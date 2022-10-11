Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles PreviewLaw Nation SportsPhiladelphia, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Call 988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Related
Wichita Eagle
What the Vegas odds say about the KC Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game... and why it’s unique
We’ve mentioned frequently that one of Patrick Mahomes underlying talents is to take a slight, real or perceived, and turn it into ammunition. But he’s never gotten that ammunition from this source. The oddsmakers in Las Vegas. For the first time in his career, Patrick Mahomes will be...
NFL・
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes has mastered this art in the midst of some epic KC Chiefs comebacks
The deficit was 14, soon to be 17, and as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shook his head and then jogged to the sideline, he thought of a strategy. On many occasions, Mahomes sits alongside offensive coaches on the bench, where together they analyze the finer points of coverages, pass protections and their potential responses to them.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Micah Parsons: ‘No Question,’ ‘No Beef’ with Eagles: Injury Update from Inside Practice
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons - a native of Harrisburg, Pa. - is set to head back to his home state Sunday night for a divisional bout with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The 123rd edition of the headed rivalry brings with it some heavy stakes, as Dallas aims for 5-1 and potentially first place in the NFC East.
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen Headline Marquee Matchup of AFC’s Best
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills for the third time in the past 12 months on Sunday afternoon. The meetings will continue to pile up as long as both teams are winning their division year in and year out. Not only will they play every year in the regular season, but there is potential to add more playoff matchups into the fold as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Eagle
New Defensive Attitude Delivers ‘Pretty Flawless’ Gameplan
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ defensive backs are on board with the changes made by coordinator Joe Barry. “I think with this gameplan we’ve got here, it’s pretty flawless,” cornerback Jaire Alexander said on Friday. Now, the pressure is on to make...
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Chiefs Preview: Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and a Thrilling Playoff Rematch
The Buffalo Bills travel to play the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 on Sunday from the unfriendly confines of Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium. It is a rematch of last year's AFC Divisional Round game; a 42-36 overtime thrilling loss that haunted and motivated the Bills this offseason.
Wichita Eagle
Setting the Stage for the Week 6 Dolphins-Vikings Matchup
MIAMI DOLPHINS (3-2) vs. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (4-1) DATE: Sunday, Oct. 16. SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. in Miami Gardens will be 84-85 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with intermittent cloud skies and a 47 percent chance of rain. The wind is expected to be 13 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Wichita Eagle
Carson Wentz to Doctor: How Serious Are Commanders QB Injuries?
Even in victory, the Washington Commanders find themselves bogged down by unfortunate news. Carson Wentz is the quarterback of record in the Week 6 defeat of the Chicago Bears in a Thursday night matchup by the score of 12-7. Washington’s Wentz entered that game a bit banged-up, … and now...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wichita Eagle
It looks unlikely Chiefs rookie Trent McDuffie will play Sunday vs. Bills. Here’s why
The Chiefs apparently won’t have help on the way at the cornerback position for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Rookie Trent McDuffie, who remains on injured reserve, practiced the past three days and impressed Chiefs coach Andy Reid. But it doesn’t...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots vs. Browns Preview: Bill Belichick Milestone Watch
The New England Patriots hope the old adage, "defense travels well" hold true as they hit the road for a Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns and running back Nick Chubb. Fresh off a 29-0 shutout win, the Patriots' defense stifled the Detroit Lions and quarterback Jared Goff to...
Wichita Eagle
‘Cooper Kupp of RBs’: Rams Coach Has Unique Praise for Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey
The Los Angeles Rams boast receiver Cooper Kupp, arguably one of the league's most unique players, headed into Sunday's matchup with the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. The dominance of Kupp has become expected at this point in his six-year career despite the fact he looks like he could be a fan cheering from the stands.
Wichita Eagle
Kyle Pitts BREAKING: ‘Huge’ Injury Update for Atlanta Falcons vs. 49ers
Kyle Pitts wasn't available last week to help the Atlanta Falcons avoid a 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, a game marked by three quarters of offensive ineptitude, as Atlanta was shutout through the game's first 45 minutes. That's about to change. Pro Bowl tight end Kyle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Eagle
Packers-Jets Final Injury Report: Gary Questionable
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will start Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets but outside linebacker Rashan Gary was listed as questionable on Friday’s final injury report of the week. Gary was added to the injury report on Thursday and...
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars vs. Colts: 5 Starters Listed Questionable, Including Marvin Jones
The Jacksonville Jaguars escaped the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season with limited injuries, but the good luck seems to have run its course. In the same week the Jaguars placed two third-year players on injured reserve in Ben Bartch and K'Lavon Chaisson, which ended Bartch's season, the team has also announced five starters will be questionable for Week 6's road tilt vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Wichita Eagle
Tua and Teddy Both Cleared from Concussion Protocol
Quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater officially are back and again available for the Miami Dolphins. Both players are out of the concussion protocol after being cleared Saturday morning. All indications are that neither will play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6, though Bridgewater is expected to be active...
NFL・
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups To Beat Chargers
The Denver Broncos received a mini-bye ahead of Week 6. It's a timely rest, as Monday night's bout will be the toughest opponent Denver will have faced in its first six games. The Broncos are looking to get back to winning ways against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. While Denver sits in third place in the AFC West, the Chargers are in second place with a 3-2 record.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wichita Eagle
What the 49ers’ B-Team Must Do to Beat the Falcons
ATLANTA -- Nearly everyone expects the 49ers to win this Sunday, and they should, but not by much. Sure, the Falcons aren't good, but they won't have to face the 49ers' full squad. Instead, Atlanta will face the B-team. The Niners currently are missing nine starters -- Trent Williams, Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Azeez Al-Shaair, Emmanuel Moseley, Jimmie Ward, Elijah Mitchell, Trey Lance and Nick Bosa (assuming he won't play. He pulled his groin last week and is questionable for Sunday).
Wichita Eagle
Jets Will Need to Step Up This Week Against Aaron Rodgers, Packers
While the Jets have taken care of business so far in 2022, exceeding expectations by winning three of their first five games, this week will be their biggest test yet. New York is preparing to travel to Lambeau Field in Green Bay, set to face four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Wichita Eagle
5 Things to Watch: Steelers vs. Buccaneers.
With the Pittsburgh Steelers riding a four-game losing streak, there is a heightened sense of urgency as Mike Tomlin's streak of non-losing seasons is in serious jeopardy. The injury report is bleak with four members of the secondary already ruled out due to various injuries. The good news is that the Steelers will be at home and this has trap game written all over it as the Steelers are massive, near double-digit point underdogs.
Wichita Eagle
All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Week 6 Matchup Against New Orleans Saints
NEW ORLEANS — The Bengals are hoping to rebound on Sunday against the Saints after losing to the Ravens in Week 5. Both teams enter the matchup with a 2-3 record on the season. Season Record: 2-3 The Bengals have a hole to climb out of and I fully...
Comments / 0