ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Arbitration ruling means back pay for city cops

By Eileen Buckley
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UxMX3_0iV2MjkU00

Buffalo police got a pay raise without a new contract thanks to a state arbitration panel ruling. But it came as a surprise to some city lawmakers.

Tuesday Buffalo Common Council members shifted through the details during a finance committee meeting.

The council's finance committee questioned city finance leaders to explain how much the city owes buffalo cops in back pay after their current contract expired in 2019.

WKBW
Buffalo Common Council finance committee.

“But we wanted to know the bottom line and how it impacted the city's finances,” explained Rasheed Wyatt, University Common Council member.

Wyatt chairs the finance committee.  Wyatt and other lawmakers wanted a breakdown of the cost.

The arbitrator awarded buffalo police a total of $13.1 million. It breaks down to $8.8 million in back pay and a pay increase of $4.2 million for 2019 and 2020.

I asked Niagara District Common Council member David Rivera how the arbitrator knew the city could afford that amount.

WKBW
David Rivera, Niagara District Common Council member.

“They looked at casino revenue. They looked at state aid. They looked at sales tax. They looked ARP (American Rescue Plan) money, so they felt confident that the city could pay out this award,” Rivera responded.

The Common Council still needs to approve the spending. but in the meantime, the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) and the city need to hammer out a new contract deal.

I spoke to PBA President John Evans about contract talks.

“The job is much more difficult these days than it's ever been,” reflected Evans. “I believe the job absolutely warrants a raise and compensation across the board."

WKBW
PBA President John Evans.

The city is hoping to implement police reforms in a new contract. That would include calls for a possible residency rule and police evaluations.

“We've not closing the door on that either — a  lot of places have them and they're functioning, so it's just I guess who does them is what we'd probably be more concerned with,” replied Evans.

But Evans says other big changes that might be tough to negotiate include changing some police positions to civilian jobs

Evans says they will be asking for additional pay raises because Buffalo police are still paid less than their nearby suburban counterparts as well as Rochester, Syracuse, Albany, and Yonkers.

“We're underpaid — really the city taxpayers are getting a bargain. We could get a substantial raise and still really not be at par with them,” noted Evans.

WKBW
BPD pay scale.

Starting pay for city police is $46,628. In Rochester city, police starting pay is more than $56,000.

“I hope that we can come to a compromise somewhere that's favorable and that the city can afford,” Rivera remarked.

The first session of contract talks between the city and PBA took place this month. Another round is planned for November

WKBW
Buffalo police car.

City spokesperson Mike DeGeorge issued a response to the arbitration award.

“The Compulsory Interest Arbitration Award issued in July of this year resolved two contract years, July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021. The City respects the determination made by a majority of the panel and elected not to challenge the award. The Administration continues to engage in negotiations with the PBA as we work towards a new collective bargaining agreement.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wutv29.com

Manhunt for Adam Bennefield ends, community relieved

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The manhunt is now over, Buffalo police say with the help of U.S. Marshals Service, they have Adam Bennefield of Cheektowaga in custody. He was wanted in connected with the October 5th homicide of Keaira Hudson. Bennefield was arraigned this afternoon on one count of second-degree murder...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Yonkers, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Rochester, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

An Erie County jury has convicted a man who committed a murder that happened more than 44 years ago. Prosecutors say 63-year-old John Sauberan killed 19-year-old Linda Tschari at an address on Pooley Place in Buffalo back in February 1978. Sauberan was finally arrested after DNA evidence connected him to the crime. He is currently behind bars without bail and is facing 25 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced in December.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”

If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Top-ranked Bennett football forfeits wins due to ‘clerical error,’ coach Steve McDuffie suspended 1 game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Reigning AA football champion Bennett, the highest-ranked local team in the state’s largest classification, is now winless this season after Section VI ruled the Tigers used an ineligible player in its first six games. Bennett coach Steve McDuffie also has been suspended for Friday night’s game against Niagara Falls at All-High […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Rivera
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Woman Accused of Driving Drunk to DWI Victim Impact Panel Meeting

A Jamestown woman has been charged with aggravated DWI after she allegedly drove drunk to a DWI victim impact panel meeting that was held at Family Church in downtown Fredonia on Wednesday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were assisting with conducting the panel meeting, which is court-mandated for defendants charged with driving while intoxicated or impaired by drugs. During the preregistration screening process, deputies saw 47-year-old Bethany Johnson arriving to the meeting in a 2015 Toyota. While Johnson was registering, deputies determined that she was allegedly intoxicated, with her BAC later found to be .29%, more than 3 1/2 times the legal limit. Johnson was released and is due back in Fredonia Village Court at a later date.
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbitration#City Police#Back Pay#Buffalo Common Council#University Common Council#The Common Council
News 4 Buffalo

Grandparent scammed out of thousands of dollars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff announced Friday that detectives are investigating a phone scam where an individual was scammed twice. Detectives said that the individual fell victim after receiving a call from someone claiming to be a representative from a law firm stating that a grandchild had been arrested and needed money […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda man guilty for role in debt collection scheme

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man pleaded guilty for his role in a debt collection scheme, the U.S. Attorney announced Tuesday. The Assistant U.S. Attorney said that between June 2011 and April 27, 2017, 56-year-old Greg MacKinnon operated a debt collection business called Vantage Point Systems. MacKinnon and others involved in the company fraudulently […]
TONAWANDA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Dunkirk Man Faces A Slew Of Charges For Allegedly Shooting Children

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly shooting two children during a drive-by shooting in Chautauqua County over the summer. Javier Cruz-Corraliza was formally charged by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday in connection with the July...
DUNKIRK, NY
wnypapers.com

Chiavetta's chicken BBQ for Veterans Day

First District Niagara County Legislator Irene Myers announced plans for her annual Chiavetta’s Veterans Day chicken barbecue. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. (or until sold-out) on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Co. firehall, 625 Third St. Myers said the event is...
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy