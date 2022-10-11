Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Imperial County Southeast, Palo Verde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 10:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Imperial County Southeast; Palo Verde Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern La Paz, west central Yuma and east central Imperial Counties through NOON MST/NOON PDT/ At 1109 AM MST/1109 AM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Blaisdell, or 8 miles northwest of Fortuna Foothills, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Yuma, Fortuna Foothills, Blaisdell, Araby and Kinter. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 8 and 11. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 41. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Chuckwalla Mountains, Imperial County Southeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 10:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 12:45:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chuckwalla Mountains; Imperial County Southeast; Imperial County Southwest; Joshua Tree NP East; Joshua Tree NP West; Salton Sea FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and California, including the following areas, in southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Kofa and Parker Valley. In California, Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast, Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West, Palo Verde Valley and Salton Sea. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A low pressure system will push eastward across the area through Sunday. Abundant moisture with the system will lead to scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms that will be capable of producing flash flooding. Most rain is expected to fall between Saturday morning and Sunday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 10:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 12:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona San Bernardino County in southern California South Central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 1245 PM MST /1245 PM PDT/. * At 1047 AM MST /1047 AM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing very heavy rain from Oatman to Fort Mohave. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated rain gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bullhead City, Laughlin, Needles, Big Bend Rec Area, Mesquite Creek, Mojave Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Highway 95 And I-40, Oatman and Willow Valley. Flash Flooding of Silver Creek Road and Bullhead Parkway east of the Fort Mohave area are likely to see washes with flowing water impacting them in several locations. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flood Watch issued for Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County West by NWS
