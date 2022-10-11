Read full article on original website
DELAYED JUSTICE: Families of violent crimes upset with slow court process
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Two mothers are turning the pain of their son’s murders into a purpose to get justice. For months, Shaquitta Wesson and Regina Wagster have waited for the day the suspect accused in their son’s murders to go to trial. The process has been...
Citizens form group following proposal to cut funding to Jonesboro library
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following the presentation of a ballot petition to cut funding to a Northeast Arkansas library, a group of citizens are wanting to put a stop to it in the polls. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the organization “Save Our Libraries” would be working to defeat the...
Arkansas school janitor accused of exposing herself to students
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG)– A janitor at an Arkansas elementary school is off the job after she was accused of exposing herself to several students. Police say surveillance video shows Marquita Allen exposing her breast in the cafeteria at Stewart Elementary School in Forrest City. Levi Williams said his 10-year-old daughter who attends the school […]
Law enforcement urging caution to drivers as cooler months approach
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s that time of the year, fall in Arkansas. Hunters will soon take to the woods to cross paths with trophy animals like deer. As the colder months approach, deer will move more and sometimes take to the roadway. “It’s going to progressively get...
Need help paying utilities, rent or prescriptions through the middle of December? This Shelby County agency can pitch in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County government organization is offering to help people around the county find out how to use their services, which could include assistance on regular expenses like utilities, rent and prescriptions. The Shelby County Community Services Agency said Wednesday they will be setting up a...
BBB warns of new phone scam in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning Mid-Southerners about a new scam that’s being seen across the country. Scammers are disguising themselves a little differently than the usual suspects of the IRS or Social Security. The cover that scammers are hiding under is the Consumer...
Northeast Arkansans for Animals provides low cost clinic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A deadline is approaching for those who want to register for a low-cost vaccination clinic. Northeast Arkansans for Animals is hosting a vaccination clinic on Saturday, October 15 and said the deadline to register was 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Director Wannda Turner said the...
Police: Evening burglar seen rummaging through downtown Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help in finding a burglar who has been seen on multiple occasions stealing items in the city. On Friday, Oct. 14, the agency posted security video of a man walking on Main Street, freely taking items off the street. According to...
Angel Tree Program to assist families this Christmas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Salvation Army of Jonesboro is once again spreading Christmas joy to children. The charity is now accepting assistance applications for children 12 or younger for its Angel Tree Program. Angel Tree Program Online Supplemental Christmas Assistance is helping a limited number of families by providing...
Prominent member of Northeast Arkansas LGBTQIA+ community dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A beloved employee of a Jonesboro restaurant and a foundational member of the local LGBTQIA+ community has died. Shaelyn Long, also known as MaKenna Michaels, died on Thursday, Oct. 13 after a long battle with cancer. The news came after her employer, Skinny J’s, had hosted...
State Police arrest Missouri man after pursuit
Arkansas State Police say a Missouri man led authorities on a high-speed pursuit that ended with the suspect slamming his vehicle into a utility pole south of Pocahontas. State police said a trooper attempted to stop William Bedford Craig, 25, of Doniphan, Mo., for an expired license plate Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge when Craig allegedly sped away.
State police respond to crash in Craighead County
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday night crash stalled traffic on a Craighead County highway. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 8:37 p.m. Oct. 11 on State Highway 351 north of U.S. Highway 49. ArDOT reported the crash affected all southbound lanes of the...
City selling pink trash cans to benefit youth council
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, one Northeast Arkansas city is doing something special to mark the occasion. The Jonesboro Sanitation Department is currently selling pink trash cans at $100, $50 off than what the trash cans usually go for. The city said the...
Father says school janitor exposed herself to kids
FORREST CITY, Ark. — Disturbing words from an Arkansas 5th grader who claimed that a janitor at her school exposed herself to a group of kids. The 10-year-old shared her account with her father, Levi Williams, over a phone call. “When I first heard it, I didn’t know how...
MLK’s daughter to attend book signing in Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, will attend a book signing later this month at Blytheville High School. King and Dr. Kimberly Johnson will be featured at the 2022 Nonviolence Youth Summit from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m....
Batesville man facing charges after ER incident
A Batesville man is facing two felony charges after police were called to an altercation between a doctor and a patient at an area hospital. According to Independence County Circuit Court information filed Monday, officers were dispatched to the emergency room at White River Medical Center on Oct. 7 regarding an altercation involving a patient.
Arkansas farmers affected as Mississippi River levels continue to drop
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark.– As Mississippi River levels continue to head toward a record low, farmers in Mississippi County, Arkansas, have no way to ship their products down the river. Like every other farmer rushing to get crops out of the ground, Dino Pirani knows he’s at the mercy of the Mississippi River, just three miles […]
Gas leak shuts down school cafeteria
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Northeast Arkansas students had a sack lunch Thursday, but their moms didn’t pack them. Osceola School District #1 announced on Oct. 13 that a gas leak forced them to shut down the middle school cafeteria. According to a news release, the “proper authorities were...
Two face murder charges in deadly Medical District shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis people have arrested two people in connection to the fatal shooting that happened in the Medical District over the weekend. Police say 35-year-old Bobby Chism is responsible for the shooting and Latorya Graham drove him to the location where the incident took place. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 […]
Southside man dies after Floral Road accident
A Southside man was killed after his motorcycle struck a truck in Independence County early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Kellum Kepfner, 41, was traveling north on his 2005 Honda behind a 2013 Freightliner on State Highway 87 (Floral Road) around 1:20 p.m. when the Freightliner apparently attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway. The report said as the truck was making the turn, Kepfner’s Honda traveled left of center and struck the Freightliner as it entered the driveway.
