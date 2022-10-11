Read full article on original website
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United StatesJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Raising Cane's plans to open 10 Milwaukee region restaurants
Raising Cane's plans to open about 10 Milwaukee region locations, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
CBS 58
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: A forgotten dog waste bag
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. — A man said his pregnant fiancee was walking their dog in the 100 block of Central Avenue when it defecated on a lawn and the woman realized she had forgotten a bag. She left to go home and grab one when a man at the Central Avenue address started to yell and swear at her. He then reportedly followed her in a car and continued to yell and swear at her, which frightened her. He followed her home and she was too afraid to go back and clean up the feces. The man told police he didn’t mean to scare her but he was tired of people not picking up after their dogs. He was advised.
On Milwaukee
What you knead to know: Milwaukee-style pizza
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. In this series, we’re exploring various types of pizza –from...
WISN
Limited-edition beer to benefit domestic violence nonprofit
MILWAUKEE — Walking into Third Space Brewing, you can expect live entertainment and a long tap list. Starting Friday, that list is growing with another beer on the wall. The sign is being created, but the recipe is a finished product. "We're really going for that sort of stone...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Community remembers pastor killed by reckless driver in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE — Project: Drive Safer is a joint effort with community partners, where we focus on reckless driving to make Milwaukee’s streets safer. Milwaukee Police say that on Wednesday a speeding driver blew through a red light and killed a pastor on his way to church.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Is The Drunkest City In America
MILWAUKEE – SEPTEMBER 13: Partial view of the Milwaukee skyline on September 13, 2015 in Milwaukee, … [+] Wisconsin. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Milwaukee ranks as the drunkest city in America. Clever Real Estate recently published a new composite study The Drunkest Cities in America: 2022 Data,...
wearegreenbay.com
Several packaged foods recalled from a Wisconsin sausage shop
RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged foods from Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe. The Class I recall includes packaged foods purchased on or before October 12, 2022, with an inspection label of No. 293.
WISN
Apartment fire on Heather Avenue and 76 street, one deceased
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Heather Avenue near 76 Street, South of Brown Deer Road. WISN 12 reporter Nick Bohr was at the scene and was told that once the fire was put out and firefighters were able to enter the apartment a deceased person was found inside the building.
Tim Michels says Kia break-in happened in front of him in Milwaukee
Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels said someone attempted to break into a Kia in front of him during a live interview in Milwaukee.
glendale-wi.org
PORT WASHINGTON ROAD FULL ROAD CLOSURE
Below is a brief summary of what to expect in the upcoming weeks for the utility construction work occurring along Port Washington Rd and Jean Nicolet Rd. START OF PORT WASHINGTON RD FULL ROAD CLOSURE (Bender Rd. to Brentwood Ln.) WE Energies Gas main installation to close Port Washington Rd...
milwaukeemag.com
Actual TYME Machines Are Back!
For nearly 30 years, the TYME machine was a beloved Wisconsin ATM brand, until it disappeared from the banking landscape in 2004. Now, Landmark Credit Union is bringing TYME back to Southeastern Wisconsin as it launches its new TYME Advanced ATMs across its branch network. In 1975, when TYME machines...
WISN
Deadly crash shuts down I-43
MILWAUKEE — Right now, northbound lanes on I-43 between State Street and Fond Du Lac Avenue in Milwaukee are closed. Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened overnight. Details are limited at this hour. When our crews were on scene, we saw at least three cars on the...
WISN
Milwaukee neighborhood gets free Ring doorbell cameras installed
MILWAUKEE — Near West Side Partners on Friday installed free Ring doorbell cameras for some residents in the Merrill Park neighborhood. The nonprofit organization said it is part of their effort to promote safer neighborhoods in some Milwaukee neighborhoods. Near West Side Partners partnered with the Milwaukee County District...
On Milwaukee
What to eggs-pect: Here Chicky Chicky softly opens on Monday in Brookfield
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Last May, we announced that Here Chicky Chicky, a new...
On Milwaukee
A reader's question on Milwaukee's "secret sidewalks" answered
Recently I got this question from reader Mark Grauer: “What's the story behind the ‘secret’ sidewalk that connects 13th to 20th Streets between Morgan and Wilbur? I've not seen this kind of passage before. I suspect that it was created partially for kid traffic to Morgandale School.”
WISN
Deadly shooting in Milwaukee early Friday morning
Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Friday morning. Police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 34th St. and Vine St. around 12:50 a.m. on Friday. Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414)...
WISN
Waukesha attempted carjacking suspect manhunt
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are searching for an attempted carjacking suspect. They've blocked off streets near the scene on West Avenue and Sunset Drive. Police say that is where a vehicle pursuit ended. It then turned into a foot chase. A 12 News crew on the scene could...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
TSA PreCheck enrollment; Milwaukee airport Oct. 24 - Nov. 4
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin’s residents can enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA PreCheck application program inside Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) in a special event from Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4. The enrollment center is near the Miller store in the airport. The center is open from...
