Middleton, ID

KIVI-TV

Smoke set to thicken through this evening, temperatures will be mild this weekend

Temperatures the next few days will be hanging out well-above normal but not quite breaking any records. We're talking about high temps consistently in the low to mid-70s for the weekend in the valleys of southern Idaho. Mountain towns will see slightly cooler temperatures in the mid-60s to low-70s. These conditions are 10-15 degrees above normal in the Boise area.
KIVI-TV

9th annual Hoptober Freshtival is set for Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Brewing is hosting the 9th annual Hoptober Freshtival on Saturday. The event is focused on shining a light on beers brewed with fresh hops. Typically when harvesting hops, farmers will process and freeze them so they can be used throughout the entire year. Boise Brewing does something different to make a special beer though.
