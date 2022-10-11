Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
Chico Housing Action Team houses local veterans
CHICO, Calif. — Multiple veterans were given new homes in Chico on Tuesday. The Chico Housing Action Team (CHAT) said the endeavor was made possible by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1555. CHAT Leader Bob Trausch said the organization is working on more homes to get...
Pay increase for Butte Correctional Officers to fight short staffing in jail
OROVILLE, Calif. — The Butte County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to approve increments of pay increase those in the Butte County Correctional Officers Association Union on Tuesday. This includes $2,000 this November, $1,000 in July 2023 and another $1,000 in July 2024. They will also receive increases in...
KNOW YOUR CANDIDATE: David Vodden, Willows City Council Candidate
To help voters prepare for the November election KRCR sent a survey to candidates for public office. KRCR used email addresses provided by election officials on the list of certified candidates. The same 15 questions were sent to all the candidates. 1.What are three things you want voters to know...
How one man came from the Bay Area to own a walnut farm in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Many small and large farmers are getting their tractors ready because it’s harvest season! This Includes one man who recently traded the city life to get back to his farming roots. Micheal Moxley grew up the farmer's way in Washington and lived in northern...
Suspect detained after chasing people with knife near elementary school in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — A suspect has been detained following reports of a man chasing people with a knife near an elementary school in Chico on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD), their dispatch received a call at around 4:45 p.m. regarding the suspect chasing people while armed with a knife near Citrus Avenue Elementary School.
'Skimming' issue hitting too close to home for Butte County residents
CHICO, Calif. — A Chico financial advisor says he's seeing an increasing number of his clients getting scammed. Joe Sweeney, a partner of Sweeney & Michel Inc, claims fake credit card machines, also known as "Skimmers" are being used in Butte County. Chico police have been warning people about...
Bud's Jolly Kone wins "2022 Business of the Year" award in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Bud's Jolly Kone was honored by the community of Red Bluff and Red Bluff City of Commerce by winning the "2022 Business of the Year" award!. Bud's Jolly Kone has been serving the community since 1964. KRCR spoke with Courtney, who is a third-generation owner of Bud's, following her parents and grandparents. She says Bud's is a classic "mom and pa shop". They serve old fashioned hamburgers, soft-serve ice cream, a multitude of milkshake flavors, corndogs, and so much more! Owner Courtney says, "there's just about something for everybody at Bud's Jolly Kone."
Man sentenced in pair of stabbings; one that left his brother dead
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A Red Bluff man who was charged in a pair of stabbings, including one that left his brother dead, was sentenced to 13 years in state prison, according to the district attorney's office. According to the Tehama District Attorney's office, Kenneth James Schoeb was arrested...
