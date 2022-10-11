ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

cobbcountycourier.com

How diverse is Cobb County, and should we care? Yes, a lot

It is a point of principle of the Cobb County Courier that diversity is a good thing, and that equity, justice and fairness are necessary for a good quality of life. As editor, I consider the Courier “woke” in the original sense of the word, and consider the need for diversity, tolerance and equity self-evident, and those apply to race, ethnicity, national background, sexual orientation, gender (including transgender), disability, economic status, and whatever other groups that are the target of bigotry I’ve overlooked.
COBB COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

King’s Hawaiian Northeast Cobb request delayed to November

A request to alter an existing site plan to allow for a King’s Hawaiian Bakery and Restuarant in Northeast Cobb is being delayed to November. An attorney for Stein Investment Group, which is building a self-storage facility at the former GTC Cobb Park 12 Cinema, asked for the continuance in a letter to the Cobb Zoning Office Monday.
MARIETTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Former Atlanta Watershed Management commissioner found guilty of taking bribes

ATLANTA — The former commissioner of Atlanta's Department of Watershed Management has been convicted in a federal bribery case, the Department of Justice announced on Friday. Jo Ann Macrina headed the city water agency from 2011-2016. She becomes the fourth ex-official in the administration of former Mayor Kasim Reed...
ATLANTA, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Peachtree City, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia candidates are encouraging early voting, particularly to Black men and seniors

Wednesday morning on the south interior steps of the Georgia State Capitol a group of Black men led by State Representative El-Mahdi Holly (District 111) addressed the media at a Black Men Vote rally. Early voting was top of mind when Holly said, “This is the time, this election cycle, that we all are together […] The post Georgia candidates are encouraging early voting, particularly to Black men and seniors appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
The Citizen Online

Ahmed, Manning named to Student Advisory Council

Emaan Ahmed of Whitewater High and Karamella Manning of Fayette County High have been named to State School Superintendent Richard Woods’s 2022-2023 Student Advisory Council. They are among just 67 Georgia high-school students selected for the prestigious council. The State School Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council is a group of...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Mixed drink to go ordinance raises DUI risks in Peachtree City

I was reading the details of the new ordinance proposed at the October 6th, 2022 council meeting entitled Ordinance #1201 — Alcohol Amendment — Mixed Drink to go/Corkage. It is my understanding that the vote was postponed to allow council to review the proposed changes in greater detail and would resurface for a vote on October 20th.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: ‘Stop Cop City’ rally planned for Friday in Little 5 Points

Activists are gathering in Little Five Points on Friday, Oct. 14 to protest the massive police training center that is to be built on forested land in south DeKalb County. The “Stop Cop City” rally is family-friendly and begins at 4:30 p.m. in Findley Plaza. It is one of several similar events planned for this weekend on the subject. Details: reporternewspapers.net.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Buckhead apartment complex making changes after 11Alive story ran highlighting problems residents faced

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Residents of Camden Phipps Apartments received some relief Friday after being forced to live through extensive renovations. They complained of a large tarp hung up inside of their apartments put in place of their windows for renovation. Since the 11Alive story ran, Camden offered residents a onetime $500 credit and gave tenants the choice to break their lease with a 30-days notice.
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Newnan Times-Herald

Tax exemption for logging equipment on the ballot

Georgia voters will have the chance to chime in on a tax break for logging companies through their Nov. 8 ballot. The state legislature passed House Bill 997 to create a referendum for an ad valorem tax exemption for logging equipment and it was signed by the governor on May 10.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan liquor store license holders granted extensions

Six months have passed since the Newnan City Council approved three licenses for package liquor stores within city limits, and none of the three stores have opened. With that in mind, the council discussed those three licenses at their meeting on Tuesday and two were provided nine-month extensions, while the third was granted a 45-day extension to close on a loan and to accept bids from contractors.
NEWNAN, GA
henrycountytimes.com

County approves ordinance on short-term rentals

Do you have a neighbor who makes his or her property available on AirBnB or some other platform for a few days at a time? If so, that person now has a number of new regulatory responsibilities to the local government. Unincorporated Henry County now has an ordinance governing short-term...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Georgia Recorder

Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law

The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs and Savannah community rejected more than […] The post Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
COBB COUNTY, GA

