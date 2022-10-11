Today celebrates National Album Day, and this year will be highlighting the theme of Debut Albums.Founded in 2018, National Album Day is an annual event that encourages music fans to celebrate the traditional format.Previous themes have included Women in Music and the 1980s. This year’s theme will seek to showcase a broad range of first album releases across multiple genres and decades – many of which have gone on to become classics.Organisers have also put together a series of special products, events and ambassadors to raise awareness of the occasion. 2022 ambassadors include Scottish indie-rock act Franz Ferdinand, BRIT-nominated rapper...

