Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
‘The Midnight Club’ Bosses Break Down That Pivotal Green Day Moment (VIDEO)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of The Midnight Club.]. Creator Mike Flanagan‘s latest Netflix series The Midnight Club is another turning point for the horror extraordinaire — one that dives deep into 1990s nostalgia. For starters, it’s Flanagan’s first open-ended series. It hasn’t been...
Luann And Sonja are Heading From ‘RHONY’ to ‘Crappie Lake’ in Bravo’s New Series
Just when you think BravoCon couldn’t come up with more housewife twists, it hits us with the news of a spin-off series for The Real Housewives Of New York starring Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan that’s been a long time coming! While the future of the NYC women on Bravo is in flux (no casting has yet been announced for RHONY: Legacy), fans will be thrilled with the news that Luann and Sonja will be back on their screens with Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake sometime in 2023.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Promo: Kate Walsh Returns as Addison & Meets New Interns (VIDEO)
Of course Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) knows how to always make an entrance! And the promo (above) for her Grey’s Anatomy return in Season 19 in the October 20 episode shows that this time will be no different. But first: what leads to that moment. Dr. Meredith Grey...
FOX 28 Spokane
Who Is Sauron? ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Cast Reacts to Fan Theories (VIDEO)
It’s a testament to the entertainment quality of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that everyone is chomping at the bit to find out who Sauron is. As Prime Video has been teasing, “Evil reveals itself” in the The Rings of Power finale on October 14, but we just couldn’t wait to talk about the Dark Lord at New York Comic Con 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 28 Spokane
Father And Daughter Spread Inspiration
A father and daughter duo in Colorado are giving back in a big way to bring smiles to the faces of kids in the hospital. Check it out here.
Comments / 0