Brandon, SD

KELOLAND TV

Titans turning 20

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — There are lots of reasons to celebrate at a school district in eastern KELOLAND. The Tea Area School District is in its 20th school year and will graduate its 20th class this spring, just to name a few. The Tea Area School District is home...
TEA, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: October 15th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show is a shopping experience showcasing area artists and crafters. It’s taking place at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall & Convention Center in Sioux Falls from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 cash or check. Get a $1 off your ticket if you donate a book for REACH Literacy. Children 12 and under get in free.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wholestone Farms says construction is done

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam

Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
SHELDON, IA
ESPN Sioux Falls

Have You Noticed A Lot of Grasshoppers All Over Sioux Falls?

Before we felt the cool, crisp fall weather, the summer heat was embracing the Sioux Empire. Warm weather always attracts different insects including grasshoppers. When I go for a run outside, I usually enjoy a workout on the Sioux Falls bike trails. There is something that I have noticed recently while running on the bike trails. Besides seeing all the leaves changing colors, there still have been a whole lot of grasshoppers hanging out on the bike trails.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Vendors preparing for KELOLAND Art and Craft Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Living will be hosting its third annual arts and crafts show this weekend. 46 vendors from South Dakota and beyond are here at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall setting up their goods for the weekend event. Jason Pfitzer is one of the many vendors...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Former Sioux Falls Mayor and DJ Hits Bear With Motorcycle

Former Sioux Falls mayor and radio host Rick Knobe is enjoying retirement and enjoying life. He certainly did not expect a chance encounter with a black bear while driving his motorcycle through Idaho. Knobe told Beth Warden of Dakota News Now that he barely had time to say "Oh... shoot!"...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Strong winds have once again returned

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern plains is known as a windy place and weather around here lately is certainly proving that to be true. Peak winds the past 24 hours have been strong. Wind gusts to 60mph or higher have been common in northwestern South Dakota. Sioux Falls has peaked over 50mph.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge

YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Nursing home in Salem permanently closed

SALEM, S.D (KELO) — The town of Salem is still reeling from the effects of the derecho that struck back in May. A nursing home that was severely damaged has announced it is permanently closing its doors as a result. It has been 5 months since Salem’s nursing home...
SALEM, SD
KELOLAND TV

Firefighters do more than fight fires

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Why do fire trucks show up when someone is having a heart attack? Or why are they at a vehicle crash?. In general, because it’s how emergencies are handled. Specifically, it could be because the fire department also serves as the ambulance service.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

