One dead, one flown to hospital after car, truck crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers were investigating a collision between a car and truck that killed the car’s driver. The driver of the truck had to be flown to the hospital for treatment. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack were in the area of U.S. Route […]
Franklin County crash leaves one woman dead
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — One woman was killed in a Franklin County crash. Wanda Batzel, 51, was identified as the driver and only death in the crash on Friday, Oct. 7 around 10 a.m. According to police, Batzel was traveling west on Lincoln Way West in Peters Township when...
Woman crashes vehicle into structure, police investigating
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Oct.13, at 10:57 p.m., the Penn Township Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash into a structure in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street, Hanover, Pa. According to police, the 26-year-old female drove the vehicle through Pine Creek Structures causing damage to the structures...
Lancaster County barn damaged by fire Friday night
A Lancaster County barn was damaged by a fire late Friday night. Crews were called to the area of Pool Road and West Metzler Road in West Earl Township around 11:30 p.m. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm. According to emergency dispatchers, it took more than an...
1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 66-year-old man is dead after driving in the wrong direction down the highway causing a multi-vehicle crash in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County on Thursday night. Police say, Walter Larson, of Hershey, was driving westbound in the left lane of Route 283 eastbound on...
Life Lost In York County Crash
YORK COUNTY – A single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. State Police responded yesterday around 11:30 a.m. to the area of 20 N. Penn Street in Windsor Borough. According to authorities, a 77-year-old man was northbound and negotiating a right hand curve when it’s believed he suffered a medical event causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck a telephone pole. The unidentified man died at the scene. The York County Coroner ruled the death as accidental. His identity is to be released later today.
Multi-Vehicle Pileup Closes Westbound Interstate 78 in Berks County
A crash has closed Interstate 78 westbound in Berks County on Friday morning. The crash occurred just before 8:00am near the exit 35/Lenhartsville just east of Hamburg. As of 9:15am, eastbound lanes of Interstate 78 were closed at the Fogeslville exit. Eastbound is open but traffic is backed up to the Hamburg exit.
Medical issue led to crash that killed central Pa. driver: coroner
A 77-year-old man died in a car crash in York County on Thursday, according to the coroner’s office. The man, who was not identified by officials, was driving north on Penn Street in Windsor Borough just before noon, the York County Coroner’s Office said. Investigators believe the man...
Cause of Lebanon County fire under investigation
Crews in Lebanon County were called to a building fire early Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 800 block of Klinger Lane in South Londonderry Township. Tankers were called in for additional water. Some roads around Klinger Lane were shut down, according to emergency dispatchers. Police...
Coroner on scene of York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was on the scene of a York County crash early Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, a call to the police came in at 11:32 a.m. for a car that crashed into a pole. Officials with the York...
77-year-old man dies in Windsor Borough car crash
WINDSOR BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the York County Coroner’s Office, a 77-year-old man died in a single vehicle car crash on Thursday, Oct. 13. The York County Coroner’s Office responded to the area of 20 North Penn Street in Windsor Borough at 12:03 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Hershey man dies in 4-vehicle Dauphin County crash
One man died in a four-vehicle crash on the night of Oct. 13, Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg said Friday.
Hazmat Crew Called To Fire At Multi-Vehicle Crash Along US 30 In Central PA (DEVELOPING)
A hazmat team has been called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania involving a commercial truck, authorities say. The crash happened at the intersection of Lampeter Road and Lincoln Highway East (Bridgeport) around 2 p.m., according to area police and PennDOT. The commercial truck caught fire...
SUV drives into York County therapy center, injuring at least 1: officials
YORK, Pa. — At least one person was taken to the hospital after an SVU crashed into the storefront of a physical therapy practice in York County on Wednesday. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, the SUV drove into the glass front window of CPRS Therapy on Cinema Drive in Springettsbury around 4:20 p.m.
Police, fire logs: Pleasant Hall crew answers crash call
Pleasant Hall first responders — the “Blue Crew” — was out in the early dawn hours on Wednesday morning for a report of a one-vehicle crash on Cumberland Highway in the vicinity of Air Hill. One person was lying in the roadway when firefighters and troopers with Pennsylvania State Police arrived.
Here’s why traffic is moving very slowly on I-81N in Dauphin and Cumberland counties
Traffic is moving very slowly and in some places not really moving at all from Harrisburg to around Exit 61 in Hampden Township on Interstate 81 North. And if you’re wondering why, it’s because of planned construction. The construction is expected to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
York County school van involved in crash, injures 4
YORK, Pa. — There was a crash in York County involving a school van and car on Tuesday afternoon, according to York officials. The crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Carlisle Street in Hanover Borough, according to Ted Czech with York County Dispatch. It is unclear at this time...
Pennsylvania State Police still investigating disappearance of Perry County man
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania State Police are trying to bring renewed awareness to the disappearance of Isaac Daniel Seidel. Seidel was last seen on Sept. 12, 2021 at 6 p.m. at 1106 Three Springs Road, Blain, Jackson Township in Perry County. Seidel is an avid hiker and bicyclist...
York man charged after armed Nike shoes robbery in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has been charged for his alleged involvement in the armed robbery of Nike Air Jordan shoes. On September 28 Manheim Township Police say officers responded to a reported armed robbery. The victim told police two men robbed him at gunpoint...
Four injured when school van collides with car in central Pa.: officials
A school van with 9 passengers collided with a car in Hanover Borough on Tuesday, according to York County Emergency Management Public Information Officer Ted Czech. The first call about the crash came in around 2:40 p.m., with the crash reported on Carlisle Street, Czech said. In the crash, the...
