Debbie Burtwell
3d ago

If we could look out, for each other. Like this Wonderful Man, did for The Mom, and Cub. We could really turn this World, we all live in around. Wouldn't That Be WONDERFUL. 🤗💕🙏

Robert Sandefur
3d ago

Years ago I was involved in building a major highway in the Pacific Northwest I was looking at the prints and could not figure out what all of these huge corrugated metal pipes were for under the freeway so I asked the superintendent and he said those are animal Right of ways. For this reason right here the animals do not have to go across the freeway they can go under the freeway.

Gail barnes
3d ago

Thank you for caring about our wild life!!Wish we had more people like you not only for animals but to human beings..

