RED BLUFF, Calif. — Bud's Jolly Kone was honored by the community of Red Bluff and Red Bluff City of Commerce by winning the "2022 Business of the Year" award!. Bud's Jolly Kone has been serving the community since 1964. KRCR spoke with Courtney, who is a third-generation owner of Bud's, following her parents and grandparents. She says Bud's is a classic "mom and pa shop". They serve old fashioned hamburgers, soft-serve ice cream, a multitude of milkshake flavors, corndogs, and so much more! Owner Courtney says, "there's just about something for everybody at Bud's Jolly Kone."

RED BLUFF, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO