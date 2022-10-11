Read full article on original website
Related
ihodl.com
Michael Novogratz: Current Bear Phase of the Crypto Market Could Last Up to Six More Months
Michael Novogratz, founder of Galaxy Digital, has said during an interview with Yahoo Finance that the current bearish phase of the cryptocurrency market could last up to six more months. According to him:. "You know the bear case is we’ve got two to six months left of this pain. The...
ihodl.com
Digital Yuan Transaction Volume Exceeds $14B
According to data provided by the People's Bank of China, the cumulative transaction volume with the digital yuan (e-CNY) reached 100.04 billion yuan or about $14 billion at the end of the summer. By way of comparison, by the end of 2021, the figure was up to 87.57 billion yuan...
ihodl.com
Binance to Credit Crypto Miners with $500M Fund
Binance's mining arm, Binance Pool, has established a $500 million fund to help cryptocurrency mining firms weather the crypto winter, the exchange said in a press release. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. According to the announcement, the mining...
ihodl.com
Tether Removes Commercial Paper from USDT's Reserves
Tether (USDT) issuer has removed commercial paper from backing the stablecoin, replacing with US Treasury Bills. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The company announced on Thursday in a press release that by reducing commercial papers, it wants to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ihodl.com
Binance Burns More Than $547M on BNB
Crypto exchange Binance has completed its 21st quarterly Binance Coin (BNB) token burn. 2.06 million coins valued at more than $547 million have been withdrawn from circulation. Notably, 4,883 BNB have been burned as part of the Pioneer Burn initiative. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests...
Comments / 0