Effective: 2022-10-15 10:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 12:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona San Bernardino County in southern California South Central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 1245 PM MST /1245 PM PDT/. * At 1047 AM MST /1047 AM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing very heavy rain from Oatman to Fort Mohave. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated rain gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bullhead City, Laughlin, Needles, Big Bend Rec Area, Mesquite Creek, Mojave Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Highway 95 And I-40, Oatman and Willow Valley. Flash Flooding of Silver Creek Road and Bullhead Parkway east of the Fort Mohave area are likely to see washes with flowing water impacting them in several locations. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO