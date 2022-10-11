Read full article on original website
Democrats hoping Biden can provide West Coast election boost
LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden's visit to California and Oregon so close to Election Day shows how Democrats are summoning crunch-time reinforcements in states that are usually afterthoughts for the party. As unlikely as it seems, a key component of the Republican drive to retake control of...
After Hurricane Ian, Florida citrus and agriculture struggle
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The thousands of oranges scattered on the ground by Hurricane Ian’s fierce winds like so many green and yellow marbles are only the start of the disaster for citrus grower Roy Petteway. The fruit strewn about his 100-acre (40-hectare) grove in central Florida...
Grupo Fantasma continues to connect Texans through love of music
BUDA, Texas — For 22 years, Grupo Fantasma guitarists and co-founders Beto Martinez and Greg Gonzalez have been uniting Texans through their love of music. "Greg and I being from the border, we straddled two languages and two cultures,” Martinez said. “Maybe not feeling 100% on one side or the other, but I think that resonated with a lot of people, how we were able to do it."
New York GOP gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin talks crime, abortion and energy
With just 25 days to go until Election Day, GOP gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin told Capital Tonight that he is prepared to declare a crime state of emergency in New York to give him the power to suspend the recently passed bail reforms to force a conversation on overhauling the changes. While this sweeping state of emergency power would give him power to suspend certain laws, the Republican congressman from Long Island says he will not do the same on the issue of abortion.
Republicans look to flip eastern N.C. seat being vacated by Butterfield
It can be hard to keep up with Don Davis as he power walks and even runs through the streets of Wilson, N.C. Davis, a minister and Democrat running for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, is canvassing with potential voters. With a limited social media presence, the six-term state...
Finger Lakes sheriff changes shifts to address OT, deputy shortage
LYONS, N.Y. — As departments across the country are grappling with a shortage of officers, one Finger Lakes sheriff's department is taking new steps to lighten the overtime burden on his deputies and address the shortage. Serve and protect is a mission Deputy T.J. Radka says he takes seriously.
If elected governor, Zeldin says he would suspend recent criminal justice law changes
Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin on Thursday vowed to suspend the recently approved criminal justice law changes in New York that have been a flashpoint in a broader debate over public safety in the state. Zeldin, speaking in New York City, said he would, through executive order, declare a...
Advocates urge NY state health department to change Medicaid policy
Thousands of cancer patients enrolled in Medicaid in New York state are facing an additional hurdle that could impact the efficacy of the treatment intended to save their lives. Cancer and HIV patients across the state can get their oral medications directly from their physician's dispensary. But the state health...
Salaries increased for New York state-employed nurses amid staffing crisis
Registered nurses employed by the state are getting a pay raise. Various nurse positions across 15 state agencies will have a starting annual salary of nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 for RNs and nurse practitioners working downstate. The series of pay increases, announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday, was...
As companies seek state business, executives contribute to Hochul
Arnold Gumowitz has owned a 16-story building across from Penn Station for 44 years. And it’s clear the nearly 94-year-old real estate magnate has some sentimental attachment to it. “This is where we used to dance with all the stars on Broadway,” Gumowitz said, walking through a mirrored room...
New York businesses still face post-reopening challenges and NY-25 candidates make their case to voters
Business owners in the Capital Region took part in a roundtable discussion today about the impact of the pandemic and rising inflation. Also, the candidates for New York's 25th Congressional District make their case to voters with Election Day a few weeks away.
Hochul holds advantage over Zeldin in Marist College poll
Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a 10-percentage point advantage over her Republican opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, in a newly released Marist College poll. But Hochul's lead narrows to 8 percentage points among voters who say they are definitely voting in the election, the poll found. The poll comes as Hochul has...
Number of CMP customers without power spikes in southern Maine due to heavy winds and rain
As a nasty fall storm brings wind and rain to the Pine Tree State, power crews continue to monitor outages, with thousands of reported overnight into Friday. According to a statement from Central Maine Power, the utility responded to and restored more than 21,000 outages overnight, and as of 8 a.m. reported 3,500 outages they were working on.
'Going for a quarter million': Vendor say N.C. State Fair brings revenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 120 food and drink vendors are getting ready for the kickoff of the N.C. State Fair. They're finishing their booths and practicing their recipes, hoping to bring in some major revenue. Over 800,000 people went to the fair in 2021 for rides, games and,...
Maine charter school Harpswell Coastal Academy will likely close
This school year will likely be the last for Harpswell Coastal Academy. A final effort to renew the charter school’s contract was denied by the Maine Charter School Commission Monday. Wilson Hess, the commission’s chairperson, confirmed the commission’s decision today. The decision was first reported by The Times Record....
Can clean energy changes avoid dinging New Yorkers' wallets?
Elected officials and climate advocates are pushing for an aggressive plan to address global warming and reduce pollution. New Lebanon Supervisor Tistrya Houghtling says her community is especially vulnerable to extreme weather. A school bus garage is vulnerable to flooding and farmers are hurt by fluctuations in weather and temperature.
