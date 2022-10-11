ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodlawn Marketplace is back in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Woodlawn Marketplace is now a permanent part of Birmingham. According to information from REV Birmingham, the marketplace is here to stay and its grand opening is Saturday, Oct. 15. The marketplace, located at 5530 1st Avenue South, began as a pop-up shop experience last fall.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Large events at Legacy Arena boosting everyone’s bottom line

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelicans final preseason game against the Hawks was Friday night in Birmingham. The sold out event had business owners blushing. The financial expert we spoke with stressed there is a multiplier effect in play when it comes to large events. What that means is it’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Community shines light on a little-known incident in Civil Rights-era Birmingham

“The dynamite had been lit, but miraculously the fuse stopped before detonation.”. Between 1955 and 1963, there were 29 bombings or attempted bombings in Birmingham, including the Sept. 15, 1963, explosion at the 16th Street Baptist Church that killed four little girls and injured more than 20 others in the congregation. Churches were not the only targets in “Bombingham,” however. On April 28, 1958, someone placed 54 sticks of dynamite outside a window at Temple Beth-El, one of the city’s oldest synagogues, which was founded in 1907 and opened its sanctuary on Highland Avenue in 1926.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Fall concerts in Alabama 2022: Your guide to 113 shows

Alabama’s fall concert calendar is packed with talent in a wide variety of music styles. Looking for rock? Country? Hip-hop? Jazz or R&B? Take your pick from more than 110 shows listed here, set for mid-October through mid-December 2022 at venues throughout the state. TUBA SKINNY. When: Oct. 13...
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

Now the Weekend: Greek Food Festival, Tall Bike Joust + more

It’s finally the weekend! You know what that means—we’ve rounded up all of the best weekend events in Birmingham you don’t want to miss. Keep reading for all the deets. Get ready to paint and create at the Smithfield Paint Party this Saturday. Foodies, come on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing woman in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a missing woman who has not been seen since Saturday. Danae Randall, 22, was last seen in the 900 block of Division Street. She is described as being 5’2″ and weighing 135 pounds. If you have any information on […]
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

Birmingham Greek Festival: 10 dishes you must try

The 49th Birmingham Greek Food Festival is underway, and you’ve got a lot to try. The open-air festival provides outside tented seating for folks who want “a taste of Greece without the airfare,” as the fest puts it. Happening through Saturday, Oct. 15, the festival located at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
styleblueprint.com

9 Must-Try Birmingham Fall Menu Items

The arrival of fall signals a shift from bright and crisp to warm and savory for Birmingham’s favorite menus. This season, silky butternut squash soup, unexpected festive cocktails, nostalgic casseroles, and, of course, some pumpkin delights round out our selection of must-try autumnal dishes. Here’s where to find the yummiest fall flavors in the Magic City!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 Birmingham suspects charged in August murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old and 20-year-old are charged in connection with an August homicide. According to Birmingham Police, Joshua Jermaine Burns and Jayveon Khiry Fleming are charged with capital murder in Cedric Mahaffey’s death on Aug. 20. Mahaffey was shot and killed on Francis Place Southwest. Police said after Mahaffey’s killing Burns and […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Law professor speaks Sunday on ‘Jim Crow’s legal executioners’

A law professor who has spent a decade researching racial violence in the South will speak on the topic Sunday at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. Margaret A. Burnham, director of Northeastern University’s Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project, and author of “By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners,” will discuss her book Sunday at 2 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

