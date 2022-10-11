ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland Park, IL

DRAG QUEEN DRAMA: Threats cancel DGPL event

The Downers Grove Public Library staff announced the cancellation of Drag Queen Bingo Sept. 12 due to threats made against the library. The event was scheduled to celebrate national coming out day with Oct. 11, open to grades 7-12. Initially, the DGPL and the Library Director, Julie Milavec, wanted to...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
oakpark.com

Harlem Avenue standoff ends after 18 hours

An 18-hour standoff involving an armed man blockaded in an apartment and Oak Park police ended without injuries at 5:20 a.m., Friday morning after the person surrendered himself and was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to the Oak Park Police Department. Wednesday Journal has...
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

'Somebody messed up royally': Who's responsible for fixing a Lincoln Park sink hole almost swallowing a car?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The search for answers continues after the pavement fell out beneath a car in Lincoln Park on Wednesday.The car was teetering on the edge of a sinkhole as crews tried to pull it to safety. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza met with the owners of the car, the building and an engineer to find out why this happened and who's at fault.When a driver found her car halfway in a hole, a situation so bizarre, she couldn't help but laugh."Um yeah, it was in the hole."Now, the joke's worn off. "How much is this going to cost me? Thank...
CHICAGO, IL
newcity.com

Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me

On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Oak Lawn toddler goes home after nearly 3 years in the hospital

OAK LAWN, Ill. - A suburban Chicago family is celebrating a big homecoming Tuesday, as a toddler boy headed home for the first time in his life. "He’s two years and 10 months, and he’s been in a hospital since he's been born. We’ve been waiting for this a long time, and it’s kind of surreal that it’s happening," said Maggie Sladick, Occupational Therapist, La Rabida Children's Hospital.
OAK LAWN, IL
WGNtv.com

Chicago neighborhood named one of the coolest in the world

CHICAGO – A northwest side Chicago neighborhood has major bragging rights. Avondale has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. That’s right! We’re talking on the planet. The online magazine Time Out ranks Avondale 16th on its list of “The 51 coolest neighbourhoods...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Juvenile charged after threatening graffiti found at West Aurora High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A juvenile has been charged after threatening graffiti found at West Aurora High School on Wednesday.Police sent extra patrols to the high school after a picture of the graffiti at the school first made the rounds on social media, and eventually people called 911.Aurora police confirmed the juvenile was taken into custody and charged with one court of disorderly conduct. "The Aurora Police Department takes any threat made in our schools seriously," police said.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Aurora Police detectives at 630-256-5500, or to email tips@aurora.il.us
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Homewood-Flossmoor High School students overjoyed with Blue the macaw back home

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- Students and staff at Homewood-Flossmoor High School rolled out the welcome mat Tuesday for a beloved parrot that got loose.Blue the macaw has been part of the family at Homewood-Flossmoor for years. After he got out, word of mouth and a report from CBS 2's Marybel González this past Friday night helped bring him back.González returned to the school and met Blue on Tuesday.The mood in the classroom for the school's ZooBot zoology and botany program was much different Tuesday than it was last week when we reported on the search for blue. Students on Tuesday...
FLOSSMOOR, IL
Q985

Do You Know About Illinois’ Drive-Thru Haunted Amusement Park?

If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate Halloween this year, then check out the drive-thru haunted amusement park in Illinois. Though there were already some drive-thru holiday displays in Illinois like the Festival of Lights in Rockford prior to COVID, they really became a thing during the pandemic. It was a safe and easy way for attractions to let people enjoy their facilities. For the most part, the concept has been used for Christmas. This year, there's one for Halloween at an Illinois amusement park.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Affordable housing projects to be built in two vacant schools in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Aurora will break ground Thursday morning on two new affordable apartment complexes at vacant former elementary schools.Visionary Ventures NFP is redeveloping the former Lincoln Elementary School and former Todd Elementary School.Overall, the projects will bring 47 new affordable apartments to Aurora.The old Lincoln Elementary School will get 14 apartments in its existing building, and 22 more in a new building; while the former Todd Elementary School will get 11 apartments, and a new medical facility to serve West Aurora School District families.Both buildings also will have a community room, laundry facility, and a library with a computer area and lounge.
AURORA, IL
