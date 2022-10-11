ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen Headline Marquee Matchup of AFC’s Best

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills for the third time in the past 12 months on Sunday afternoon. The meetings will continue to pile up as long as both teams are winning their division year in and year out. Not only will they play every year in the regular season, but there is potential to add more playoff matchups into the fold as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Dallas, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
Wichita Eagle

New Defensive Attitude Delivers ‘Pretty Flawless’ Gameplan

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ defensive backs are on board with the changes made by coordinator Joe Barry. “I think with this gameplan we’ve got here, it’s pretty flawless,” cornerback Jaire Alexander said on Friday. Now, the pressure is on to make...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Setting the Stage for the Week 6 Dolphins-Vikings Matchup

MIAMI DOLPHINS (3-2) vs. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (4-1) DATE: Sunday, Oct. 16. SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. in Miami Gardens will be 84-85 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with intermittent cloud skies and a 47 percent chance of rain. The wind is expected to be 13 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Carson Wentz to Doctor: How Serious Are Commanders QB Injuries?

Even in victory, the Washington Commanders find themselves bogged down by unfortunate news. Carson Wentz is the quarterback of record in the Week 6 defeat of the Chicago Bears in a Thursday night matchup by the score of 12-7. Washington’s Wentz entered that game a bit banged-up, … and now...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Wichita Eagle

Patriots vs. Browns Preview: Bill Belichick Milestone Watch

The New England Patriots hope the old adage, "defense travels well" hold true as they hit the road for a Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns and running back Nick Chubb. Fresh off a 29-0 shutout win, the Patriots' defense stifled the Detroit Lions and quarterback Jared Goff to...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#Cowboys Game#American Football#Frisco Dallas Goedert#The New York Giants#Washington Commanders#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#Fcc#Dak Pres
Wichita Eagle

Packers-Jets Final Injury Report: Gary Questionable

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will start Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets but outside linebacker Rashan Gary was listed as questionable on Friday’s final injury report of the week. Gary was added to the injury report on Thursday and...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Jaguars vs. Colts: 5 Starters Listed Questionable, Including Marvin Jones

The Jacksonville Jaguars escaped the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season with limited injuries, but the good luck seems to have run its course. In the same week the Jaguars placed two third-year players on injured reserve in Ben Bartch and K'Lavon Chaisson, which ended Bartch's season, the team has also announced five starters will be questionable for Week 6's road tilt vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Tua and Teddy Both Cleared from Concussion Protocol

Quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater officially are back and again available for the Miami Dolphins. Both players are out of the concussion protocol after being cleared Saturday morning. All indications are that neither will play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6, though Bridgewater is expected to be active...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups To Beat Chargers

The Denver Broncos received a mini-bye ahead of Week 6. It's a timely rest, as Monday night's bout will be the toughest opponent Denver will have faced in its first six games. The Broncos are looking to get back to winning ways against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. While Denver sits in third place in the AFC West, the Chargers are in second place with a 3-2 record.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
Wichita Eagle

What the 49ers’ B-Team Must Do to Beat the Falcons

ATLANTA -- Nearly everyone expects the 49ers to win this Sunday, and they should, but not by much. Sure, the Falcons aren't good, but they won't have to face the 49ers' full squad. Instead, Atlanta will face the B-team. The Niners currently are missing nine starters -- Trent Williams, Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Azeez Al-Shaair, Emmanuel Moseley, Jimmie Ward, Elijah Mitchell, Trey Lance and Nick Bosa (assuming he won't play. He pulled his groin last week and is questionable for Sunday).
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Jets Will Need to Step Up This Week Against Aaron Rodgers, Packers

While the Jets have taken care of business so far in 2022, exceeding expectations by winning three of their first five games, this week will be their biggest test yet. New York is preparing to travel to Lambeau Field in Green Bay, set to face four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

5 Things to Watch: Steelers vs. Buccaneers.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers riding a four-game losing streak, there is a heightened sense of urgency as Mike Tomlin's streak of non-losing seasons is in serious jeopardy. The injury report is bleak with four members of the secondary already ruled out due to various injuries. The good news is that the Steelers will be at home and this has trap game written all over it as the Steelers are massive, near double-digit point underdogs.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy