CHOP Opens New $85 Million Facility in Millbourne

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia now has a presence in Millbourne Borough with the opening of a supply and logistics center at the former Sears property at 6400 Market Street, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. The 175,000-square-foot center will be a hub for supplies and support services for...
Philadelphia's Traditional Jewish Deli | Famous on 4th

- Located at 700 S 4th St in Philadelphia 19147, is a 5-star traditional Jewish deli that does not disappoint. Owned by Rich Kaufman and Ken Keating, the portions are large, and the staff is friendly. 5-star Traditional Jewish Deli That Does Not Disappoint. Realtor Dana and I were at...
06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Philadelphia

If you’re traveling on a budget and want a unique experience, consider staying in one of the many Best Airbnbs in Philadelphia. The city is filled with historical landmarks, incredible museums, and of course, the Rocky steps. Philadelphia is the largest city in Pennsylvania, and it’s full of culture...
Philadelphia Open Studio Tours take place this Sunday in West Philly

Here’s a great chance to visit West Philadelphia artist studios. The Philadelphia Open Studio Tours, a program of The Center for Emerging Visual Artists, will take place in West and Southwest Philly on Sunday, Oct. 16. These are self-guided and community-centered tours when folks are encouraged to stop by their neighborhood art studios to support the artists and check out their work. Studios will be open from Noon to 6 p.m.
About 10,000 nurses to attend National Magnet Conference in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ten thousand nurses are in Philadelphia for a conference. They have a packed agenda, and many are also still haunted by being on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The convention celebrates hospitals that have achieved special designations, and critically, the nurses on the front lines. While COVID-19 is no longer overwhelming health care systems, it's far from forgotten. Thousands of nurses crowded into the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Thursday for the National Magnet Conference, which runs until Oct. 15. "In the beginning, it was really scary," Angela Piech, Pennsylvania Hospital Intensive Care Unit clinical nurse, said. Piech, an ICU...
Amy Goldberg Appointed Dean of the School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia

Amy J. Goldberg, the George S. and Louise C. Peters Chair of Surgery and Temple University Health System surgeon-in-chief, has been appointed dean of the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia. She had served as interim dean for the past 18 months. Dr. Goldberg was the first woman to serve as Temple’s chair of surgery and is now the first to serve as medical school dean.
7 pumpkin patches to visit in Philadelphia region this fall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Is it just us or did September fly by? Fall is in full swing and there are so many fun activities to partake in during this transitional season. It already feels as if fall is moving as quickly as summer did, so you need to get a jump on the fall fun ASAP.
Multi-agency resource center to open to assist former residents of Lindley Towers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A multi-agency resource center will open to assist former residents of Lindley Towers. The apartment building in Logan partially collapsed last month, displacing dozens of families.The resource center will open at 11 a.m. at the Community Room on Windrim Avenue.  Residents can get help on various things like replacing documents and finding long-term housing.
New Senior Housing in Yeadon has State-of-the-Art Tech

HumanGood's Makemie Court senior housing that just opened in Yeadon Borough. It took eight years, but a housing community for seniors and adults with disabilities, Makemie Court, is open in Yeadon Borough, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio. HumanGood’s Makemie Court features 44 one-bedroom apartments with smart home technology, including...
This beautiful gathering showed poetry from Philly’s Black women and femmes is vibrant — and necessary | Opinion

When I came across ConsenSIS, I felt a wave of inspiration. As a poet, much of my work has dwelled on looking within. When I moved back to Philadelphia several years ago, I spent a lot of time walking around the city. These solo trips made me consider what my Blackness and womanhood look like in Philly. What does it mean to be simultaneously hyper-visualized and ignored?
This Bucks County School District was Recently Recognized as One of the Best in the Country

A school district in the Bucks County area is being recognized as one of the best in the whole country, a huge achievement for local education. Centennial School District was recently recognized as a 2023 Best School District by Niche, who rank school districts around the country for their quality of education, as well as student activities and other academic achievements.
