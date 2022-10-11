Read full article on original website
Paul Sartin
3d ago
a full-time year-round shelter for men women and children is very much needed you have the money we expect it to be done
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condosCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The historical Col. Thomas C. Love House in Webster County, Missouri from the footsteps of other Love family membersCJ CoombsWebster County, MO
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its timeCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
KYTV
Springfield City Council ARPA Review Committee recommends where $7 million for homeless help should go
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Monday, October 11, the Springfield City Council will have its first opportunity to take up recommendations on what to do about federal ARPA funding for homeless services and affordable housing made by the council’s ARPA Review Committee. The recommendations total around $7 million, including...
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools proposes adding propane-fueled buses
The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived.
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: WestRock is now hiring!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - WestRock located in Springfield is now hiring! Find out what jobs they offer and more about their unique work environment.
People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
Missouri voter ID lawsuit dismissed; here’s the reaction
This week, a Cole County judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent a Missouri voter ID law from impacting the upcoming mid-term elections.
KYTV
SPONSORED: The Place-Covenant Presbyterian Church is inviting everyone to The Patch!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you’re still needing pumpkins to help get you into the fall season, Covenant Presbyterian Church is inviting you to check out The Patch. The event is free to attend and there’s activities for the entire family. For more information, visit covenantspringfield.org.
KYTV
After 6 decades of service, Dade County nurse receives statewide honor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Dade County, Mo. nurse received a prestigious award from the Missouri Public Health Association. Ardella Lack received Missouri’s Presidential Award for Nursing. She has been a nurse for more than six decades. She works part-time at the Dade County Health Department. Coworkers nominated her...
Suit against Ozark Horizon State School moves to Springfield
A civil suit filed in Howell County is moving to Springfield. A West Plains family filed the suit in early September after employees at the Ozark Horizon State School were charged with the abuse or neglect of their 13-year-old non-verbal autistic child. The attorney for the family says while the suit was filed in Howell […]
sgfcitizen.org
$15M Greene County courthouse and jail renovation plan moves forward
A $15 million renovation will allow jail inmates to be sentenced or spared in spaces where they were once locked behind bars. The Greene County Commission voted 3-0 on Oct. 13 to enter into a $15 million professional services contract with NForm Architecture. The architects are tasked with the planning part of remodeling the former Greene County Jail and two adjacent courthouses to revamp the Greene County government campus on North Boonville Avenue.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth Police Chief resigns
Forsyth Police Chief David Forrest worked his final shift as head of the Forsyth Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 13. Forrest turned in his letter of resignation to Forsyth’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen. His letter read:. To whom it may concern,. I have enjoyed my time with the...
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condos
Gottfried Furniture Company Building.Joseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Gottfried Furniture Company Building located at 326 Boonville Avenue in Springfield, Missouri was built in about 1890. It's a historic three-story, rectangular building. The architectural style is Late Victorian. It was originally a red-painted brick building. The unique design of this building makes it vibrant with character and very attractive. In 2007, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. At the time of the nomination of this historical building to be added to the register, it was vacant.
Neighbors, city meet for first time ahead of lake Springfield revamping
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The first of several meetings between the City of Springfield and its residents over the revamping of Lake Springfield has begun. Wednesday afternoon’s meeting was for area residents only but nearly 100 people filed into the Lake Springfield Boathouse. “It was very exciting to me to see like an open mind, you […]
KYTV
3rd annual Priebe Strong run raises money for first responders
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Organizers are looking for more people to participate in this year’s Priebe Strong run on October 22. There will be a 5k, 10k, and half-marathon race, all to benefit wounded officers and their families. “When this started originally, it was just one idea of me...
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield leaders examine gun violence with less-than-hopeful appeal to state lawmakers
The Springfield police chief’s call for lawmaking designed to reduce violent crime has members of the City Council turning to help from Jefferson City. Once every couple of months, Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams makes a report to the Springfield City Council about police efforts and crime data. His report in August featured heavy discussion of gun crime data.
KYTV
How Springfield Police, EMS tackle the mental health problem
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If someone experiences a breakdown, the police respond. If they identify a mental health situation, they call EMS and a mental health specialist from Burrell Health through their co-responder program. “If law enforcement has requested us on the scene, because they feel like the patient needs...
KYTV
Ozark Public Schools hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new innovation center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark Public Schools is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the new Innovation center. The building was made possible thanks to a $26.5 million no-tax-increase bond issue Ozark voters approved on the June 2, 2020, ballot. The Ozark innovation center is finally complete and has so...
SGF woman gets 5 years for COVID relief fund fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman was sentenced to five years and a day in prison without parole in federal court for fraudulently collecting COVID relief funds.
kttn.com
Terra Star to expand in Rogersville, investing up to $5 million and creating 31 new jobs
Terra Star, LLC, a manufacturer of polyethylene pipe products, announced that it will build a new production facility in Rogersville, investing up to $5 million and creating 31 new jobs. Terra Star is locating its manufacturing capabilities in Webster County to meet the growing needs of the construction and utility markets.
sgfcitizen.org
Could women seeking election turn Springfield entirely blue?
Against a backdrop of a national campaign season in which Republicans hope to shake up Washington, D.C., Greene County may be forging its own path. In the first general election since the redrawing of state legislative districts by a Republican-held legislature in Jefferson City, Springfield Democrats hope to capitalize within new district lines that could potentially work in their favor.
933kwto.com
Springfield-Greene County Health Department Pausing COVID-19 Booster Shots for Children 5 to 11
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is stopping booster shots for children ages 5-11 after recent news from the FDA. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved emergency authorization of an updated mRNA vaccine for the age group on Tuesday, causing SGCHD to halt the usage of the current booster vaccine.
