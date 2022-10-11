Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Citizens form group following proposal to cut funding to Jonesboro library
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following the presentation of a ballot petition to cut funding to a Northeast Arkansas library, a group of citizens are wanting to put a stop to it in the polls. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the organization “Save Our Libraries” would be working to defeat the...
Arkansas school janitor accused of exposing herself to students
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG)– A janitor at an Arkansas elementary school is off the job after she was accused of exposing herself to several students. Police say surveillance video shows Marquita Allen exposing her breast in the cafeteria at Stewart Elementary School in Forrest City. Levi Williams said his 10-year-old daughter who attends the school […]
actionnews5.com
BBB warns of new phone scam in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning Mid-Southerners about a new scam that’s being seen across the country. Scammers are disguising themselves a little differently than the usual suspects of the IRS or Social Security. The cover that scammers are hiding under is the Consumer...
Kait 8
Police: Evening burglar seen rummaging through downtown Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help in finding a burglar who has been seen on multiple occasions stealing items in the city. On Friday, Oct. 14, the agency posted security video of a man walking on Main Street, freely taking items off the street. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
State police respond to crash in Craighead County
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday night crash stalled traffic on a Craighead County highway. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 8:37 p.m. Oct. 11 on State Highway 351 north of U.S. Highway 49. ArDOT reported the crash affected all southbound lanes of the...
Kait 8
Prominent member of Northeast Arkansas LGBTQIA+ community dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A beloved employee of a Jonesboro restaurant and a foundational member of the local LGBTQIA+ community has died. Shaelyn Long, also known as MaKenna Michaels, died on Thursday, Oct. 13 after a long battle with cancer. The news came after her employer, Skinny J’s, had hosted...
Kait 8
Fire crews respond to brush fire
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire crews responded to a brush fire in Craighead County as multiple fires hit the area on the same day. On Friday, Oct. 14, the Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the fire on the 2000-block of County Road 766 near KAIT. Anchor and Chief...
Kait 8
Multiple firefighters respond to large grass fire
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters spent hours Friday battling a large grass fire near Valley View. According to Craighead County E-911, crews from multiple agencies responded to the 4900-block of Highway 226, near Bell Athletics on Oct. 14. Cody Nugent with the Southridge fire department said the situation had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Independence County man charged with assault on hospital staff
An Independence County man is facing felony battery and aggravated assault charges upon a law enforcement officer after authorities were dispatched to the White River Emergency Room for a physical fight between a doctor and patient was in progress. 41-year-old Adam Scott Dale was restrained on the hallway floor of...
Kait 8
City selling pink trash cans to benefit youth council
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, one Northeast Arkansas city is doing something special to mark the occasion. The Jonesboro Sanitation Department is currently selling pink trash cans at $100, $50 off than what the trash cans usually go for. The city said the...
Kait 8
Bank breaks ground in Greensborough Village
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arvest Bank held a groundbreaking on Tuesday for a new branch in Greensborough Village. According to a news release on Oct. 11, officials said they would soon have a new branch at 910 Canera Drive. The facility will be about 5,200 square feet and employ about...
Kait 8
Crews installing all-way stop signs at busy Jonesboro intersection
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday evening crash is resulting in temporary stop signs until the traffic light can be repaired. According to the Jonesboro desk sergeant, temporary “all-way stop” or “4-way stop” stop signs are being installed at the Parker Road and Southwest Drive intersection.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whiterivernow.com
Southside man dies after Floral Road accident
A Southside man was killed after his motorcycle struck a truck in Independence County early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Kellum Kepfner, 41, was traveling north on his 2005 Honda behind a 2013 Freightliner on State Highway 87 (Floral Road) around 1:20 p.m. when the Freightliner apparently attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway. The report said as the truck was making the turn, Kepfner’s Honda traveled left of center and struck the Freightliner as it entered the driveway.
New information released on Infiniti ramming into two MPD cars in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are injured after a driver hits two cop cars in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said it happened at 5 pm, a black Infiniti with 3-4 men struck a squad car in the area of Finley and Millbranch. The suspects fled...
15-year-old takes police on chase in stolen Kia after shooting: SCSO
UPDATE: A 15-year-old has been arrested in this incident. He is being charged with two counts of theft of property, burglary of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, and reckless driving. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been charged after a police chase ended in a crash in Hickory Hill early Wednesday, leaving one person injured. […]
Man shoots a person several times after verbal argument, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a verbal argument that turned violent. On Oct. 7 at approximately 11:10 PM, Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault call on Park Avenue, off of Lamar Avenue in Orange Mound. Officers were told two...
KATV
Jonesboro multi-county car chase ends in an accident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Our news content partners at Region 8 News released information Tuesday about a multi-county car chase. The Randolph County Sheriff Bell told Region 8 News there was a chase that started near Walnut Ridge and ended on Highway 67 south of Pocahontas. According to the...
Two face murder charges in deadly Medical District shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis people have arrested two people in connection to the fatal shooting that happened in the Medical District over the weekend. Police say 35-year-old Bobby Chism is responsible for the shooting and Latorya Graham drove him to the location where the incident took place. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 […]
Kait 8
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Therapy dog finds new home at nursing facility
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The saying “man’s best friend” may be overused many times, but for a nursing facility in Jonesboro, residents said that’s definitely the case thanks to a new addition. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Liberty Park Senior Living Facility announced the addition of...
Kait 8
Man faces multiple charges after police chase ends in crash
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) -A man faces multiple charges after police said he led them on a high-speed chase that ended with him slamming into a pole. Arkansas State Police said the incident started around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge. A trooper attempted to stop...
Comments / 0