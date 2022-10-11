ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craighead County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas school janitor accused of exposing herself to students

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG)– A janitor at an Arkansas elementary school is off the job after she was accused of exposing herself to several students. Police say surveillance video shows Marquita Allen exposing her breast in the cafeteria at Stewart Elementary School in Forrest City. Levi Williams said his 10-year-old daughter who attends the school […]
FORREST CITY, AR
actionnews5.com

BBB warns of new phone scam in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning Mid-Southerners about a new scam that’s being seen across the country. Scammers are disguising themselves a little differently than the usual suspects of the IRS or Social Security. The cover that scammers are hiding under is the Consumer...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Police: Evening burglar seen rummaging through downtown Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help in finding a burglar who has been seen on multiple occasions stealing items in the city. On Friday, Oct. 14, the agency posted security video of a man walking on Main Street, freely taking items off the street. According to...
JONESBORO, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Craighead County, AR
Crime & Safety
County
Craighead County, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Kait 8

State police respond to crash in Craighead County

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday night crash stalled traffic on a Craighead County highway. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 8:37 p.m. Oct. 11 on State Highway 351 north of U.S. Highway 49. ArDOT reported the crash affected all southbound lanes of the...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Prominent member of Northeast Arkansas LGBTQIA+ community dies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A beloved employee of a Jonesboro restaurant and a foundational member of the local LGBTQIA+ community has died. Shaelyn Long, also known as MaKenna Michaels, died on Thursday, Oct. 13 after a long battle with cancer. The news came after her employer, Skinny J’s, had hosted...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Fire crews respond to brush fire

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire crews responded to a brush fire in Craighead County as multiple fires hit the area on the same day. On Friday, Oct. 14, the Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the fire on the 2000-block of County Road 766 near KAIT. Anchor and Chief...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Multiple firefighters respond to large grass fire

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters spent hours Friday battling a large grass fire near Valley View. According to Craighead County E-911, crews from multiple agencies responded to the 4900-block of Highway 226, near Bell Athletics on Oct. 14. Cody Nugent with the Southridge fire department said the situation had...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Crisis#Mental Illness#Arisa Health#The Justice Department
KTLO

Independence County man charged with assault on hospital staff

An Independence County man is facing felony battery and aggravated assault charges upon a law enforcement officer after authorities were dispatched to the White River Emergency Room for a physical fight between a doctor and patient was in progress. 41-year-old Adam Scott Dale was restrained on the hallway floor of...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

City selling pink trash cans to benefit youth council

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, one Northeast Arkansas city is doing something special to mark the occasion. The Jonesboro Sanitation Department is currently selling pink trash cans at $100, $50 off than what the trash cans usually go for. The city said the...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Bank breaks ground in Greensborough Village

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arvest Bank held a groundbreaking on Tuesday for a new branch in Greensborough Village. According to a news release on Oct. 11, officials said they would soon have a new branch at 910 Canera Drive. The facility will be about 5,200 square feet and employ about...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Crews installing all-way stop signs at busy Jonesboro intersection

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday evening crash is resulting in temporary stop signs until the traffic light can be repaired. According to the Jonesboro desk sergeant, temporary “all-way stop” or “4-way stop” stop signs are being installed at the Parker Road and Southwest Drive intersection.
JONESBORO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
whiterivernow.com

Southside man dies after Floral Road accident

A Southside man was killed after his motorcycle struck a truck in Independence County early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Kellum Kepfner, 41, was traveling north on his 2005 Honda behind a 2013 Freightliner on State Highway 87 (Floral Road) around 1:20 p.m. when the Freightliner apparently attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway. The report said as the truck was making the turn, Kepfner’s Honda traveled left of center and struck the Freightliner as it entered the driveway.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
KATV

Jonesboro multi-county car chase ends in an accident

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Our news content partners at Region 8 News released information Tuesday about a multi-county car chase. The Randolph County Sheriff Bell told Region 8 News there was a chase that started near Walnut Ridge and ended on Highway 67 south of Pocahontas. According to the...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Two face murder charges in deadly Medical District shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis people have arrested two people in connection to the fatal shooting that happened in the Medical District over the weekend. Police say 35-year-old Bobby Chism is responsible for the shooting and Latorya Graham drove him to the location where the incident took place. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Man faces multiple charges after police chase ends in crash

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) -A man faces multiple charges after police said he led them on a high-speed chase that ended with him slamming into a pole. Arkansas State Police said the incident started around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge. A trooper attempted to stop...
WALNUT RIDGE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy