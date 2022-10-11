Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet in Head Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
wvtm13.com
Woodlawn Marketplace is back in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Woodlawn Marketplace is now a permanent part of Birmingham. According to information from REV Birmingham, the marketplace is here to stay and its grand opening is Saturday, Oct. 15. The marketplace, located at 5530 1st Avenue South, began as a pop-up shop experience last fall.
wbrc.com
Large events at Legacy Arena boosting everyone’s bottom line
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelicans final preseason game against the Hawks was Friday night in Birmingham. The sold out event had business owners blushing. The financial expert we spoke with stressed there is a multiplier effect in play when it comes to large events. What that means is it’s...
uab.edu
Community shines light on a little-known incident in Civil Rights-era Birmingham
“The dynamite had been lit, but miraculously the fuse stopped before detonation.”. Between 1955 and 1963, there were 29 bombings or attempted bombings in Birmingham, including the Sept. 15, 1963, explosion at the 16th Street Baptist Church that killed four little girls and injured more than 20 others in the congregation. Churches were not the only targets in “Bombingham,” however. On April 28, 1958, someone placed 54 sticks of dynamite outside a window at Temple Beth-El, one of the city’s oldest synagogues, which was founded in 1907 and opened its sanctuary on Highland Avenue in 1926.
Jackson-Olin HS Mean Green Marching Machine Band joins CBS 42 Morning News
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jackson-Olin High School Mean Green Marching Machine Band joined CBS 42 Morning News Friday morning ahead of week 8 of high school football.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fall concerts in Alabama 2022: Your guide to 113 shows
Alabama’s fall concert calendar is packed with talent in a wide variety of music styles. Looking for rock? Country? Hip-hop? Jazz or R&B? Take your pick from more than 110 shows listed here, set for mid-October through mid-December 2022 at venues throughout the state. TUBA SKINNY. When: Oct. 13...
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
Bham Now
41 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Oct. 14-16
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 41 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
Bham Now
5 tasty, Hispanic-owned taquerias in the Birmingham area that you need to try
Looking to close out Hispanic Heritage Month the right way? We asked—you answered. Here are five of your top 5 Hispanic-owned taquerias for a taste of Hispanic flavor here in The Magic City. 1. Tacos El Guero | Highway 280. Located on Highway 280, Tacos El Guero serves up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food Truck Thursday: Battle Axe’s Feast
Battle Axe's Feast stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News on today's edition of Food Truck Thursday.
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: Greek Food Festival, Tall Bike Joust + more
It’s finally the weekend! You know what that means—we’ve rounded up all of the best weekend events in Birmingham you don’t want to miss. Keep reading for all the deets. Get ready to paint and create at the Smithfield Paint Party this Saturday. Foodies, come on...
What?! Tennessee Banner Displays Disgusting Message About Tua
It's officially Tennesee hate week and the rivalry is in full swing. Alabama has been playing the University of Tennessee in football for over 100 years. The first game was played back in 1901 in Birmingham. Since the first game, Tennessee has won less than half of the overall games...
Search underway for missing woman in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a missing woman who has not been seen since Saturday. Danae Randall, 22, was last seen in the 900 block of Division Street. She is described as being 5’2″ and weighing 135 pounds. If you have any information on […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bham Now
Amazing guest chefs and food authors will be at Pepper Place this Saturday, Oct. 15—details here
You can never go wrong with hitting up The Farmer’s Market at Pepper Place on Saturdays, but this Saturday is going to be extra special. Keep reading for all the deets on Super Wellness Day at the Market featuring incredible guest chefs and food authors this Saturday, October 15.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Mayor: New trash bins purchased, delivery to begin in November
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has confirmed that the new uniformed trash bins approved by the city council to make trash pickup easier have been purchased and will roll out mid-November. He posted the following to his Facebook page:. The City of Birmingham has purchased 100,000 96...
49th annual Greek Food Festival kicks off in Birmingham Thursday
The Greek Food Festival is returning to Birmingham for the 49th year in a row Thursday.
Birmingham Greek Festival: 10 dishes you must try
The 49th Birmingham Greek Food Festival is underway, and you’ve got a lot to try. The open-air festival provides outside tented seating for folks who want “a taste of Greece without the airfare,” as the fest puts it. Happening through Saturday, Oct. 15, the festival located at...
Tuscaloosa Businessman Stan Pate Giving Cash and Charity Donations to Local Radio Listeners
Stan Pate, a Tuscaloosa businessman and real estate developer, is giving away more than $50,000 to listeners of a Tuscaloosa radio station and the charities of their choice this week. Pate joined the Steve & DC Morning Show on Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's 95.3 The Bear Monday, where he announced he...
styleblueprint.com
9 Must-Try Birmingham Fall Menu Items
The arrival of fall signals a shift from bright and crisp to warm and savory for Birmingham’s favorite menus. This season, silky butternut squash soup, unexpected festive cocktails, nostalgic casseroles, and, of course, some pumpkin delights round out our selection of must-try autumnal dishes. Here’s where to find the yummiest fall flavors in the Magic City!
2 Birmingham suspects charged in August murder
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old and 20-year-old are charged in connection with an August homicide. According to Birmingham Police, Joshua Jermaine Burns and Jayveon Khiry Fleming are charged with capital murder in Cedric Mahaffey’s death on Aug. 20. Mahaffey was shot and killed on Francis Place Southwest. Police said after Mahaffey’s killing Burns and […]
Law professor speaks Sunday on ‘Jim Crow’s legal executioners’
A law professor who has spent a decade researching racial violence in the South will speak on the topic Sunday at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. Margaret A. Burnham, director of Northeastern University’s Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project, and author of “By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners,” will discuss her book Sunday at 2 p.m.
Comments / 4