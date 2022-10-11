Just when you think BravoCon couldn’t come up with more housewife twists, it hits us with the news of a spin-off series for The Real Housewives Of New York starring Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan that’s been a long time coming! While the future of the NYC women on Bravo is in flux (no casting has yet been announced for RHONY: Legacy), fans will be thrilled with the news that Luann and Sonja will be back on their screens with Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake sometime in 2023.

