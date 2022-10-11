Read full article on original website
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through October 8
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license Oct. 2 through Oct. 8. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
Campbell County divorces through Oct. 9
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 2 through Oct. 9 . All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County.
Admin: Thunder Basin drill was district’s first high school test of Raptor Accountability, Raptor Reunification
GILLETTE, Wyo. — For the past several years, visitors to any Campbell County school have presented identification, which the school scans to run an immediate background check before allowing the individual in, with a visitor badge. Raptor Technologies provides Campbell County School District with that software as a safeguard...
Thunder Basin principal: Wednesday drill went ‘extremely well’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Thunder Basin High School students and staff performed an evacuation and relocation drill Wednesday morning that Principal Terry Quinn said went “extremely well.”. Students were able to evacuate the building and walk across 4-J Road to the Campbell County Recreation Center within five minutes, he...
Campbell County School Board of Trustees Candidate Questionnaire: Dr. Joseph Lawrence
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
Obituaries: Grenvik; Guedesse
Cheryl Grenvik: March 29, 1943 – October 8, 2022. Memorial service for Cheryl Grenvik will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Family Life Church with Pastor Marty Crump officiating. Cheryl Kay Grenvik, 79, was born to Edwin and Phyllis Grenvik, In Ward County, North Dakota...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (10/12/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Wednesday, Oct. 12:. At 2:27 a.m. to Wind Dancer Court for an activated fire alarm. At 7:22 a.m. to Nogales Way for an emergency medical response. At 8:30 a.m. to Dogwood Avenue for an emergency...
Cemetery Board Accepts Resignation, Appoints Replacement
The Johnson County Cemetery District Board, at their Tuesday meeting, announced the resignation of board member and Treasurer John Ehlers. Ehlers gave a written resignation to the board that they voted to accept. The board then voted to appoint Vice-President John Zorbas as treasurer, making a vacancy in the VP...
Casper Vs. Gillette: Which Is A Better Town To Live In?
There are some fun and friendly rivalries between Wyoming towns. But, honestly, having lived in a few I can tell you that each one has its own charm and reasons why people love their Wyoming town. So how do you know which one is best for you?. In the video...
Pro-life speaker: No room for rape exceptions in abortion laws
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It’s common for people to say that they think abortion should be illegal unless the abortion follows rape or incest. Pew Research Center found that 69% of 10,441 U.S. non-institutionalized adults who completed its March “America’s Abortion Quandary” survey said that abortion should be legal if the pregnancy is a result of rape. Thirty-six percent of abortion opponents say abortion should be legal if the pregnancy results from rape, while 27% say “it depends.”
Gillette family medicine doctor dies at age 49
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A doctor who practiced family medicine in Gillette died Sept. 27, and patients will need to pick up their medical records, staff said. Dr. Travis Roberts died Sept. 27 in Gillette at the age of 49, his obituary said. The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at First Baptist Church in Shoshoni. Roberts was practicing medicine at North East Wyoming Family Medicine in Gillette. He died at home, said Staci Weber, who’s an office staff member at North East Wyoming Family Medicine.
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Oct. 14
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Assault, Oct. 13, Campbell County Detention Center, CCSO. Campbell County Undersheriff...
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 7
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 7 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Campbell County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central at Campbell...
With new warrants in Gakwa case, Gillette police return to Pathfinder Circle today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette Police Department personnel are expected to be around Pathfinder Circle for several hours today, the City of Gillette announced in a news release at 11:39 a.m. There is no danger to the public, the release said. Gillette police activity relates to the department’s investigation of...
(PHOTOS) Trooper: truck driver probably fell asleep before hitting 2 trucks on 59
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper said that it’s likely a man who was driving a semi that collided with two other trucks this afternoon had fallen asleep at the wheel. The crash occurred on a two-lane stretch of Highway 59 that’s about a mile north...
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Oct. 12
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO didn’t report any criminal incidents Tuesday that were significant. Animal nuisance,...
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Oct. 14
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Oct. 13
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Wind, wind and more wind through Sunday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It is going to continue being windy for several days as a low to mid-level jet brings strong northwesterly winds aloft, National Weather Service meteorologists wrote in forecast discussion. What that means for Campbell County is a sunny day with a high near 56, just slightly...
