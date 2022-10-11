Read full article on original website
Non-profit repairing homes for free in West Philadelphia
"Rebuilding Together Philadelphia repairs 125 homes every year," said Stefanie Seldin, President/CEO of Rebuilding Together Philadelphia. "Overall, we're going to do 20 houses in this neighborhood and then next year, it'll be another 20 and then another."
NBC Philadelphia
Wawa to Close 2 Center City Stores, Citing ‘Safety and Security Challenges'
Two of Wawa's downtown Philadelphia stores will be shuttered as the Delaware County-based chain continues "to be focused on doing everything we can to monitor and work with local authorities to address challenges impacting operations in any other stores," the company announced. The convenience stores to be closed in Center...
CHOP Opens New $85 Million Facility in Millbourne
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia now has a presence in Millbourne Borough with the opening of a supply and logistics center at the former Sears property at 6400 Market Street, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. The 175,000-square-foot center will be a hub for supplies and support services for...
PhillyBite
Philadelphia's Traditional Jewish Deli | Famous on 4th
- Located at 700 S 4th St in Philadelphia 19147, is a 5-star traditional Jewish deli that does not disappoint. Owned by Rich Kaufman and Ken Keating, the portions are large, and the staff is friendly. 5-star Traditional Jewish Deli That Does Not Disappoint. Realtor Dana and I were at...
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Philadelphia
If you’re traveling on a budget and want a unique experience, consider staying in one of the many Best Airbnbs in Philadelphia. The city is filled with historical landmarks, incredible museums, and of course, the Rocky steps. Philadelphia is the largest city in Pennsylvania, and it’s full of culture...
westphillylocal.com
Philadelphia Open Studio Tours take place this Sunday in West Philly
Here’s a great chance to visit West Philadelphia artist studios. The Philadelphia Open Studio Tours, a program of The Center for Emerging Visual Artists, will take place in West and Southwest Philly on Sunday, Oct. 16. These are self-guided and community-centered tours when folks are encouraged to stop by their neighborhood art studios to support the artists and check out their work. Studios will be open from Noon to 6 p.m.
About 10,000 nurses to attend National Magnet Conference in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ten thousand nurses are in Philadelphia for a conference. They have a packed agenda, and many are also still haunted by being on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The convention celebrates hospitals that have achieved special designations, and critically, the nurses on the front lines. While COVID-19 is no longer overwhelming health care systems, it's far from forgotten. Thousands of nurses crowded into the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Thursday for the National Magnet Conference, which runs until Oct. 15. "In the beginning, it was really scary," Angela Piech, Pennsylvania Hospital Intensive Care Unit clinical nurse, said. Piech, an ICU...
Temple University Hospital nurses and health care workers rally ahead of union negotiations
There's no strike yet, but unionized health care workers have voted overwhelmingly to walk off the job.
wiareport.com
Amy Goldberg Appointed Dean of the School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia
Amy J. Goldberg, the George S. and Louise C. Peters Chair of Surgery and Temple University Health System surgeon-in-chief, has been appointed dean of the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia. She had served as interim dean for the past 18 months. Dr. Goldberg was the first woman to serve as Temple’s chair of surgery and is now the first to serve as medical school dean.
CBS News
7 pumpkin patches to visit in Philadelphia region this fall
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Is it just us or did September fly by? Fall is in full swing and there are so many fun activities to partake in during this transitional season. It already feels as if fall is moving as quickly as summer did, so you need to get a jump on the fall fun ASAP.
fox29.com
Community not happy as Jenkintown cancels longtime bonfire tradition; introduces new tradition
JENKINTOWN, Pa. - A longtime tradition in Jenkintown is no more and community members are not happy. First Covid stopped it. Now, the annual homecoming bonfire is over for good. But, why? Students say the large bonfire anchors the annual homecoming tradition. "I was going to go this year. I...
Multi-agency resource center to open to assist former residents of Lindley Towers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A multi-agency resource center will open to assist former residents of Lindley Towers. The apartment building in Logan partially collapsed last month, displacing dozens of families.The resource center will open at 11 a.m. at the Community Room on Windrim Avenue. Residents can get help on various things like replacing documents and finding long-term housing.
LumiNature Back at Philadelphia Zoo for the 2022 Holiday Season
The Philadelphia Zoo announced today that its winter light show is coming back in time for the holiday season. It's called LumiNature and it will definitely WOW you. The zoo's website says it's even bigger and better for 2022. It kicks off November 17th. Take a stroll through the zoo...
New Senior Housing in Yeadon has State-of-the-Art Tech
HumanGood's Makemie Court senior housing that just opened in Yeadon Borough. It took eight years, but a housing community for seniors and adults with disabilities, Makemie Court, is open in Yeadon Borough, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio. HumanGood’s Makemie Court features 44 one-bedroom apartments with smart home technology, including...
billypenn.com
This beautiful gathering showed poetry from Philly’s Black women and femmes is vibrant — and necessary | Opinion
When I came across ConsenSIS, I felt a wave of inspiration. As a poet, much of my work has dwelled on looking within. When I moved back to Philadelphia several years ago, I spent a lot of time walking around the city. These solo trips made me consider what my Blackness and womanhood look like in Philly. What does it mean to be simultaneously hyper-visualized and ignored?
Philadelphia chain Wawa 'seriously considering' halting expansion after viral riot video: councilman
Wawa, a Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain, might halt plans to expand in Philadelphia as crime continues in the city and after it's been the target of looters.
9 of the Largest Family-Owned Regional Businesses are in Delco
Stanton Myerson at Lou's Jewelry & Pawn Shop in Upper Darby.Image via louspawn.com. Many of the Philadelphia region’s family-owned businesses expanded last year — whether by revenue or employee count, according to a list of 75 of the largest family-owned business in the region, writes Todd Romero for Philadelphia Business Journal.
westphillylocal.com
Kingsessing Library to close for major renovations/upgrades on October 15; Holding big give-away
The Kingsessing Library is hosting a big give-away this Thursday, Oct. 13 ahead of its closure for major renovations. The century-old building will close after October 14 to prepare for the construction, which is expected to begin this winter. The give-away, which will be held outdoors starting at 10 a.m.,...
This Bucks County School District was Recently Recognized as One of the Best in the Country
A school district in the Bucks County area is being recognized as one of the best in the whole country, a huge achievement for local education. Centennial School District was recently recognized as a 2023 Best School District by Niche, who rank school districts around the country for their quality of education, as well as student activities and other academic achievements.
Pa.’s Amalgam Comics, the first of its kind owned by a Black woman on the East Coast, to close
Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse, the first comics book shop owned by a Black woman on East Coast, is closing on Oct. 15 in Philadelphia. Ariell R. Johnson, the owner of the shop, made the announcement via Instagram back in July. “Amalgam is the kind of place I wished for when...
