Boise man sentenced for illegal voting in Ada County during 2020 election
BOISE, Idaho — A 70-year-old Idaho man was sentenced for illegally voting and illegal registration by a voter in the 2020 Presidential Election. Charles A. Skiles of Boise was on felony probation, prohibiting him from voting or registering to vote, according to Idaho law. During the Nov. 3, 2020...
Smoke set to thicken through this evening, temperatures will be mild this weekend
Temperatures the next few days will be hanging out well-above normal but not quite breaking any records. We're talking about high temps consistently in the low to mid-70s for the weekend in the valleys of southern Idaho. Mountain towns will see slightly cooler temperatures in the mid-60s to low-70s. These conditions are 10-15 degrees above normal in the Boise area.
Treasure Valley students spreading kindness through 'School Niceness Challenge'
BOISE, Idaho — Being nice is the Boise way. The Boise Nice Project is encouraging kids to be thoughtful and kind to one another and their community through the “School Niceness Challenge.”. 5th-grade students at St. Joseph's Catholic School know a little something about being nice, after taking...
Church donates empty lot to Leap Housing Trust to build affordable housing
Recent inflation reports confirm what most people already know, prices are going up. While Boise's housing market has begun to cool, many renters and buyers have struggled to find affordable housing. But one local church is doing what it can to help. Lakeview Church of the Nazarene in Nampa has...
The Wacky Wonders Costuming class at JUMP assisting all with costume DIY ideas this Halloween
BOISE, Idaho — Coming up with an elaborate Halloween costume might be exciting, but you might not always know where to buy it or how to make it — and getting started with an idea is not always that simple. Luckily, some crafty folks at JUMP might be able to help out with DIY costume ideas.
9th annual Hoptober Freshtival is set for Saturday
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Brewing is hosting the 9th annual Hoptober Freshtival on Saturday. The event is focused on shining a light on beers brewed with fresh hops. Typically when harvesting hops, farmers will process and freeze them so they can be used throughout the entire year. Boise Brewing does something different to make a special beer though.
