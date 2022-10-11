Read full article on original website
cobbcountycourier.com
How diverse is Cobb County, and should we care? Yes, a lot
It is a point of principle of the Cobb County Courier that diversity is a good thing, and that equity, justice and fairness are necessary for a good quality of life. As editor, I consider the Courier “woke” in the original sense of the word, and consider the need for diversity, tolerance and equity self-evident, and those apply to race, ethnicity, national background, sexual orientation, gender (including transgender), disability, economic status, and whatever other groups that are the target of bigotry I’ve overlooked.
eastcobbnews.com
King’s Hawaiian Northeast Cobb request delayed to November
A request to alter an existing site plan to allow for a King’s Hawaiian Bakery and Restuarant in Northeast Cobb is being delayed to November. An attorney for Stein Investment Group, which is building a self-storage facility at the former GTC Cobb Park 12 Cinema, asked for the continuance in a letter to the Cobb Zoning Office Monday.
WXIA 11 Alive
Former Atlanta Watershed Management commissioner found guilty of taking bribes
ATLANTA — The former commissioner of Atlanta's Department of Watershed Management has been convicted in a federal bribery case, the Department of Justice announced on Friday. Jo Ann Macrina headed the city water agency from 2011-2016. She becomes the fourth ex-official in the administration of former Mayor Kasim Reed...
Two incumbent Gwinnett County commissioners face challengers
In-person early voting begins Monday.
Georgia candidates are encouraging early voting, particularly to Black men and seniors
Wednesday morning on the south interior steps of the Georgia State Capitol a group of Black men led by State Representative El-Mahdi Holly (District 111) addressed the media at a Black Men Vote rally. Early voting was top of mind when Holly said, “This is the time, this election cycle, that we all are together […] The post Georgia candidates are encouraging early voting, particularly to Black men and seniors appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
The Citizen Online
Ahmed, Manning named to Student Advisory Council
Emaan Ahmed of Whitewater High and Karamella Manning of Fayette County High have been named to State School Superintendent Richard Woods’s 2022-2023 Student Advisory Council. They are among just 67 Georgia high-school students selected for the prestigious council. The State School Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council is a group of...
North Point Mall planners make case to residents for Alpharetta redevelopment
The firm planning to remodel North Point Mall made a case for the proposed project during a meeting with residents....
Ex-Atlanta watershed official awaits verdict in federal bribery trial
Juror deliberations are underway in the federal bribery trial of former Atlanta Watershed Commissioner Jo Ann Macrina....
DeKalb County’s internal auditors refusing to release critical report
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County’s internal auditors are refusing to release an obviously critical report of the county’s Oracle software system, which is used to manage everything from human resources to purchasing to payroll for a government that spends about $1.2 billion a year. It’s clear...
The Citizen Online
Mixed drink to go ordinance raises DUI risks in Peachtree City
I was reading the details of the new ordinance proposed at the October 6th, 2022 council meeting entitled Ordinance #1201 — Alcohol Amendment — Mixed Drink to go/Corkage. It is my understanding that the vote was postponed to allow council to review the proposed changes in greater detail and would resurface for a vote on October 20th.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: ‘Stop Cop City’ rally planned for Friday in Little 5 Points
Activists are gathering in Little Five Points on Friday, Oct. 14 to protest the massive police training center that is to be built on forested land in south DeKalb County. The “Stop Cop City” rally is family-friendly and begins at 4:30 p.m. in Findley Plaza. It is one of several similar events planned for this weekend on the subject. Details: reporternewspapers.net.
Buckhead apartment complex making changes after 11Alive story ran highlighting problems residents faced
BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Residents of Camden Phipps Apartments received some relief Friday after being forced to live through extensive renovations. They complained of a large tarp hung up inside of their apartments put in place of their windows for renovation. Since the 11Alive story ran, Camden offered residents a onetime $500 credit and gave tenants the choice to break their lease with a 30-days notice.
Newnan Times-Herald
Tax exemption for logging equipment on the ballot
Georgia voters will have the chance to chime in on a tax break for logging companies through their Nov. 8 ballot. The state legislature passed House Bill 997 to create a referendum for an ad valorem tax exemption for logging equipment and it was signed by the governor on May 10.
Cobb County advances new election map, setting up fight with the state
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted along party lines to override the state Legislature and install ...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan liquor store license holders granted extensions
Six months have passed since the Newnan City Council approved three licenses for package liquor stores within city limits, and none of the three stores have opened. With that in mind, the council discussed those three licenses at their meeting on Tuesday and two were provided nine-month extensions, while the third was granted a 45-day extension to close on a loan and to accept bids from contractors.
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff pleas with Atlanta City Council after more violence at Fulton County Jail
Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat is urging the Atlanta City Council to approve a measure signed by Mayor Andre Dickens to transfer inmates from the county jail to to the city jail in an effort to relieve overcrowding. The sheriff says violence has been out of control due to the excessive inmate population.
henrycountytimes.com
County approves ordinance on short-term rentals
Do you have a neighbor who makes his or her property available on AirBnB or some other platform for a few days at a time? If so, that person now has a number of new regulatory responsibilities to the local government. Unincorporated Henry County now has an ordinance governing short-term...
Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law
The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs and Savannah community rejected more than […] The post Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Redeveloper for North Point Mall seeks community feedback on plans
The firm planning the $500 million redevelopment of North Point Mall will display plans for the 83-acre Alpharetta prope...
Atlanta Federal Reserve president under investigation for mishandling personal finances
ATLANTA — The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is now the subject of a federal investigation. Raphael Bostic is being accused of failing to accurately disclose his personal financial assets and transactions, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Board Chair Elizabeth A. Smith said in a statement released Friday.
