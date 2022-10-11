ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

FOX 43

Franklin County crash leaves one woman dead

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — One woman was killed in a Franklin County crash. Wanda Batzel, 51, was identified as the driver and only death in the crash on Friday, Oct. 7 around 10 a.m. According to police, Batzel was traveling west on Lincoln Way West in Peters Township when...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Woman crashes vehicle into structure, police investigating

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Oct.13, at 10:57 p.m., the Penn Township Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash into a structure in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street, Hanover, Pa. According to police, the 26-year-old female drove the vehicle through Pine Creek Structures causing damage to the structures...
HANOVER, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County barn damaged by fire Friday night

A Lancaster County barn was damaged by a fire late Friday night. Crews were called to the area of Pool Road and West Metzler Road in West Earl Township around 11:30 p.m. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm. According to emergency dispatchers, it took more than an...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 66-year-old man is dead after driving in the wrong direction down the highway causing a multi-vehicle crash in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County on Thursday night. Police say, Walter Larson, of Hershey, was driving westbound in the left lane of Route 283 eastbound on...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Life Lost In York County Crash

YORK COUNTY – A single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. State Police responded yesterday around 11:30 a.m. to the area of 20 N. Penn Street in Windsor Borough. According to authorities, a 77-year-old man was northbound and negotiating a right hand curve when it’s believed he suffered a medical event causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck a telephone pole. The unidentified man died at the scene. The York County Coroner ruled the death as accidental. His identity is to be released later today.
YORK COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Multi-Vehicle Pileup Closes Westbound Interstate 78 in Berks County

A crash has closed Interstate 78 westbound in Berks County on Friday morning. The crash occurred just before 8:00am near the exit 35/Lenhartsville just east of Hamburg. As of 9:15am, eastbound lanes of Interstate 78 were closed at the Fogeslville exit. Eastbound is open but traffic is backed up to the Hamburg exit.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Cause of Lebanon County fire under investigation

Crews in Lebanon County were called to a building fire early Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 800 block of Klinger Lane in South Londonderry Township. Tankers were called in for additional water. Some roads around Klinger Lane were shut down, according to emergency dispatchers. Police...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Coroner on scene of York County crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was on the scene of a York County crash early Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, a call to the police came in at 11:32 a.m. for a car that crashed into a pole. Officials with the York...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

77-year-old man dies in Windsor Borough car crash

WINDSOR BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the York County Coroner’s Office, a 77-year-old man died in a single vehicle car crash on Thursday, Oct. 13. The York County Coroner’s Office responded to the area of 20 North Penn Street in Windsor Borough at 12:03 p.m. on Oct. 13.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York County school van involved in crash, injures 4

YORK, Pa. — There was a crash in York County involving a school van and car on Tuesday afternoon, according to York officials. The crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Carlisle Street in Hanover Borough, according to Ted Czech with York County Dispatch. It is unclear at this time...
YORK COUNTY, PA

