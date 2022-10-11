ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallingford, CT

ECSU provides app for community safety

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Eastern Connecticut State has a new way to keep the community safe, and it starts with a tap on an app. “The user’s going to determine what we get alerted to, how we get alerted to it, and how often,” said Stephen Tavares, ECSU Police Chief.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Register Citizen

Area people of note, Oct. 15, 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * The Gray Team, the champions of the West Haven Department of Parks and Recreation’s Girls Summer Fun Basketball League, show their trophies at the Veterans Memorial Park courts on Bull Hill Lane on Aug. 22. Front row, from left, are Aria Cannon Perry, Emily Palma, Payton Oliverio, Gabriella Jeune and Taliah Boykin. Back row, from left, are Savahna Neieves, Luna Montanez, Maria Valentina Muriel, Jastice Butler, Amayia Ortiz and coach Jared Butler. The team defeated the Gold Team 26-24 in overtime and finished the season 7-1. The league, supervised by Park-Rec program coordinator Brian Hayden, just capped its 22nd season.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH.com

Make-A-Wish CT & Duracell grant wish of 11-year-old Middletown boy

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)–‘Restore Hope with a Wish’: that’s the goal of Make-A-Wish CT, which works with critically ill children around the state. Recently, the organization partnered with Duracell to give a Middletown boy a day he’ll never forget. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko has the story!...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Memorial for fallen Bristol officers grows

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The community continues to show support for the victims of an attack on three Bristol police officers. Several people have been visiting the memorial outside the police department Friday morning. Some people are dropping off flowers, balloons, and American flags. The Salvation Army is also outside...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Here's How You Can Donate to Bristol as Community Mourns Beloved Officers

In the midst of a tragedy, it can often times be difficult to determine how and where you can help others. A fund has been established through the Bristol Police Union at Thomaston Savings Bank to support the families of fallen officers 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and 34-year-old Alex Hamzy. It's called the Bristol Police Heroes Fund.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Somethings Cooking: The Greater Guilford Restaurant Week at GW Carsons

BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Greater Guilford Restaurant Week has finally arrived. Eyewitness News reporter Roger Susanin headed to GW Carsons in Branford, who are participating in Greater Guilford Restaurant Week, to celebrate with a lot of great food. Roger spoke with the Executive Chef Rick Currier. “It’s great for...
BRANFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Middletown businessman building Dairy Queen with philanthropic angle

MIDDLETOWN — A city businessman is bringing in a national fast-food chain popular for its soft-serve ice cream and shakes to the city, as part of a philanthropic mission to help low-income youth by giving back to the community. A Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, an approximately 2,600-square-foot structure,...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Foundation to Pay Off Mortgage on Sergeant DeMonte's Home

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that they will pay off the mortgage on Sgt. Dustin DeMonte's home after he died in the line of duty in Bristol. DeMonte was a 10-year veteran of the force. He's a dad of two young kids with a third on the way. The...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse

MILFORD — Six years is a long time to wait for pizza, even if it is from a successful local place known for serving pies from a vintage firetruck. But the wait appears to be nearing an end. Martin McCarthy and his business partner Phil Segneri have received a...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family

BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

'What the Duck' display lands in Downtown Middletown and beyond

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — There are 50 of them all around the Middletown area; wooden art-deco duck cutouts with designs that go well beyond their appearances. "What the Duck" has hit the streets in a collaboration project between the City of Middletown, the Downtown Business District, The Middlesex Chamber of Commerce, Middlesex Health Center, and the goPINK initiative.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Three schools delayed in Coventry due to power issue

COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - Three schools in Coventry were forced to delay their openings on Friday morning. Coventry Public Schools said that because of power outages and challenges with its emergency back up generator, a two hour delay was announced at the preschool, middle school, and high school. “Also, please...
COVENTRY, CT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hartford, CT

Hartford is one of the oldest and most historic cities in the United States. It provides 17 distinct neighborhoods that offer housing opportunities for individuals and families. Likewise, the city is the heart of the Capitol Regions’ art and entertainment, hosting more than a hundred events yearly. It is...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

120-Yr-Old Haberdashery Finds New Home On Elm St.

Back in 1902, Richard Press’s Latvian immigrant grandfather Jacobi knocked on the doors of Yale dorm rooms to sell the students custom-made clothing. Word spread about the stylish jackets with their unpadded shoulders and snazzy vents. J. Press was born. On Thursday afternoon, a mere 120 years of button-down...
NEW HAVEN, CT

