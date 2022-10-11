ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carol Burnett Says Late Daughter Carrie Gave Her a 'Sign' Before Opening the Play They Wrote Together

The Carol Burnett Show actress shared a never-been-told story about her late daughter, Carrie Hamilton, whom she wrote the play Hollywood Arms with Carol Burnett says she felt her late daughter Carrie Hamilton's presence on the night she opened their play Hollywood Arms. On the latest episode of the Dear Multi-Hyphenate podcast, Burnett recalled a touching memory about Carrie, who died in 2002 of lung cancer.  Host Michael Kushner asked the 89-year-old comedian if she had any stories to share about working on Hollywood Arms — a play adapted...
HOLAUSA

Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
SheKnows

Janet & Paris Jackson's Rare Side-By-Side Photo Has Us Wishing For More Family Moments Between the Two

Auntie and niece duo Janet and Paris Jackson shook the internet with an extremely rare photo of the two sitting side-by-side at a busy Paris Fashion Week event. The picture, posted by Janet, was sweetly captioned by the iconic singer. She wrote, “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson” alongside three sparkling heart emojis. Paris dropped a heart in the comments in response to her aunt’s show of affection. The fashionable family members were photographed on a zebra print couch, Paris wearing a stoic expression and Janet smiling for the camera. The elder Jackson wore a masculine chic look comprised of...
HollywoodLife

Queen Latifah & Son, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip

Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her toddler son! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of her boy, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Deadline

Netflix Suffers Royal Headache Over ‘The Crown’ S5, Plus Harry And Meghan’s Documentary Launch Date

Netflix faces a number of courtly challenges in the next couple of months, as it prepares to debut both the fifth season of The Crown, and a documentary starring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.  Season 5 of The Crown is set to launch on November 5, and already there are rumblings by commentators in the UK that it doesn’t feel appropriate to bring the royals’ real-life 1990s troubles to the screen, so soon after Queen Elizabeth’s death in 2022. Asked about the forthcoming series, Jonathan Dimbleby – one of the UK’s most celebrated broadcasters and a friend of the new...
The US Sun

Bond girl Marguerite Gordon reveals who should be the next 007 as she opens up about sick secret she kept for 60 years

ONE of the first Bond girls has revealed how she kept a vicious sexual assault at the hands of a movie director secret for six decades. In an exclusive interview with The US Sun, Marguerite Gordon alleged that Terence Young, the director of the first Bond movie Dr No, “aggressively” groped and fondled her as they travelled in a limousine to a wrap party for the 007 film.
CNET

Best Streaming Services for Horror Flicks: Your Guide to Scary Movie Apps

Filling your Halloween binge bucket with horror movies this October? Disney Plus has become an unusual hub for horror this month with the release of Marvel's Werewolf by Night, and Netflix has its own carousel of titles that pair nicely with your candy stash. But there are streaming services that allow you to get your scary kicks in now and every month of the year. You can take in all the John Carpenter, Wes Craven or Stanley Kubrick films that you want.
CNET

Netflix With Ads: Prices, Plans and Everything Else to Know

Netflix's cheaper, ad-supported tier is coming, launching in the US on Nov. 3 (but not before some other countries get it). The world's biggest subscription video service, Netflix grew into a behemoth partly thanks to its strategy of making shows and movies available in ad-free binges. Back when commercial-packed traditional TV dominated, Netflix pitched itself as the alternative that wouldn't break the flow of your programming with advertising, nor would it make you wait week to week to watch your next episode. Building itself into a giant by playing the contrarian, Netflix spent years dismissing the notion of advertising on its service.
CNET

The Best Halloween Costumes for 2022

Now that the smell of pumpkin spice is finally gracing the air and the pumpkin patches are opening up, it's about time to start planning your Halloween costume. Unless you've been planning your costume for months already, thinking of a Halloween costume can be stressful. Do you go funny or sexy? Elaborate or simple? Classic or current?
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

First Full Look at Disney's New Ariel as 'Little Mermaid' Poster Drops

Disney has released its first poster for upcoming live-action movie The Little Mermaid, showing a full shot of Halle Bailey as Ariel. "Words can't describe how immensely honored I feel to play the mermaid of my dreams, Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid," Bailey tweeted Thursday. "Come under the sea with me, in theaters May 26, 2023."
MOVIES

