Craighead County, AR

MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas school janitor accused of exposing herself to students

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG)– A janitor at an Arkansas elementary school is off the job after she was accused of exposing herself to several students. Police say surveillance video shows Marquita Allen exposing her breast in the cafeteria at Stewart Elementary School in Forrest City. Levi Williams said his 10-year-old daughter who attends the school […]
FORREST CITY, AR
actionnews5.com

BBB warns of new phone scam in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning Mid-Southerners about a new scam that’s being seen across the country. Scammers are disguising themselves a little differently than the usual suspects of the IRS or Social Security. The cover that scammers are hiding under is the Consumer...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansans for Animals provides low cost clinic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A deadline is approaching for those who want to register for a low-cost vaccination clinic. Northeast Arkansans for Animals is hosting a vaccination clinic on Saturday, October 15 and said the deadline to register was 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Director Wannda Turner said the...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Police: Evening burglar seen rummaging through downtown Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help in finding a burglar who has been seen on multiple occasions stealing items in the city. On Friday, Oct. 14, the agency posted security video of a man walking on Main Street, freely taking items off the street. According to...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Angel Tree Program to assist families this Christmas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Salvation Army of Jonesboro is once again spreading Christmas joy to children. The charity is now accepting assistance applications for children 12 or younger for its Angel Tree Program. Angel Tree Program Online Supplemental Christmas Assistance is helping a limited number of families by providing...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Prominent member of Northeast Arkansas LGBTQIA+ community dies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A beloved employee of a Jonesboro restaurant and a foundational member of the local LGBTQIA+ community has died. Shaelyn Long, also known as MaKenna Michaels, died on Thursday, Oct. 13 after a long battle with cancer. The news came after her employer, Skinny J’s, had hosted...
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

State Police arrest Missouri man after pursuit

Arkansas State Police say a Missouri man led authorities on a high-speed pursuit that ended with the suspect slamming his vehicle into a utility pole south of Pocahontas. State police said a trooper attempted to stop William Bedford Craig, 25, of Doniphan, Mo., for an expired license plate Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge when Craig allegedly sped away.
DONIPHAN, MO
Kait 8

State police respond to crash in Craighead County

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday night crash stalled traffic on a Craighead County highway. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 8:37 p.m. Oct. 11 on State Highway 351 north of U.S. Highway 49. ArDOT reported the crash affected all southbound lanes of the...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

City selling pink trash cans to benefit youth council

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, one Northeast Arkansas city is doing something special to mark the occasion. The Jonesboro Sanitation Department is currently selling pink trash cans at $100, $50 off than what the trash cans usually go for. The city said the...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

MLK’s daughter to attend book signing in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, will attend a book signing later this month at Blytheville High School. King and Dr. Kimberly Johnson will be featured at the 2022 Nonviolence Youth Summit from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m....
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Batesville man facing charges after ER incident

A Batesville man is facing two felony charges after police were called to an altercation between a doctor and a patient at an area hospital. According to Independence County Circuit Court information filed Monday, officers were dispatched to the emergency room at White River Medical Center on Oct. 7 regarding an altercation involving a patient.
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Gas leak shuts down school cafeteria

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Northeast Arkansas students had a sack lunch Thursday, but their moms didn’t pack them. Osceola School District #1 announced on Oct. 13 that a gas leak forced them to shut down the middle school cafeteria. According to a news release, the “proper authorities were...
OSCEOLA, AR
WREG

Two face murder charges in deadly Medical District shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis people have arrested two people in connection to the fatal shooting that happened in the Medical District over the weekend. Police say 35-year-old Bobby Chism is responsible for the shooting and Latorya Graham drove him to the location where the incident took place. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
whiterivernow.com

Southside man dies after Floral Road accident

A Southside man was killed after his motorcycle struck a truck in Independence County early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Kellum Kepfner, 41, was traveling north on his 2005 Honda behind a 2013 Freightliner on State Highway 87 (Floral Road) around 1:20 p.m. when the Freightliner apparently attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway. The report said as the truck was making the turn, Kepfner’s Honda traveled left of center and struck the Freightliner as it entered the driveway.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR

