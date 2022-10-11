Read full article on original website
Related
WXII 12
North Carolina District 27 Senate Race | Richard Sessoms, Michael Garrett share mostly similar stances
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In North Carolina's 27th district Senate race, an army veteran is making his political debut by challenging a two-term incumbent to represent Guilford County in the state senate. Challenger Republican Richard Sessoms and incumbent Democrat Michael Garrett face off in this 2022 race. This is one...
Early voting in North Carolina starts Thursday: Here’s when and where you can vote
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – For weeks now you’ve been the captive audience, inundated with TV ads (that won’t stop for a few more weeks), bombarded by poll data and primed with massaged rhetoric of all sorts. Now it’s your turn. Starting Thursday, you will have your first chance to go to a polling precinct, take […]
North Carolina experts warn of misinformation online ahead of November election
This election season, fighting misinformation has been a growing priority in election offices across the country.
bpr.org
Republican incumbent Clampitt faces new Democratic challenger Platt in 119 district election
New district maps enacted this year have ended one of Western North Carolina’s longest-running electoral feuds. Republican Mike Clampitt currently represents District 119. For the past five elections, he’s traded that seat with Democrat Joe Sam Queen of Haywood County – making this one of the most competitive districts in the region.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Republicans look to flip eastern N.C. seat being vacated by Butterfield
It can be hard to keep up with Don Davis as he power walks and even runs through the streets of Wilson, N.C. Davis, a minister and Democrat running for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, is canvassing with potential voters. With a limited social media presence, the six-term state...
carolinajournal.com
Uphill battle for GOP supermajority in the N.C. General Assembly
What are the chances of the GOP winning a supermajority in North Carolina’s General Assembly in this November’s General Election? While the probability of that happening looked pretty good earlier in the year, many experts say the chances for that happening have now diminished. “Compared to earlier in...
4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The top two candidates in the Georgia Senate race pitched themselves to voters, answering questions that are the top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2022 midterms. All eyes were on the Georgia Senate debate on Friday and there were several moments that will have people talking. This race is […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C.'s District 13 congressional race gains national attention
If the campaign signs enveloping North Carolina’s 13th District don’t stand out, the television political advertisements likely do. Democrat Wiley Nickel and Republican Bo Hines are running to represent N.C.'s 13th District. District 13 is considered the biggest swing district in the state. The race has attracted national...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GOP wins legal challenge over political observers at NC polling places
Political parties’ official election observers will have more flexibility this year. A judge just ruled against the NC State Elections Board in a lawsuit brought by Republican leaders.
WBTV
‘No one should feel this fear’: Biden, N.C. leaders express shock, outrage over Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – Condolences from law enforcement and politicians poured in Thursday night and into Friday for the residents of Raleigh and its police department after Thursday’s shooting near a popular greenway left five dead and two injured. President Joe Biden said he and First Lady Jill...
Up and Coming Weekly
Early voting in North Carolina: How it started, who uses it and how to do it in 2022
North Carolinians are just a few weeks away from seeing “I voted” stickers on the clothes of strangers at the grocery store. One-stop voting, also commonly known as “early voting,” begins Oct. 20 and will continue through Nov. 5. All signs point to trends showing that the majority of North Carolina voters will take advantage of the two-week opportunity to cast their ballots.
bpr.org
Inside the North Carolina 'Election Integrity' Efforts Undermining Elections
This story was published in partnership with The Assembly and The Guardian, with financial support from the Fund for Investigative Journalism. Almost a year to the day after thousands of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol, Jim Womack braved a winter storm to travel to Virginia, bound for a conference on “election integrity.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
WLTX.com
South Carolina Lt. Governor candidates on appealing to voters across party lines
Candidates for Lt. Governor in SC squared off on Tuesday. Here's what they said about appealing to voters across the board.
Voter Guide 2022: Everything you need to know about the election in North Carolina
Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. If you're voting in North Carolina, you need to know important dates, where to vote, and how to track your ballot. Election Day in North Carolina is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. WFMY News 2 has you covered on how to make your vote count. Be sure to check our elections page for the latest results on Election Day. In this voter guide, we've got information on registering to vote, looking up your sample ballot and precinct, voting early, voting by mail, voting on election day, and tracking your ballot.
Washington Examiner
North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court
A North Carolina man found himself in jail for not wearing a mask in a courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist of the North Carolina Superior Court found Gregory Hahn, 42, guilty of contempt of court for not following Gilchrist's mask mandate. The judge is the only one within the courthouse that requires a mask, according to Clerk of Superior Court Renee Whittenton.
WBTV
Salisbury physician, former congressional candidate and RNC Committeewoman for NC has passed away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A familiar face at both the local and national political level on behalf of North Carolina has passed away. Dr. Ada Fisher, a former Salisbury physician, was 74. “Dr. Ada Fisher was an incredible woman and an NCGOP institution who fought harder than anyone to support...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is a wonderful state, but on top of having stunning beaches and charming little towns, this beautiful state also has amazing restaurants. To prove it, here is a list of four great seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Almost 700 incorrect ballots mailed to South Carolina voters
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Almost 700 incorrect absentee ballots were mailed to voters in Spartanburg County. According to Spartanburg County, a vendor used by the Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office to print and mail the ballots made an error. The error occurred when the file was being prepared by the vendor for […]
Treasurer warns NC towns on financial watchlist to clean books or lose charters
This year the town of East Laurinburg ceased to exist as an incorporated municipality after years of fiscal distress, fraud and, in the end, an inability to operate itself. More than 140 municipalities are on the state treasurer’s latest financial watch list, with a handful facing increased pressure to clean their books.
Comments / 1