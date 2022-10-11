ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Wichita Eagle

How the Thunder Could Reinvent the Three-Guard Lineup

When the Oklahoma City Thunder were expected to begin their rebuild in the 2019-20 NBA season, following the trades of Paul George and Russell Westbrook, we saw Billy Donovan experiment with a roster he was handed for the season. The expectations for the season were gone, and the Thunder had...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Indiana Pacers preseason game preview: Pacers finish up preseason play against the Houston Rockets

The Indiana Pacers play their final preseason game tonight as they host the Houston Rockets in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams enter the game with a 2-1 preseason record. Two of the top scoring NBA rookies throughout preseason play — Bennedict Mathurin and Tari Eason — will go head to head for the first time in their careers. Both are scoring more than 20 points per game during exhibition play so far and have improved throughout training camp.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Thunder Assist Numbers Climb in Preseason Slate

It’s all about sharing the wealth. For Oklahoma City, sharing the ball and spreading around the scoring has worked for the rebuilding team who just finished the preseason 5-1, 3-1 against NBA teams. Through six games the Thunder’s offense has been consistent in shooting and scoring, a major reason...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Injures Finger, Questionable For Regular Season Start

Los Angeles Lakers reserve combo guard Dennis Schröder will not be available for tonight's preseason finale in Sacramento. View the original article to see embedded media. Sources inform Shams Charania of The Athletic that the 6'3" vet has injured his finger, and may miss some regular season games next week. The team will run imaging on the damaged digit for the 29-year-old to determine the extent of the ailment and project how long he could be sidelined.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Sixers Rumors: Isaiah Joe Could Return to Philly?

The Philadelphia 76ers had a hard time finding consistent playing time for the third-year guard Isaiah Joe in the preseason. After the young sharpshooter made his third preseason debut last Monday against the Brooklyn Nets, Joe failed to see the court two nights later against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fortunately, Joe...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Miami Heat’s Gives His Honest Assessment Of Teammate Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is rarity in the NBA game. He's tough. He's rugged. He's loyal. There aren't many like him in the league but he says Jimmy Butler is the closest comparison. Haslem spoke about his relationship with Butler during an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews. “I see...
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Malcolm Brogdon Explains Why He Chose Celtics Over Eastern Conference Rival

As outlined when the Celtics acquired him and evident in the two preseason games he's played in, Malcolm Brogdon addresses many needs for the defending Eastern Conference champions. View the original article to see embedded media. As highlighted in a film study after Brogdon's second game with Boston, he consistently...
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

What’s Wrong with the Pistons

It has been a rough preseason to say the least for the Detroit Pistons. Dwane Casey’s young squad dropped to 0-4 with Thursday night’s home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies 126-111. The games haven’t been that close and the Pistons have trailed at all times in virtually each matchup.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

NBA Legend Mutumbo Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor

View the original article to see embedded media. Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutumbo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, the NBA said in a statement on behalf of his family Saturday. “NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutumbo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor,”...
NBA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Robert Sarver Plans to Keep La Liga Team Ownership

Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver plans to keep his ownership stake in Spanish soccer club Mallorca, according to Sportico. Sarver purchased the team with longtime friend and business partner Andy Kohlberg, and other investors that include Nets coach Steve Nash, for $23 million in 2016. Kohlberg, who is the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Wichita Eagle

Kyrie Irving Shuts Down Idea of Early Basketball Retirement

View the original article to see embedded media. After a very tumultuous season last year due to vaccine restrictions and the James Harden trade, Kyrie Irving is preparing for a full season with the Nets. Despite an offseason that saw Kevin Durant request a trade and Irving potentially cost himself a $100 million extension in part due to his desire to remain unvaccinated, the point guard confirmed that he is not thinking about retirement.
NBA
Wichita Eagle

Bears Bobble Away Third Straight Game

View the original article to see embedded media. Bears coach Matt Eberflus called it a step forward for Justin Fields. If it was, it was a step that still came up a few inches short of the goal. Again. For the third straight week the Bears failed on a last...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Setting the Stage for the Week 6 Dolphins-Vikings Matchup

MIAMI DOLPHINS (3-2) vs. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (4-1) DATE: Sunday, Oct. 16. SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. in Miami Gardens will be 84-85 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with intermittent cloud skies and a 47 percent chance of rain. The wind is expected to be 13 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

