, and Tarana, a company leading the next generation of fixed wireless access technology, today announced their partnership to leverage Tarana’s G1 platform for wireless internet service providers (WISPs), managed service providers (MSPs), and other point to multi-point wireless network operators throughout Australia. Streakwave is the first official distributor of Tarana G1 in Australia and the Pacific Islands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005459/en/ Streakwave and Tarana will provide high-speed internet to previously underserved communities with the unprecedented capabilities and deployment ease of Gigabit 1 (G1.) (Photo: Business Wire)
