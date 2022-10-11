Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
Smoke in the valley continues as firefighters battle Cedar Creek
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Smoke will continue in the valleys in the morning and lift smoke into the fire area in the afternoon as firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire. Cedar Creek is now at 123,498 acres and is at 40% containment as of Friday, October 14th. According...
KCBY
Red Flag Warning for Wildfire in effect for Cascade Foothills
The National Weather Service issued a 'Red Flag' warning for the Cascade Foothills, the warning will run through 6 p.m. Saturday, October 15. The warning is due to an extreme wildfire risk in the area, it will impact McKenzie and Oakridge areas. Lane Electric says lines serving those communities have...
