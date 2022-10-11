Read full article on original website
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
LA Coffee Shops Making Awesome and Unique Versions of Pumpkin Spice LatteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in L.A.Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
nypressnews.com
SoCal schools hit by nationwide surge in ‘swatting’ calls that lead to lockdowns, disruptions
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Multiple schools in Southern California in recent weeks have been hit by false reports of armed gunmen on campus during what appears to be a sharp nationwide increase in school “swatting” incidents. On Friday, Segerstrom High School in Santa Ana was locked down...
pasadenanow.com
Boy, 11, Reported Missing in Pasadena Found Safe
An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing after last being seen in Pasadena has been found, authorities announced Friday. Jerrel Bernard was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Oak Grove Drive, near Hahamongna Watershed Park, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find him.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man who was hit by a car and killed in Long Beach was from Riverside County, authorities said Friday. Officers were sent to Studebaker Road and Spring Street at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Shawn Mayberry, 45, of...
foxla.com
Vehicle crashes into taco stand in Pomona; 1 dead, several others hurt
POMONA, Calif. - At least one person is dead after a car smashed into a taco stand in Pomona Friday night. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a crash in the 1600 block of West Holt Avenue around 7:45 p.m. According to the LA County...
Shooting Victim Found on Sidewalk in East Hollywood
East Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A shooting victim was located on a sidewalk in East Hollywood Friday morning, Oct. 14, at approximately 2:36 a.m. by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. LAFD personnel responded to the area of Santa Monica Boulevard and Edgemont in the East Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles...
foxla.com
Man in wheelchair stabbed in neck while dining inside Taco Bell in Mar Vista
LOS ANGELES - An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was brutally stabbed by another man while dining inside a restaurant in Mar Vista. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard on October 3 around 7 p.m. According to LAPD, the suspect approached the elderly man from behind as he was dining inside Taco Bell. The suspect then stabbed the elderly man in the wheelchair in the neck and shoulder and ran off from the scene, LAPD said.
Three murder suspects in LAPD custody, one involved in fatal carjacking
A suspect in a July killing was in custody Friday — along with two accomplices arrested earlier — after he carjacked a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, fatally injuring the victim during a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Inglewood. Joshua Reneau, 31, of...
Man Removes Clothes In California Meat Market, Fires Gun
He was described as 'sweating profusely.'
foxla.com
FOX 11 photographer Tony Buttitta springs into action to help hit-and-run victim
LOS ANGELES - Talk about being at the right place at the right time. FOX 11 news photographer Tony Buttitta jumped into action to help a citizen in need following a hit-and-run in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning. As he was on his way to meet FOX 11’s Gigi...
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Police: Five Catalytic Converters Stolen; Five Mental Health Issues; Shedding Clothing While Carrying Meth; Man Throws Bottle at Bartender; Wife Hits Husband With Table Leg; Drugs and Alcohol
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for October 6 – 12. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 410 service events, resulting in 57 investigations. Grand Theft. October 6 at 4:45 a.m., a caller in the 900 block of S....
Azusa "Old Schoolhouse" set to find new home
The "Old Schoolhouse" in Azusa will be on the move Thursday, heading for its new home at Veterans Freedom Park. The rundown yet historic schoolhouse, which is now located on wheels, will be relocated from North Angeleno Avenue to its new home at 213 E. Foothill Boulevard, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. Instead of demolishing the property, which was first built in 1903, it will forever be part of the city's history. The former kindergarten house served many purposes during its early years for nonwhite residents of Azusa."When I look at this I see a lot of stories. A lot of...
Man sentenced to prison for bashing woman with metal pole in Ventura Pier
A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for violently attacking a woman with a metal pole in Ventura Pier in 2021. The suspect, Ernesto “Ernie” Estrada, 61, is a transient with two prior felony convictions, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. The victim, a 62-year-old woman, was walking along the Ventura […]
13-year-old boy arrested in killing of Highland Park store clerk struck in head with scooter
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the killing of a convenience store clerk who was struck in the head with a scooter while attempting to stop shoplifters.
myburbank.com
Burbank Resident Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon
A motorist has been arrested for pointing a handgun at a pedestrian during a roadside confrontation. The incident occurred on September 27, 2022. At about 6:00 p.m., Burbank Police responded to the area of Olive Avenue and Florence Street regarding a man threatening another with a gun. The victim told officers he was walking in an alley when he was startled by a vehicle that almost struck him. The victim yelled at the motorist, which resulted in the driver stopping to engage the victim in an argument.
2urbangirls.com
Murder suspects carjack, kill man during pursuit that ended in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD- A murder suspect is now in custody after surrendering to authorities in Inglewood after evading police in Los Angeles. The male suspect was wanted for allegedly killing a person while robbing a Topanga-area jewelry store a few months ago, and police attempted to arrest him at his residence in South L.A., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
signalscv.com
Man suspected of using skateboard as deadly weapon
Two adults got into a fight Sunday afternoon at one of the William S. Hart Baseball and Softball fields in Valencia that resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old Canyon Country man suspected of using a skateboard as a deadly weapon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According...
Santa Clarita, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Carjacking suspect arrested in Oxnard
Authorities arrested a 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a series of carjacking attempts in Oxnard on Oct. 9. The original scene unfolded when Oxnard Police Department officers were initially called to the scene of an attempted carjacking on West Vineyard Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. They came in contact with a woman who detailed that the suspect held her at gunpoint and demanded she give him her vehicle. She reportedly refused those demands and ran into her apartment to call authorities. The suspect had fled before they arrived. However, a little over an hour later, police were again called for reports of a carjacking about three miles away on Forest Park Boulevard, where a man detailed that he had just had his vehicle taken by a man who held him at gunpoint. He also took his wallet, phone and a necklace. Investigators were able to determine that the suspect, Andrew Cornish, was allegedly connected to both incidents. They learned that Cornish was already in custody at Venture County Main Jail after he was arrested for two armed robberies on Oct. 10 and arrested again for the events on Oct. 9. Anyone with information was asked to contact Oxnard Police at (805) 486-6228.
ca.gov
Your check’s mailed, Hwy 101 closures, SFV $ winner & MORE
As I hope readers have noticed, Team Hertzberg is constantly striving to connect San Fernando Valley residents to as many resources as possible, whether it be through promoting free upcoming events or providing a heads up about new government programs. This goal is especially critical now as record high inflation...
deltanews.tv
Konnech CEO charged with grand theft by embezzlement
(The Center Square) – The East Lansing election software CEO who picked up more than a quarter-million dollars from Michigan Economic Development Corp. funding is facing theft and embezzlement charges in addition to accusations of putting poll worker personal information on a Chinese server. Eugene Yu, founder and CEO...
