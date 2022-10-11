ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 9

Paul Sartin
3d ago

a full-time year-round shelter for men women and children is very much needed you have the money we expect it to be done

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Society
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
KYTV

After 6 decades of service, Dade County nurse receives statewide honor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Dade County, Mo. nurse received a prestigious award from the Missouri Public Health Association. Ardella Lack received Missouri’s Presidential Award for Nursing. She has been a nurse for more than six decades. She works part-time at the Dade County Health Department. Coworkers nominated her...
DADE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Suit against Ozark Horizon State School moves to Springfield

A civil suit filed in Howell County is moving to Springfield.  A West Plains family filed the suit in early September after employees at the Ozark Horizon State School were charged with the abuse or neglect of their 13-year-old non-verbal autistic child.  The attorney for the family says while the suit was filed in Howell […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Homelessness#Supportive Housing#Housing Assistance#Ne Springfield#Community Partnership#Rfp
sgfcitizen.org

$15M Greene County courthouse and jail renovation plan moves forward

A $15 million renovation will allow jail inmates to be sentenced or spared in spaces where they were once locked behind bars. The Greene County Commission voted 3-0 on Oct. 13 to enter into a $15 million professional services contract with NForm Architecture. The architects are tasked with the planning part of remodeling the former Greene County Jail and two adjacent courthouses to revamp the Greene County government campus on North Boonville Avenue.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth Police Chief resigns

Forsyth Police Chief David Forrest worked his final shift as head of the Forsyth Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 13. Forrest turned in his letter of resignation to Forsyth’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen. His letter read:. To whom it may concern,. I have enjoyed my time with the...
FORSYTH, MO
CJ Coombs

Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condos

Gottfried Furniture Company Building.Joseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Gottfried Furniture Company Building located at 326 Boonville Avenue in Springfield, Missouri was built in about 1890. It's a historic three-story, rectangular building. The architectural style is Late Victorian. It was originally a red-painted brick building. The unique design of this building makes it vibrant with character and very attractive. In 2007, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. At the time of the nomination of this historical building to be added to the register, it was vacant.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KYTV

3rd annual Priebe Strong run raises money for first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Organizers are looking for more people to participate in this year’s Priebe Strong run on October 22. There will be a 5k, 10k, and half-marathon race, all to benefit wounded officers and their families. “When this started originally, it was just one idea of me...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Springfield leaders examine gun violence with less-than-hopeful appeal to state lawmakers

The Springfield police chief’s call for lawmaking designed to reduce violent crime has members of the City Council turning to help from Jefferson City. Once every couple of months, Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams makes a report to the Springfield City Council about police efforts and crime data. His report in August featured heavy discussion of gun crime data.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

How Springfield Police, EMS tackle the mental health problem

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If someone experiences a breakdown, the police respond. If they identify a mental health situation, they call EMS and a mental health specialist from Burrell Health through their co-responder program. “If law enforcement has requested us on the scene, because they feel like the patient needs...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Ozark Public Schools hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new innovation center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark Public Schools is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the new Innovation center. The building was made possible thanks to a $26.5 million no-tax-increase bond issue Ozark voters approved on the June 2, 2020, ballot. The Ozark innovation center is finally complete and has so...
OZARK, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Could women seeking election turn Springfield entirely blue?

Against a backdrop of a national campaign season in which Republicans hope to shake up Washington, D.C., Greene County may be forging its own path. In the first general election since the redrawing of state legislative districts by a Republican-held legislature in Jefferson City, Springfield Democrats hope to capitalize within new district lines that could potentially work in their favor.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy