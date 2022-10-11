Read full article on original website
Related
purewow.com
Jennifer Aniston's Go-to Vital Proteins Collagen Peptide Powder Is Nearly Half Off for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. It isn't just good genes and haircare brand LolaVie that gives Jennifer Aniston her enviable looks: She also uses Vital...
purewow.com
Whoa: Target Just Launched a Ton of Early Black Friday Deals—Here Are 13 Items to Shop Now
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Just when we thought the deals couldn't get better than the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (happening through tonight, October...
purewow.com
Solo Stove's Largest Fire Pit Is $135 Off During the Amazon Prime Early Access Event
Just because summer's over doesn't mean your alfresco dinners have to wind down too. At least not when you have an epic fire pit to gather 'round. PureWow editors have been longtime fans of Solo Stove, a practically smokeless, easy-to-use fire pit, and right now, its largest model is 30 percent off during the Amazon Prime Early Access Event. The deal only runs until midnight tonight (October 12), and you have to be a Prime member to take advantage of the discount, though it takes seconds to sign up and reap the benefits of an extended s'mores season.
Toys ‘R’ Us officially open in Macy’s department stores across America
If you've been missing Toys "R" Us, you're in luck. The iconic toy stores have officially opened inside select Macy's department stores across America.
RELATED PEOPLE
The best smartwatches for every occasion
Which kind of smartwatch is right for you? From athletes to fashionistas, there’s a smartwatch for everybody.
purewow.com
It's Officially 'Pippa' Season & the Best-Selling Free People Puffer Is Back In All Colors
This is where it all started (as in the birth of the 'Pippa' season, we mean). That's because once buyers started wearing the puffer they couldn't stop. It became the coat for in-between seasons (summer to fall and fall to winter), thanks to its lightweight and water-resistant nylon fabric and PrimaLoft insulation to keep you warm. It's also just cute and effortless. Take it from this reviewer: "I have this jacket in four colors! [It has a] boxy fit with room [to wear] a bulky sweater underneath. It does a wonderful job of blocking the cold wind here in northern New Jersey, and I wear it everywhere, even for outdoor activities. Fun and functional, for sure!"
purewow.com
Today Only, Score More Than Half Off on Cookware During the All-Clad Sale
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Cooking with All-Clad is an elevated affair. The quality materials and tough-as-nails construction make dishes cook faster, more evenly and,...
Comments / 0