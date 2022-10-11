Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
‘Love it Like a Local’ volunteers help clean up Manatee County beaches
BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Around 200 volunteers participated in the ‘Love it Like a Local’ cleanup on Saturday, helping pick up trash across the beaches in Manatee County. Volunteers received a safety briefing at 9 a.m. before heading off with a trash bag from Coquina Beach. Manatee...
Mysuncoast.com
Cranberry and Englewood Elementary reopening delayed to Oct. 18
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools has announced some changes for the reopening dates for two of its south county schools. Due partly to supply chain issues and other unforeseen circumstances, Cranberry Elementary and Englewood Elementary Schools will reopen for students on Tuesday, October 18. Atwater Elementary, Glenallen Elementary,...
fox13news.com
North Port schools prepare to reopen after Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Crews are working hard to ensure North Port schools that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian are ready for students to return to class on Monday. Fixing and cleaning has become a 24/7 job at Heron Creed Middle School in North Port. "The kids want to...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Schools still aiming to open south county schools Monday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Continuing with its phased roll-out reopening plan, the School District of Sarasota County says they still intend to open schools Monday , Oct. 17. This was the target date to reopen schools in North Port and Englewood, which had remain closed due to the affects of Hurricane Ian in those areas.
Mysuncoast.com
Myakka Elementary students given teddy bears for comfort following Hurricane Ian
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka City has had a difficult few weeks following Ian and that stress has been felt by most residents, especially children. Meals on Wheels Plus Manatee and the Blessing Bags project collaborated to give back to area children in a unique way. The organizations distributed...
Mysuncoast.com
Save the Date for the Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County ‘Stuff the Bus’
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County is seeking volunteers and donors for their upcoming Stuff the Bus Food Drive. Meals on Wheels Plus is partnering with Publix in Manatee County to help those feeling the strain from Hurricane Ian. Here’s how to participate:
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County reports progress with storm debris pickup
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More storm debris has already been collected following Hurricane Ian than the total amount of debris collected after Hurricane Irma in 2017, county officials said Friday. Sarasota County Solid Waste contractors have collected 304,381 cubic yards of vegetative storm debris placed on rights-of-way in unincorporated areas...
sarasotafl.gov
Interactive storm debris map available for City of Sarasota residents
An interactive storm debris collection map is now available for City of Sarasota residents. Click this link and enter your address to find your collection zone and status. To ensure storm debris is collected, residents are asked to follow these rules:. Separate debris into distinct piles:. vegetative. fencing/construction materials (Fencing...
NBC 2
Gasparilla Mobile Estates in Placida severely damaged by Hurricane Ian
PLACIDA, Fla. — Linemen in Charlotte County said the damage in Gasparilla Mobile Estates is some of the worst they’ve seen from hurricane Ian. The destruction in Placida is so immense that park owners are calling the place quits. Walking down the street, it doesn’t seem like a...
fox13news.com
Thousands of meals handed out at The Salvation Army's North Port campus despite damages from Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Since Hurricane Ian passed through Florida, 525,000 meals and snacks have been handed out through The Salvation Army. They've worked to help more than 12,000 people with emotional and spiritual care. Without a roof over their food pantry, missing doors and windows blown out The Salvation...
thegabber.com
Active Shooter Hoax Sends Police to Pinellas Park, St. Pete High Schools
Police in Pinellas Park and St. Petersburg responded to bogus calls about potential active shooter situations at Pinellas Park High School and St. Pete Catholic High School on Oct. 11. Police in both Pinellas County jurisdictions said both calls about school shootings were unfounded. It was part of a series...
Mysuncoast.com
Several store parking lots in North Port have workers camping out and others helping
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Store parking lots in North Port seem to be a popular spot where helpers are camped out and where help is being given. The Salvation Army of Georgia is stationed in several different locations including the Super Walmart on Tamiami Trail. Between lunch and dinner, they are handing 500 hot meals everyday at this location.
usf.edu
School makeup days due to Hurricane Ian in the greater Tampa Bay region
Hillsborough County: Monday, Oct. 17 is no longer a teacher planning day; it is a full day for students, not early release. The following school days are now full days instead of early release:. • Nov. 7. • Nov. 14. • Nov. 28. • Dec. 5. • Dec. 12. •...
Hurricane Ian power outages cause wastewater to pour across Polk County
While crews worked on getting portable generators for the failed pump stations, thousands of gallons of wastewater was leaked into local bodies of water.
villages-news.com
Villagers will be forced to move out of homes due to sinking manhole
Villagers will be forced to move out of their homes for up to two weeks due to repairs of a sinking manhole. Residents of 15 homes on Neuport Path in the Village of Dunedin will be forced to move out Tuesday. They will be lodged at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing at the expense of Sumter County. Some are opting to move in with friends.
Mysuncoast.com
Threat reported at Haile Middle School in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County is confirming that a threat was received at Haile Middle School but they emphasize that threat is not related to any of the “swatting” calls that have happened. Parents of students received this letter:. School officials say the...
Mysuncoast.com
Clear, sunny weather, with a hint of fall this weekend
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Patchy morning fog dominated the Suncoast commute this morning, but looking ahead, we will see mostly clear and sunny conditions as the frontal boundary continues to advance to the south, bringing in drier air behind it. There is a slight chance of rain later Friday evening....
usf.edu
Faith-based group deploys hurricane relief teams to Sarasota County
A faith-based group with members from four Midwest states are trying to help parts of southwestern Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian. The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief team has transformed the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of Venice into a command center with tents and several large semi-trucks. One is a mobile kitchen and the other houses six shower facilities.
Bay News 9
Myakka City resident picks up the pieces after home floods
The aftermath of hurricane Ian continues to impact Florida residents, with the Myakka River in particular experiencing historic flooding — which, in turn, affected communities in Manatee and Sarasota counties. According to the Insurance Information Institute, only 18% of Florida homes have flood insurance. What You Need To Know.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port ends its curfew effective immediately
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has ended its curfew, put in place by officials to protect property and people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. With the exception of commuters going to work or other emergency travel, the curfew was enforced from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.
