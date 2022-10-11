ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Nunya UR Bizzness
3d ago

He won’t be stealing any more. But he was such a good child Che sang in the church choir. He was loved by everyone who knew him. Yada yada yada

JuicyApple
3d ago

What I got from this story is the same group of people stealing cars and place bk on the streets ..I can’t make this stuff up .. like why let them bk on the streets if they are continuously steal ???

2020 SCAT PACK
3d ago

I'm glad that he is gone, and won't lose any sleep over his poor choice to steal a vehicle . He could have done so much good with his life but he chose not to.

WDSU

Car stolen from residence in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood

New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of stealing a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood. According to police, the pictured suspect broke into the rear passenger window of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata around 2:33 p.m. that was parked on the 2600 block of Wisteria Street and stole the vehicle.
WWL

NOPD: Man shot, killed near Franklin and Almonaster Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide near Franklin and Almonaster avenue. Police say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. EMS declared the victim dead at the scene. NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators...
fox8live.com

Woman shot in car, crashes though gates at Orleans jail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 28-year-old woman was shot in a vehicle and a juvenile female received minor injuries when the car crashed through the gates of the Orleans Parish Justice Center. People who live on South Gayoso Street, near the Orleans Justice Center, say just after 7 p.m. Wednesday...
L'Observateur

Kenner Police arrest juvenile in possession of burglar tools

On 10/10/22 officers were patrolling in the area of 11th St and Clay Street in regard to recent car burglaries. At approximately 11:25 p.m. officers observed a person acting in a suspicious manner, upon approaching the subject he fled into a resident’s backyard. The subject was located by officers and found in possession of a black mask, gloves and a flashlight. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙪𝙗𝙟𝙚𝙘𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙖 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙞𝙙𝙣’𝙩 𝙜𝙚𝙩 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙤 𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙫𝙚𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙨𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝙬𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙. The juvenile was arrested for status offenses and for being in possession of burglar tools.
L'Observateur

Kenner Police: Tip leads to arrest of convicted felon with a stolen firearm

On October 13, 2022, at 8:15 AM, Kenner Police 911 center received a report of a subject walking in the 400 block of Veterans Boulevard, carrying a backpack with a gun inside. Within minutes officers arrived on scene, observed the subject walking down Veterans. Officers stopped to speak with the subject at which time turned from the officers, threw the backpack to the ground and fled on foot.
NOLA.com

Family identifies off-duty New Orleans police officer shot in Mid-City; he was held up at gunpoint

An off-duty New Orleans police officer who was shot in the abdomen as he fended off an armed robber was sitting up and talking on Friday, according to family. Louis Blackmon III, a four-year veteran of the force who is assigned to the Fourth District, was shot late Thursday in Mid-City. He was approached in the 300 block of North Rendon Street around 10:35 p.m. by an armed subject who demanded his possessions, according to NOPD spokesperson Gary Scheets. The two struggled, and Blackmon was shot.
WDSU

New Orleans police searching for man accused of CBD armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a man who is accused of armed robbery in the Central Business District. According to the police, the pictured man reportedly approached a person with a handgun demanding the person's wallet. The person compiled, and the suspect left. Anyone with...
WWL

Car crashes into jail gate after woman shot in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for the gunman who fired into a car in Mid-City sending a woman and a teenager to the hospital. According to the NOPD, there was gunfire in 600 block of South Gayoso Street in around 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Beatrice Jack...
NOLA.com

Coroner IDs 17-year-old shot dead in Mid-City parking lot

The New Orleans coroner identified James Kelly as the teen shot dead in a Mid-City parking lot Friday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of block North Carrollton Avenue at around 9:32 p.m. They found Kelly suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.
WWL

Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
