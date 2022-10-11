Read full article on original website
Related
dgnomega.org
DRAG QUEEN DRAMA: Threats cancel DGPL event
The Downers Grove Public Library staff announced the cancellation of Drag Queen Bingo Sept. 12 due to threats made against the library. The event was scheduled to celebrate national coming out day with Oct. 11, open to grades 7-12. Initially, the DGPL and the Library Director, Julie Milavec, wanted to...
Mother Says Worker Injured Toddler Son at Downers Grove Daycare
A worker accused of injuring a toddler at a Downers Grove daycare was fired and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating after the boy's mother captured some of what happened on her cell phone. During nap time last Friday, DeMecia Rhodes said she decided to check...
New mural unveiled at West Side career center
A West Side community center is showing off a new look to go with an important mission: helping those with disabilities get jobs.
Lightfoot asks Chicago community to donate winter clothing to migrants from Texas
CHICAGO - The city is giving residents the opportunity to help asylum seekers now in Chicago. To date, the city has welcomed more than 3,200 people bused from the Texas border. As winter approaches, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office is asking the community to help these families by donating winter coats...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oakpark.com
Harlem Avenue standoff ends after 18 hours
An 18-hour standoff involving an armed man blockaded in an apartment and Oak Park police ended without injuries at 5:20 a.m., Friday morning after the person surrendered himself and was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to the Oak Park Police Department. Wednesday Journal has...
'Somebody messed up royally': Who's responsible for fixing a Lincoln Park sink hole almost swallowing a car?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The search for answers continues after the pavement fell out beneath a car in Lincoln Park on Wednesday.The car was teetering on the edge of a sinkhole as crews tried to pull it to safety. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza met with the owners of the car, the building and an engineer to find out why this happened and who's at fault.When a driver found her car halfway in a hole, a situation so bizarre, she couldn't help but laugh."Um yeah, it was in the hole."Now, the joke's worn off. "How much is this going to cost me? Thank...
newcity.com
Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me
On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
Waukegan to make beach more accessible for this with mobility issues
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Next summer, it's going to be easier for those with mobility issues to go enjoy Waukegan Beach. The city is adding a concrete pad and rubber mats leading to the water. That pad will also have different amenities, so people can be near the lake without having...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oak Lawn toddler goes home after nearly 3 years in the hospital
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A suburban Chicago family is celebrating a big homecoming Tuesday, as a toddler boy headed home for the first time in his life. "He’s two years and 10 months, and he’s been in a hospital since he's been born. We’ve been waiting for this a long time, and it’s kind of surreal that it’s happening," said Maggie Sladick, Occupational Therapist, La Rabida Children's Hospital.
‘Tried to kill me’: Chicago woman describes encounter with woman accused of dismemberment
CHICAGO — A Chicago woman came out Friday to describe an encounter with the woman accused of killing and dismembering her boarding house owner earlier this week. The woman, who WGN News is not naming, alleges Sandra Kolalou sang to her before trying to kill her. “She started to sing, ‘I’m a doctor, I can […]
WGNtv.com
Chicago neighborhood named one of the coolest in the world
CHICAGO – A northwest side Chicago neighborhood has major bragging rights. Avondale has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. That’s right! We’re talking on the planet. The online magazine Time Out ranks Avondale 16th on its list of “The 51 coolest neighbourhoods...
Juvenile charged after threatening graffiti found at West Aurora High School
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A juvenile has been charged after threatening graffiti found at West Aurora High School on Wednesday.Police sent extra patrols to the high school after a picture of the graffiti at the school first made the rounds on social media, and eventually people called 911.Aurora police confirmed the juvenile was taken into custody and charged with one court of disorderly conduct. "The Aurora Police Department takes any threat made in our schools seriously," police said.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Aurora Police detectives at 630-256-5500, or to email tips@aurora.il.us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Homewood-Flossmoor High School students overjoyed with Blue the macaw back home
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- Students and staff at Homewood-Flossmoor High School rolled out the welcome mat Tuesday for a beloved parrot that got loose.Blue the macaw has been part of the family at Homewood-Flossmoor for years. After he got out, word of mouth and a report from CBS 2's Marybel González this past Friday night helped bring him back.González returned to the school and met Blue on Tuesday.The mood in the classroom for the school's ZooBot zoology and botany program was much different Tuesday than it was last week when we reported on the search for blue. Students on Tuesday...
Do You Know About Illinois’ Drive-Thru Haunted Amusement Park?
If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate Halloween this year, then check out the drive-thru haunted amusement park in Illinois. Though there were already some drive-thru holiday displays in Illinois like the Festival of Lights in Rockford prior to COVID, they really became a thing during the pandemic. It was a safe and easy way for attractions to let people enjoy their facilities. For the most part, the concept has been used for Christmas. This year, there's one for Halloween at an Illinois amusement park.
fox32chicago.com
East Chicago teacher charged with having 'kill list,' making threatening comments to student
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - A teacher at a Catholic elementary school in East Chicago was charged Friday after telling a 5th grader earlier this week that she had a "kill list" and the student was on it, police said. Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, East Chicago police responded to St. Stanislaus...
This loveable puppy is an 'absolute angel'
Meet Alejandro! According to his foster parent, this 10-month-old, 70-pound Terrier mix is “an absolute angel.” He is super-smart, eager to please and full of energy. He would make the perfect work-from-home fur baby.
Local leaders discuss Chicago gun violence prevention on South Side
Local leaders and activists came together Friday to talk about gun violence prevention and solutions for getting weapons off Chicago’s streets.
Dog Seen Punched And Thrown In Lincoln Park Video Is Euthanized, Source Says
LINCOLN PARK — A 6-year-old pitbull mix whose owner was seen on video punching and throwing him in Lincoln Park was euthanized over the weekend, though the reasons for putting down the dog were not immediately clear, according to a source. Zeus was euthanized due to his “state of...
'Just shoot him': Uptown man is pistol-whipped, shot at by would-be carjackers, CPD says
"I would not wish that moment on anyone, to hear two shots fired towards somebody that you love and not know what you're going to see when you look around."
Affordable housing projects to be built in two vacant schools in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Aurora will break ground Thursday morning on two new affordable apartment complexes at vacant former elementary schools.Visionary Ventures NFP is redeveloping the former Lincoln Elementary School and former Todd Elementary School.Overall, the projects will bring 47 new affordable apartments to Aurora.The old Lincoln Elementary School will get 14 apartments in its existing building, and 22 more in a new building; while the former Todd Elementary School will get 11 apartments, and a new medical facility to serve West Aurora School District families.Both buildings also will have a community room, laundry facility, and a library with a computer area and lounge.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2