ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

‘The Midnight Club’ Bosses Break Down That Pivotal Green Day Moment (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of The Midnight Club.]. Creator Mike Flanagan‘s latest Netflix series The Midnight Club is another turning point for the horror extraordinaire — one that dives deep into 1990s nostalgia. For starters, it’s Flanagan’s first open-ended series. It hasn’t been...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Luann And Sonja are Heading From ‘RHONY’ to ‘Crappie Lake’ in Bravo’s New Series

Just when you think BravoCon couldn’t come up with more housewife twists, it hits us with the news of a spin-off series for The Real Housewives Of New York starring Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan that’s been a long time coming! While the future of the NYC women on Bravo is in flux (no casting has yet been announced for RHONY: Legacy), fans will be thrilled with the news that Luann and Sonja will be back on their screens with Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake sometime in 2023.
TV SERIES
FOX 28 Spokane

Who Is Sauron? ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Cast Reacts to Fan Theories (VIDEO)

It’s a testament to the entertainment quality of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that everyone is chomping at the bit to find out who Sauron is. As Prime Video has been teasing, “Evil reveals itself” in the The Rings of Power finale on October 14, but we just couldn’t wait to talk about the Dark Lord at New York Comic Con 2022.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
State
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Community Policy