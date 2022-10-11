NYC mayor receives Kansas jersey from Big 12 after ‘brand’ comment

LAWRENCE, Kan. — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has seemingly made amends with the state of Kansas.

The mayor who famously said, “ Kansas doesn’t have a brand ,” received a University of Kansas football jersey from the Big 12 with his name on it.

He posed for a picture with it alongside Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark.

Adams held a news conference two weeks ago about his recent trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, Nexstar sister station PIX11 reports .

Adams also talked about how people from both island communities welcomed him because they recognized New York City.

“We have a brand, and when people see it, it means something,” Adams said. “You know when we go there… Kansas doesn’t have a brand. When you go there, OK, you’re from Kansas. But New York has a brand, and that brand means diversity.”

While campaigning for mayor, Adams also made headlines for telling new arrivals in Brooklyn to “go back to Iowa,” the New York Times reports .

Maybe this sign of unity from the Big 12 will have the Sunflower State welcome Adams with open arms.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.