Oshkosh Businesses Caught In An Employee Shortage Crisis
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. “It’s brutal,” Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza tells FOX 11. “I’m very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children....
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County after paper mill fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Menominee County on Thursday following the large fire at a Resolute Forest Products paper mill and a neighboring warehouse on October 6. Menominee County previously declared a local state of emergency on October 7, but will need additional support from the state to combat the fire, according to the governor’s office.
Where to Eat in Door County, Wisconsin: 18+ Food and Drink Picks You’ll Love
Never have I ever… had a bad morsel or drink in Door County, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is known for its cheese and dairy products, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Door County, being in the northern reaches of the state and sitting on Lake Michigan has the perfect climate for a variety of agricultural products, thus making the places and things to eat very local and special. If you need to know where to eat in Door County, look no further.
Smaller community 'micro-hospitals' planned for eastern Wisconsin
OSHKOSH, Wis. — In a little more than a year, an empty space near downtown Oshkosh will be transformed into a new health campus that includes a community-focused “micro-hospital.”. Officials from ThedaCare and Froedtert Health announced plans for the Oshkosh location, as well as one in Fond du...
‘We’re really proud of that’: NeighborWorks Green Bay celebrates 40 years helping prepare homeowners
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A key non-profit organization in Green Bay that helps with homeownership preparation celebrated a major milestone on Thursday. NeighborWorks Green Bay hosted its 40th Annual Celebration at the Riverside Ballroom which brought together partners, donors, supporters, and the community to celebrate the accomplishments the group made over the past year.
WisDOT announces upcoming closures for US 10 interchange ramp in Winnebago County
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced ramp closures that are related to the US 10 Pavement Project in Winnebago County. The closures will impact traffic beginning on Friday and will continue next week. Friday, October 14. Southbound US 45 off-ramps to both eastbound and...
Teachers oppose Oshkosh speech by former Education Secretary DeVos
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is in our corner of Wisconsin, at an event on the “Future of Education.” But her visit is seeing pushback from some teachers. DeVos was at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Tuesday night to discuss what the country...
Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin remind drivers about ‘National Move Over Day’
(WFRV) – The importance of staying alert and aware of what’s going on around you while operating a vehicle is the message law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin are reminding drivers of with ‘National Move Over Day.’. Departments and agencies throughout the state, including troopers, deputies, officers, and...
UWGB gets grant to boost nursing program and help better prepare students for the job
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new grant will help better prepare nursing students at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for the demands of the job. The school says the money will allow them to enhance their program by offering instruction in soft skills such as building relationships with patients and listening or having hard conversations.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The great Great Lakes migration
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Michigan State University study says the Great Lakes states need to prepare for “climate change migrants.”. We’re not talking about Mexico or Canada. The MSU study is looking at people fleeing the droughts and wildfires in the west, hurricane-prone Gulf states, and people from the east and west coasts as sea levels rise.
Local organizations give advice to Trick-or-Treaters as Halloween approaches
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As Halloween approaches, parents are asked to be mindful while trick or treating and local leaders say your sweet tooth could put you in danger if safety precautions are not taken. “Halloween is a fun time as long as you know what your kids...
RePurpose for a Reason 2022 supports Green Bay Habitat for Humanity
(WFRV) – Calling all creative minds, a local organization needs you to ‘RePurpose for a Reason’. Andrea from Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity visited Local 5 Live with details on this important annual event. Details from repurposeforareason.org:. Please join us for RePurpose for a Reason 2022.
Porlier Pier in Green Bay temporarily closed, may be getting removed
The Porlier Pier, originally built as a railroad bridge nearly 150 years ago, was redesigned in 2005 for pedestrian use.
WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run
The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
Northeast Wisconsin looks to the past to see if more warm days are on the way
(WLUK) -- Warm weather was the story of Tuesday afternoon, with the high in Green Bay soaring to 80 degrees. While not quite a record, it was still a full 20 degrees warmer than the average high on Oct. 11, which is just 60 degrees. And if you're hoping for...
DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac
People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric cars. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thank NASA if charging an electric...
New Spanish teacher at CHS
At the beginning of this school year, CHS welcomed Ms. Megan Leisgang, its new Spanish teacher. She went to school at both St. Norbert College, where she received her bachelor’s degree, and UW-Madison. Ms. Leisgang decided that a smaller community would be best for her to build connections with...
Green Bay Police warn of counterfeit cash, including 'motion picture' money
The Green Bay Police Department is sending out a warning to be cautious about counterfeit cash and “REPLICA” or “MOTION PICTURE” money that may be in circulation.
Pumpkin Palooza at Titletown this Saturday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The family-friendly Pumpkin Palooza, hosted by H.J. Martin and Son, will make its return to Titletown this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those working this event encourage attendees to bring non-perishable items to help contribute to a collection for the Oneida Food Pantry. Things to bring include low-sugar canned fruits, cereal, peanut butter, noodles, oatmeal, pancake mix, and soup.
Green Bay Police seize over $1,000 in fake money, warn of circulation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are warning of counterfeit cash being passed around the city. The fake money will often be marked with the terms “replica” or “motion picture money.” Recently, officers have been finding fake bills that appear to have the “replica” scratched off.
