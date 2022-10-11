Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
ECSU provides app for community safety
WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Eastern Connecticut State has a new way to keep the community safe, and it starts with a tap on an app. “The user’s going to determine what we get alerted to, how we get alerted to it, and how often,” said Stephen Tavares, ECSU Police Chief.
Eyewitness News
Bristol residents and businesses help support police department in wake of shooting
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The Bristol community is in mourning as residents process the news of what unfolded in the city this week. Residents and businesses are coming together and supporting the police department during this very challenging time. A memorial at the Bristol Police Department for the officers has...
Register Citizen
Area people of note, Oct. 15, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * The Gray Team, the champions of the West Haven Department of Parks and Recreation’s Girls Summer Fun Basketball League, show their trophies at the Veterans Memorial Park courts on Bull Hill Lane on Aug. 22. Front row, from left, are Aria Cannon Perry, Emily Palma, Payton Oliverio, Gabriella Jeune and Taliah Boykin. Back row, from left, are Savahna Neieves, Luna Montanez, Maria Valentina Muriel, Jastice Butler, Amayia Ortiz and coach Jared Butler. The team defeated the Gold Team 26-24 in overtime and finished the season 7-1. The league, supervised by Park-Rec program coordinator Brian Hayden, just capped its 22nd season.
WTNH.com
Make-A-Wish CT & Duracell grant wish of 11-year-old Middletown boy
TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)–‘Restore Hope with a Wish’: that’s the goal of Make-A-Wish CT, which works with critically ill children around the state. Recently, the organization partnered with Duracell to give a Middletown boy a day he’ll never forget. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko has the story!...
Eyewitness News
Memorial for fallen Bristol officers grows
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The community continues to show support for the victims of an attack on three Bristol police officers. Several people have been visiting the memorial outside the police department Friday morning. Some people are dropping off flowers, balloons, and American flags. The Salvation Army is also outside...
Eyewitness News
Police departments statewide ready to support fellow officers during tragedies
(WFSB) - When tragedy hits home for police in Connecticut, the police community statewide comes together to help each other heal. Since the shooting deaths in Bristol, other police departments have been stepping up. For a long time, there’s been a thought police officers are immune to grief and other...
NBC Connecticut
Here's How You Can Donate to Bristol as Community Mourns Beloved Officers
In the midst of a tragedy, it can often times be difficult to determine how and where you can help others. A fund has been established through the Bristol Police Union at Thomaston Savings Bank to support the families of fallen officers 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and 34-year-old Alex Hamzy. It's called the Bristol Police Heroes Fund.
Eyewitness News
Somethings Cooking: The Greater Guilford Restaurant Week at GW Carsons
BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Greater Guilford Restaurant Week has finally arrived. Eyewitness News reporter Roger Susanin headed to GW Carsons in Branford, who are participating in Greater Guilford Restaurant Week, to celebrate with a lot of great food. Roger spoke with the Executive Chef Rick Currier. “It’s great for...
trumbulltimes.com
Middletown businessman building Dairy Queen with philanthropic angle
MIDDLETOWN — A city businessman is bringing in a national fast-food chain popular for its soft-serve ice cream and shakes to the city, as part of a philanthropic mission to help low-income youth by giving back to the community. A Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, an approximately 2,600-square-foot structure,...
NBC Connecticut
Foundation to Pay Off Mortgage on Sergeant DeMonte's Home
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that they will pay off the mortgage on Sgt. Dustin DeMonte's home after he died in the line of duty in Bristol. DeMonte was a 10-year veteran of the force. He's a dad of two young kids with a third on the way. The...
Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities
The State of Connecticut is handing out $6.8 million in grant money to support transit-oriented development programs in six different municipalities. The post Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse
MILFORD — Six years is a long time to wait for pizza, even if it is from a successful local place known for serving pies from a vintage firetruck. But the wait appears to be nearing an end. Martin McCarthy and his business partner Phil Segneri have received a...
Register Citizen
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
'What the Duck' display lands in Downtown Middletown and beyond
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — There are 50 of them all around the Middletown area; wooden art-deco duck cutouts with designs that go well beyond their appearances. "What the Duck" has hit the streets in a collaboration project between the City of Middletown, the Downtown Business District, The Middlesex Chamber of Commerce, Middlesex Health Center, and the goPINK initiative.
Eyewitness News
Three schools delayed in Coventry due to power issue
COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - Three schools in Coventry were forced to delay their openings on Friday morning. Coventry Public Schools said that because of power outages and challenges with its emergency back up generator, a two hour delay was announced at the preschool, middle school, and high school. “Also, please...
New Blockbuster Book Explores Backstory Of Newhallville Murder Case
The individuals who murdered an innocent man, who framed an innocent teen, who copped a fake confession all made choices. So did Nicholas Dawidoff when he told their story — and he has now left New Haven with a choice of our own. Dawidoff chose to name names in...
Eyewitness News
Tunnel to Towers to pay off mortgage on home of fallen Connecticut Sergeant
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police Sergeant Dustin Demonte was shot and killed on October 12 in what state police called a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to an address. This evening, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it will immediately take on the mortgage held on the home...
Police investigating after stopping New Haven school bus with children inside
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating Thursday after a bus was stopped for “driving erratically,” according to a statement from the New Haven School District. The bus was carrying about 20 students home from Ross Woodward School when it was pulled over by police, according to the district. The bus belongs […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hartford, CT
Hartford is one of the oldest and most historic cities in the United States. It provides 17 distinct neighborhoods that offer housing opportunities for individuals and families. Likewise, the city is the heart of the Capitol Regions’ art and entertainment, hosting more than a hundred events yearly. It is...
120-Yr-Old Haberdashery Finds New Home On Elm St.
Back in 1902, Richard Press’s Latvian immigrant grandfather Jacobi knocked on the doors of Yale dorm rooms to sell the students custom-made clothing. Word spread about the stylish jackets with their unpadded shoulders and snazzy vents. J. Press was born. On Thursday afternoon, a mere 120 years of button-down...
