Alamance County, NC

Alamance County, NC
Government
County
Alamance County, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Alamance County, NC
Elections
spectrumlocalnews.com

Republicans look to flip eastern N.C. seat being vacated by Butterfield

It can be hard to keep up with Don Davis as he power walks and even runs through the streets of Wilson, N.C. Davis, a minister and Democrat running for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, is canvassing with potential voters. With a limited social media presence, the six-term state...
WILSON, NC
carolinajournal.com

Uphill battle for GOP supermajority in the N.C. General Assembly

What are the chances of the GOP winning a supermajority in North Carolina’s General Assembly in this November’s General Election? While the probability of that happening looked pretty good earlier in the year, many experts say the chances for that happening have now diminished. “Compared to earlier in...
POLITICS
WRBL News 3

4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The top two candidates in the Georgia Senate race pitched themselves to voters, answering questions that are the top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2022 midterms. All eyes were on the Georgia Senate debate on Friday and there were several moments that will have people talking. This race is […]
GEORGIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C.'s District 13 congressional race gains national attention

If the campaign signs enveloping North Carolina’s 13th District don’t stand out, the television political advertisements likely do. Democrat Wiley Nickel and Republican Bo Hines are running to represent N.C.'s 13th District. District 13 is considered the biggest swing district in the state. The race has attracted national...
ELECTIONS
#Election Local#Political Ads#Defund The Police#Voter Registration#Crime Issues#Democrats#Election Day#The North Carolina House#The Green New Deal#The Future Now Fund#Republican
Up and Coming Weekly

Early voting in North Carolina: How it started, who uses it and how to do it in 2022

North Carolinians are just a few weeks away from seeing “I voted” stickers on the clothes of strangers at the grocery store. One-stop voting, also commonly known as “early voting,” begins Oct. 20 and will continue through Nov. 5. All signs point to trends showing that the majority of North Carolina voters will take advantage of the two-week opportunity to cast their ballots.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bpr.org

Inside the North Carolina 'Election Integrity' Efforts Undermining Elections

This story was published in partnership with The Assembly and The Guardian, with financial support from the Fund for Investigative Journalism. Almost a year to the day after thousands of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol, Jim Womack braved a winter storm to travel to Virginia, bound for a conference on “election integrity.”
ELECTIONS
WFMY NEWS2

Voter Guide 2022: Everything you need to know about the election in North Carolina

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. If you're voting in North Carolina, you need to know important dates, where to vote, and how to track your ballot. Election Day in North Carolina is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. WFMY News 2 has you covered on how to make your vote count. Be sure to check our elections page for the latest results on Election Day. In this voter guide, we've got information on registering to vote, looking up your sample ballot and precinct, voting early, voting by mail, voting on election day, and tracking your ballot.
ELECTIONS
Washington Examiner

North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court

A North Carolina man found himself in jail for not wearing a mask in a courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist of the North Carolina Superior Court found Gregory Hahn, 42, guilty of contempt of court for not following Gilchrist's mask mandate. The judge is the only one within the courthouse that requires a mask, according to Clerk of Superior Court Renee Whittenton.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is a wonderful state, but on top of having stunning beaches and charming little towns, this beautiful state also has amazing restaurants. To prove it, here is a list of four great seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
WBTW News13

Almost 700 incorrect ballots mailed to South Carolina voters

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Almost 700 incorrect absentee ballots were mailed to voters in Spartanburg County. According to Spartanburg County, a vendor used by the Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office to print and mail the ballots made an error. The error occurred when the file was being prepared by the vendor for […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

