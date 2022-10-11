ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: A forgotten dog waste bag

Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. — A man said his pregnant fiancee was walking their dog in the 100 block of Central Avenue when it defecated on a lawn and the woman realized she had forgotten a bag. She left to go home and grab one when a man at the Central Avenue address started to yell and swear at her. He then reportedly followed her in a car and continued to yell and swear at her, which frightened her. He followed her home and she was too afraid to go back and clean up the feces. The man told police he didn’t mean to scare her but he was tired of people not picking up after their dogs. He was advised.
WAUKESHA, WI
On Milwaukee

What you knead to know: Milwaukee-style pizza

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. In this series, we’re exploring various types of pizza –from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Glendale, WI
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
State
Washington State
WISN

Limited-edition beer to benefit domestic violence nonprofit

MILWAUKEE — Walking into Third Space Brewing, you can expect live entertainment and a long tap list. Starting Friday, that list is growing with another beer on the wall. The sign is being created, but the recipe is a finished product. "We're really going for that sort of stone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Community remembers pastor killed by reckless driver in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE — Project: Drive Safer is a joint effort with community partners, where we focus on reckless driving to make Milwaukee’s streets safer. Milwaukee Police say that on Wednesday a speeding driver blew through a red light and killed a pastor on his way to church.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Is The Drunkest City In America

MILWAUKEE – SEPTEMBER 13: Partial view of the Milwaukee skyline on September 13, 2015 in Milwaukee, … [+] Wisconsin. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Milwaukee ranks as the drunkest city in America. Clever Real Estate recently published a new composite study The Drunkest Cities in America: 2022 Data,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Several packaged foods recalled from a Wisconsin sausage shop

RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged foods from Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe. The Class I recall includes packaged foods purchased on or before October 12, 2022, with an inspection label of No. 293.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Chick Fil A#Food Drink#The Interstate Highway 43
WISN

Apartment fire on Heather Avenue and 76 street, one deceased

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Heather Avenue near 76 Street, South of Brown Deer Road. WISN 12 reporter Nick Bohr was at the scene and was told that once the fire was put out and firefighters were able to enter the apartment a deceased person was found inside the building.
MILWAUKEE, WI
glendale-wi.org

PORT WASHINGTON ROAD FULL ROAD CLOSURE

Below is a brief summary of what to expect in the upcoming weeks for the utility construction work occurring along Port Washington Rd and Jean Nicolet Rd. START OF PORT WASHINGTON RD FULL ROAD CLOSURE (Bender Rd. to Brentwood Ln.) WE Energies Gas main installation to close Port Washington Rd...
GLENDALE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
milwaukeemag.com

Actual TYME Machines Are Back!

For nearly 30 years, the TYME machine was a beloved Wisconsin ATM brand, until it disappeared from the banking landscape in 2004. Now, Landmark Credit Union is bringing TYME back to Southeastern Wisconsin as it launches its new TYME Advanced ATMs across its branch network. In 1975, when TYME machines...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Deadly crash shuts down I-43

MILWAUKEE — Right now, northbound lanes on I-43 between State Street and Fond Du Lac Avenue in Milwaukee are closed. Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened overnight. Details are limited at this hour. When our crews were on scene, we saw at least three cars on the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee neighborhood gets free Ring doorbell cameras installed

MILWAUKEE — Near West Side Partners on Friday installed free Ring doorbell cameras for some residents in the Merrill Park neighborhood. The nonprofit organization said it is part of their effort to promote safer neighborhoods in some Milwaukee neighborhoods. Near West Side Partners partnered with the Milwaukee County District...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

A reader's question on Milwaukee's "secret sidewalks" answered

Recently I got this question from reader Mark Grauer: “What's the story behind the ‘secret’ sidewalk that connects 13th to 20th Streets between Morgan and Wilbur? I've not seen this kind of passage before. I suspect that it was created partially for kid traffic to Morgandale School.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Deadly shooting in Milwaukee early Friday morning

Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Friday morning. Police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 34th St. and Vine St. around 12:50 a.m. on Friday. Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414)...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Waukesha attempted carjacking suspect manhunt

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are searching for an attempted carjacking suspect. They've blocked off streets near the scene on West Avenue and Sunset Drive. Police say that is where a vehicle pursuit ended. It then turned into a foot chase. A 12 News crew on the scene could...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

TSA PreCheck enrollment; Milwaukee airport Oct. 24 - Nov. 4

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin’s residents can enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA PreCheck application program inside Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) in a special event from Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4. The enrollment center is near the Miller store in the airport. The center is open from...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy