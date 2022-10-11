ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Comments / 2

Related
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run

The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
GREEN BAY, WI
2traveldads.com

Where to Eat in Door County, Wisconsin: 18+ Food and Drink Picks You’ll Love

Never have I ever… had a bad morsel or drink in Door County, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is known for its cheese and dairy products, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Door County, being in the northern reaches of the state and sitting on Lake Michigan has the perfect climate for a variety of agricultural products, thus making the places and things to eat very local and special. If you need to know where to eat in Door County, look no further.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

De Pere Crash Closes Roadway for Nearly Four Hours

A crash just outside of De Pere left a roundabout unusable for nearly four hours. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a truck overturned at the roundabout that connects Monroe Road and Dickinson Road at around 7:40 yesterday morning. The GFL Environmental semi with an attached trailer was...
DE PERE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, WI
De Pere, WI
Government
Brown County, WI
Government
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
De Pere, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS: Algoma charter boat becomes a bourbon boat

ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - Dating back centuries, whiskey makers have used the oceans and seas to help age one of the world’s most popular spirits. Now, a Wisconsin man is turning the freshwater waves of lake Michigan. This week in Small Towns, we travel to Algoma where a salmon...
ALGOMA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘We’re really proud of that’: NeighborWorks Green Bay celebrates 40 years helping prepare homeowners

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A key non-profit organization in Green Bay that helps with homeownership preparation celebrated a major milestone on Thursday. NeighborWorks Green Bay hosted its 40th Annual Celebration at the Riverside Ballroom which brought together partners, donors, supporters, and the community to celebrate the accomplishments the group made over the past year.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County after paper mill fire

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Menominee County on Thursday following the large fire at a Resolute Forest Products paper mill and a neighboring warehouse on October 6. Menominee County previously declared a local state of emergency on October 7, but will need additional support from the state to combat the fire, according to the governor’s office.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Craig Thompson
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac

People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric cars. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thank NASA if charging an electric...
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Bridge#County Executive#Connector#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Wfrv#Transportation
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
OSHKOSH, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Smaller community 'micro-hospitals' planned for eastern Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. — In a little more than a year, an empty space near downtown Oshkosh will be transformed into a new health campus that includes a community-focused “micro-hospital.”. Officials from ThedaCare and Froedtert Health announced plans for the Oshkosh location, as well as one in Fond du...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

10th Street Bridge Incident Report Released

The Manitowoc Police Department released the incident report for an unusual incident on the 10th Street Bridge on October 4th. Just before 10:00 that morning, an officer was dispatched to the bridge for the report of a disabled vehicle on the span while it was being lifted. When he arrived,...
MANITOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
peshtigotimes.com

» Over 30 Fire Departments Fight Industrial Fire In Menominee

Over 30 fire departments from Michigan and Wisconsin have been working for nearly a week to extinguish a large industrial fire in Menominee, MI that has destroyed a 300’x1,400’ warehouse and heavily damaged the Resolute Forest Products a paper mill at 701 4th Ave., adjacent to the Menominee River and very near the shore of the Bay of Green Bay and Menekaunee Harbor in Marinette.
MENOMINEE, MI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Fresh, new brand’: Visit Manitowoc unveils sleek new logo

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – With tourism continuing to boom in northeast Wisconsin, the City of Manitowoc’s Department of Tourism thought it was time for a new chapter and developed a new logo for Visit Manitowoc. Upon its creation, Visit Manitowoc temporarily adopted the City of Manitowoc’s logo while...
MANITOWOC, WI
wtaq.com

New Hospitals Planned In Oshkosh And Fond Du Lac

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Fox Valley and Milwaukee-based health systems that recently announced a partnership now plan to build hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. ThedaCare and Froedtert Health called a news conference today (Thursday). Officials called them modern, smaller scale hospitals. “Smaller scale hospitals are actually what...
OSHKOSH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh Businesses Caught In An Employee Shortage Crisis

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. “It’s brutal,” Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza tells FOX 11. “I’m very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children....
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy