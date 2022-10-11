ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Contractor charged with theft after allegedly failing to complete bathroom remodel

By Erica Miller
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPYfb_0iV2NQ2C00

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested this week on a warrant after investigators said he charged a homeowner for a bathroom remodel and failed to complete the work. Stephen King, 33, has been charged with Theft of Property.

According to an affidavit, the investigation began in August when homeowners came to the Midland Police Department to report an issue with King, a contractor who reportedly owns and operates a business called Pristine Construction. The victims said that in May they accepted a bid provided by King, whose business was promoted via an app by people who said they’d had success with the company, to do a complete bathroom remodel and had written a check for $4,185 to start the work, about half of the initial estimate.

The victims stated that they then bought more than $3,000 worth of materials to aid with the project, something that was not part of the initial estimate which indicated that the company would provide the necessary materials. As of late August, the homeowners said that King had not completed the job, had stopped responding to text messages, and had taken all the materials purchased by the homeowners away from the property after an argument that started when the homeowners asked where their money was going; they said the company never provided recepits.

Then, the homeowners indicated that on June 14, they wrote another check to Pristine Contractors in the amount of $6,043 because the company requested more materials. In total, the homeowners allegedly paid King more than the initial estimate of $8,370 and provided thousands worth of materials for a project that was never finished. The victims said they tried to contact King and his wife, a co-owner, throughout June and into early July and asked when they would come complete the work; the couple reportedly stopped responding to those text messages and also did not respond to a demand letter from the victims asking for a refund.

Investigators said pictures of the bathroom showed a broken shower knob, tile that was uneven and was not installed properly, as well as missing cabinets. The victims stated they also had to pay another contractor $1,000 to fix the shower because it wasn’t draining as it should.

Detectives reported they tried to call King and the business multiple times to no avail. In late September, detectives requested an arrest warrant for King and his spouse, who was not named in the affidavit. It is unclear from arrest records if the spouse has been arrested but King was taken into custody on October 10. He remained behind bars as of Tuesday afternoon on a $10,000 bond.

